Forget About Recessions

There will be another U.S. economic recession as assuredly as the sun will come up tomorrow. The problem is that no one knows when it will occur or what will trigger its onset. In fact, it will likely be over by the time it is officially recognized. Seven months after the Great Recession had officially started, oil prices were surging to $147/barrel. Crude oil futures traders were obviously oblivious to the global economic meltdown that was underway, but so was the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

At the end of the first quarter of 2008, the BEA initially estimated that the rate of economic growth was 0.6%, but this would ultimately be revised to a contraction of 2.3%. The BEA didn't concede to a contraction in growth until 2010, as its third and final estimate in 2008 reported a growth rate of 1.0%. It wasn't until the fourth quarter of 2008 that the Bureau of Economic Analysis acknowledged that we were in a serious downturn. Additionally, all of the employment data was revised significantly lower well after the majority of the damage to financial markets had been done.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

What About The Yield Curve?

The reason everyone is so focused on the topic of recession today is that long-term Treasury yields recently fell below short-term Treasury yields. The last time this occurred was before the global financial crisis. Considering that we are approaching what will be the longest expansion on record this summer and that expansions don't last forever, it's logical to assume that a recession might start sooner rather than later.

Yield curve inversions preceded each of the last three recessions, but they lasted much longer than a few days. I wouldn't count on this one meaning much unless it lasted through the second quarter. There are also several factors that could nullify the inversion, chief among them being a trade deal with China, irrespective of its merits. Anything other than a disorderly Brexit could also steepen the yield curve again.

Other factors might also be at play for this inversion. German 10-year bonds recently sold at negative rates, which naturally makes U.S. 10-year bonds look far more attractive to foreign investors, even if they are only yielding 2.4%. I would be a lot more concerned about this recent yield curve inversion if junk bond yields were rising, but the Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) is flirting with all-time highs. Spreads also remain tight between high-yield and investment-grade bonds.

A Reliable Indicator

Perhaps the best indicator to follow is the Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI), which is Jeffrey Gundlach's primary recessionary signal. A modified version of this indicator is calibrated by Georg Vrba at iMarketSignals, which can be seen below. He has improved the predictability of this index by taking the six-month smoothed compound annualized growth rate and then adding 2.35% to that growth rate so that zero is the trigger. His version of the LEI is nowhere near recessionary levels.

Focus On The Rate Of Change

My recommendation is to forget about recessions. Instead, focus on the rate of change in economic activity, as I've been preaching in my weekly economic reports since January 2016. The only thing we know with certainty is that we are in the late stage of the current business cycle, and that the rate of economic growth is slowing. I think it is also safe to assume that this stage may last longer than any other late stage simply because the expansion will soon be the longest on record.

The business cycle has really become a credit cycle, and so long as credit is available, and the cost of that credit remains low, the expansion will continue. When credit is withdrawn, or its cost increases meaningfully, then the expansion will end. What makes this expansion so unusual is that we don't have any excesses in the real economy. The only excesses I see are in financial markets, and that is a byproduct of Federal Reserve policy. Therefore, what may be the trigger for the end of this expansion is a severe bear-market decline in the stock market.

While my investment strategy dictates that I always maintain a core exposure to stocks, bonds and commodities, I also always maintain liquidity (cash). I am never fully invested. The amount of liquidity I maintain depends on whether I am in wealth accumulation (offense) or wealth preservation (defense) mode. I have been holding a substantial cash position this year, despite the year-to-date rally, because I perceive valuations to be excessive as the rate of economic growth is slowing. There is also a myriad of other macroeconomic factors that have me defensively positioned for 2019.

My defensive posture has still allowed me to participate in the market's impressive performance so far this year, but I am more interested in minimizing losses and preserving gains at this stage so as to be able to capitalize on more reasonable valuations that I expect to see later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.