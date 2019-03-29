Leagold Should Consolidate Its Business Now

In my opinion, before starting an expansion program, Leagold should consolidate the newly acquired mines into one, well-organized business.

As a result, apart from a few interesting assets, the company has inherited a heavy debt burden as well.

Introduction

Leagold Mining (OTCQX:LMCNF) is a relative newcomer to the gold mining business. The company, controlled by Frank Giustra, a notable Canadian businessman, was built on two big acquisitions:

Los Filos – this mine, located in the Guerrero State in Mexico, was purchased in 2017 from Goldcorp ( GG ). It is an open pit/underground operation with annual production of around 200 thousand ounces of gold

Brio Gold - a gold miner operating three gold mines in Brazil (RDM, Pilar and Fazenda). Additionally, the company is developing a gold project called Santa Luz (also in Brazil). Brio Gold was purchased from Yamana Gold ( AUY ) in 2018

In the long term, Leagold has a very ambitious plan to become a medium-sized gold producer with annual production of 700 thousand ounces of gold however, in my opinion, before that the company should consolidate its freshly built business. In this article, I discuss a few main problems Leagold has to face in the short term.

2019 estimates

Since 2Q 2018, Leagold has been consolidating the mines acquired from Yamana Gold (the Brio Gold acquisition). As a result, the 2018 annual report is totally different from its 2017 version. For example, the mining assets more than doubled compared to 2017. So, let bygones be bygones and go directly to the company’s guidance for 2019. I have collected all the data disclosed by Leagold and here are the main estimates:

Note: Free cash flow is defined as revenue less all-in on-site sustaining costs of production

My comment:

Production

Leagold’s plan for 2019 is pretty ambitious. The company wants to increase production from 303 thousand ounces of gold in 2018 to 400 thousand this year. Here is a detailed breakdown of production figures:

I guess these figures are pretty impressive but we have to keep in mind that last year’s production figures for Brazilian operations are underestimated (as discussed above, the company started to consolidate these assets in the second quarter of 2018). What is more, the Pilar production growth of 52.6% is less impressive when compared to the average annual production of 81 thousand ounces reported between 2015 and 2017 (when the mine was operated by Yamana Gold).

Summarizing – in my opinion, the good progress is planned at the RDM mine (an increase in annual production from 37.4 thousand ounces of gold produced under Yamana to 72–80 thousand this year) and Los Filos (an increase from 195 thousand ounces of gold in 2018 to 200–220 thousand this year).

Costs

Leagold wants to cut an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) from $974 in 2018 to $920-$970 this year ($945, on average), with three mines participating in a cost-reduction program (Los Filos, RDM and Pilar). On the other hand, Fazenda is going to be a lagging mine, reporting a higher AISC ($900-$950 per ounce of gold this year compared to $838 last year).

Free cash flow

Using Leagold’s estimates plus assuming a gold price of $1,300 per ounce, this year the company is expected to deliver free cash flow from mining operations of $142M (free cash flow is defined as revenue less all-in on-site sustaining costs of production). Here is the detailed breakdown of this figure:

As the panel on the left shows, higher production is the main factor behind this increase (contributing $30.5M to the total free cash flow). What is more, as expected, the Los Filos mine should be the largest free cash flow generator ($73.5M) with RDM ($28.5M) and Fazenda ($24.9M) being the second and third in the rank. The Pilar mine is going to deliver a marginal free cash flow of $15.4M. As a result, investors interested in Leagold should closely monitor production figures and current developments at Los Filos, RDM and Fazenda.

EBITDA

If the company meets its very ambitious guidance, this year Leagold should report EBITDA of $181M (assuming a higher gold price of $1,300 per ounce in 2019 compared to $1,251 in 2018).

Note: Applying the unchanged price of gold ($1,251 per ounce in 2018 and 2019), the company would have reported EBITDA of $162M.

If that is the case, today the company’s shares are trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.3, which ranks Leagold shares among the cheapest gold plays. As a result, Leagold seems to be a very interesting value proposition for precious metals investors. However, there are also a few risk factors. Let me discuss them now.

