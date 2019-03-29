Seattle, We Have A Problem - Initiating Coverage On The Boeing Company

But its space business is configured for the old world where the only customer was government - and it has some challenges coming its way.

This is a Cestrian Capital Research “Initiating Coverage” note on The Boeing Company (BA).

Introduction

BA is one of the most followed companies on Seeking Alpha and it attracts very many articles from SA authors. We are not experts in civilian or military aerospace so we don’t plan to rehash other authors’ thoughts on BA’s core lines of business here. Suffice to say that, prior to the 737-Max accidents, our take on the company’s top level financials and valuation were that the company was well managed, its financials elegant, and the valuation (at its c.$440/share peak), whilst full, seemed to offer upside through stock price appreciation, dividends and buybacks. Post the 737-Max accidents, our guess is that the stock price is likely to be unsettled until the company gets to the root of the issues and regains the confidence of aerospace authorities and other constituencies worldwide.

We apply a Neutral rating for now although we expect to go to a Buy rating once the 737-Max issues become clearer. (Remember, we are long-only / equity-only in our focus. Investors comfortable with more complex strategies will have many opportunities to make money from BA’s current travails).

Our readers know that Cestrian Capital Research is a space-sector equity research service. BA is a key player in the space sector, a company with a storied history that remains a force in space today. Our goal with this Initiating Coverage note is to talk specifically about BA’s Space & Defense business unit and, in particular, its space sector activities.

We should note that this business unit has been built up from multiple acquisitions, as well as BA’s own organic growth. Such acquisitions include Hughes Satellite Systems, the McDonnell division of McDonnell Douglas (which built the first US orbital spacecraft, the Mercury capsule), and the former North American Aviation division of Rockwell International (which built the Apollo command and service modules, the second stage of the Saturn V rocket, and the Space Shuttle orbiter). So the space sector heritage within BA is golden indeed. For simplicity when we talk about the history of BA’s space activities we include all of its prior acquisitions. In other words we deal on a purely ‘pro forma’ basis i.e. as if the division has always existed as it is today. (Note, for a discussion of the pro forma method when it comes to financial analysis of acquisitive companies, see our note on Northrop Grumman here >> Deep Space Acquisition - Initiating Coverage On Northrop Grumman).

Bottom line, we believe BA has the opportunity to be a leader in the New Space Race, but we think it has to make acquisitions to achieve that. Right now its space business has federal contractor DNA through and through – ideal for the previous generation of space launches, but not optimized for the future. What BA does have as an asset in New Space is a superb balance sheet – which we expect to remain the case post any 737-Max issues – and the opportunity to build a leading position ahead of the New Space Race by putting that balance sheet to work. Historically, this is how BA’s space business has come together, so there should be no cultural buy vs. build internal cultural issue here.

The question for BA is, we believe – do they buy piecemeal into the New Space market, picking up a product set here, a customer base there – or do they go big now, risking substantial capital, in order to hold a leadership position as the New Space Race evolves?

Boeing’s Space & Defense Business

Boeing is a major player in the space market. Divisional financials are as follows:

Source: Boeing Q4 2018 8-K, Cestrian Analysis

The Defense, Space & Security line of business is material, representing around 20% of group revenues in the last year or two. In FY17, earnings from the division also represented c.20% of group earnings; in FY18 divisional earnings fell markedly from $2.2bn to $1.6bn, despite an increase in divisional revenues from $20.6bn to $23.2bn.

Readers unfamiliar with BA’s financials might enjoy reading the company’s filings. At a headline level, the company’s financials are very clean, growing well, converting earnings into cash consistently, paying a dividend, conducting buybacks, etc. Ticking all the “quality of earnings” boxes for sure. In addition they make the analyst’s life easy by having a superb investor relations page, easily accessible reports going back years, etc. (This isn’t a nothing point – companies which are very transparent with this sort of thing usually have strong financials in our experience). Digging below the surface, on a quarter to quarter, year to year basis, BA state quite clearly in their SEC filings that there is a great deal of accounting judgment that goes into revenue and earnings recognition in most of its lines of business. This is because they sell long-run contracts of small numbers of high value items to a small number of customers – that’s the nature of the business in the aircraft, defense, and federal space supplier sectors. Customers in these sectors have a lot of power vs. their suppliers, so you will see even a company as mighty as BA sell contracts of indeterminate length to supply indeterminate numbers of a particular product. Such contracts (e.g. for the new T-X trainer jet) follow large internal product development investments of many hundreds of millions of dollars of capex. The company typically won’t know how the profitability of those contracts will work out until many, many years in the future. In order to comply with GAAP principles and to avoid constant earnings surprises (which as we know the market hates), the company attempts to estimate profit and loss on those contracts many years ahead of the end of the contract, and amortizes that profit or loss over multiple years running up to the end of the contract. This can lead to big swings in divisional earnings from quarter to quarter, year to year.

For instance, despite growing the Defense, Space & Security revenue line at 13% in 2018, divisional earnings plunged by 27% - in the ordinary course one would expect earnings to grow faster than revenue due to operating leverage. But for 2018 the majority of the earnings reduction is due to the company taking $691m in charges on orders for military aircraft, specifically new contract wins for the T-X Trainer and the MQ-25 Stingray Engineering projects. (These contracts were structured on a fixed price basis and BA seems to be taking the view that they may lose money on the contracts