Risk factors

High debt

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, last year, Leagold acquired Brio Gold, taking control over four gold properties located in Brazil. However, apart from the assets, the company also “purchased’ the liabilities of Brio Gold; as a result, the total debt went up from $144M before the acquisition to $244M at the end of 2018. Now, as the table below shows, this year Leagold has to pay off a total debt of $166M (red rectangle):

Note: The company discloses the total liability of $281M to be repaid within one year; however, of this huge amount only $166M is a cash figure to be repaid. The item “Trade and other payables” is a component of working capital; as such, it is generally a relatively stable figure in the long term which means that, basically, no cash payment is needed. “Other financial liabilities,” mainly derivative items, are also going to stay at a similar level. The same with “Reclamation and closure costs” – these are accretion figures (non-cash items).

Well, $166M is a huge figure. On the other hand, this year the company is supposed to deliver free cash flow of $142M but this figure does not take into account a few additional issues as, for example:

Corporate costs (or spending) Leagold has to incur, as administrative and exploration expenses ($25M and $1M, respectively).

Investment in working capital – stronger production drives working capital higher, particularly the open-pit inventory at Los Filos.

As a result, the total corporate free cash flow should stand at $116M (assuming no investment in working capital).

Further, at the end of 2018, Leagold held cash reserves of $53M.

Now, if my estimates are correct, within one year, the company is supposed to have the total liquid assets of $169M (free cash flow of $116M plus cash of $53M), just a little bit above a debt due ($166M). Well, it does not look well because the safety margin is very thin. And if something goes wrong (e.g. lower gold prices, technical issues etc.), Leagold might be in trouble.

However, is it a real issue? Well, the problem is that a half of the company’s debt is attributable to Orion Resource Partners, one of the largest shareholders of Leagold:

I think that Orion has no interest in getting Leagold into big trouble so, if the company is not able to service its obligations, Orion’s part of the debt will be rolled over. However, I do not have a crystal ball so, in my opinion, the debt issue is the highest risk factor for the company.

Note: Of course there is another option – if Leagold is in trouble, Orion may try to take control over the company (for example, through a large private offering, diluting the current shareholders). If that is the case, the risk is even higher

Santa Luz

As mentioned above, the company wants to develop the Santa Luz project in Brazil. However, I am skeptical about this project. Please, look at the graph below:

Well, I am quite surprised - the project consists of two phases but only the first one delivers value (NPV of $165M). The second phase must be uneconomical - since the total NPV of $149M (two phases – the lowest row marked in red) is lower than NPV delivered by the first phase ($165M), the second phase is supposed to deliver a negative NPV of $16M.

Well, I think that the company has to rethink this project so for the time being, let me exclude Santa Luz from further discussion…

Major project - Los Filos

In my opinion, the Los Filos expansion project is much more interesting than Santa Luz. To remind you, today Los Filos is an open pit/underground operation focused on the Los Filos and Bermejal open pits and underground part of Los Filos. However, the company plans to expand the Los Filos operations by:

Putting online the Bermejal underground mine

Expanding the Los Filos open pit

Adding a new pit (Guadalupe) located next to the Bermejal pit

Upgrading the processing facility by adding a new CIL plant (to process high-grade ore)

On completion of the project, annual production is expected to go up to 320 thousand ounces of gold. Sounds really good but… the initial CAPEX is between $180.1M and $217.2M (adding capitalized stripping of $37.1M) so, keeping in mind the company’s heavy debt burden, I would not be surprised to see Leagold suspending this project.

Summary

Leagold was built on two large acquisitions and, as is very often the case, it inherited not only a few interesting assets but also a heavy debt burden. Hence, in my opinion, in the near term the company should focus on consolidating the newly acquired mines (particularly the Brazilian operations) into one, well-organized business. Such a process is not easy and takes time. What is more, this year Leagold has to repay the debt obligations of $166M. Compared to the theoretical cash flow the four mines are able to generate, it is a very large figure.

As a result, although the company has a very ambitious strategy and a decent gold project (Los Filos), in my opinion the debt problem may overweight these positives, slowing down Leagold’s growth. Hence, the investment in Leagold shares looks like a bet on the company’s management team and its ability to keep the business going and find viable financing sources to develop the Los Filos expansion project. I, personally, prefer to stay away…

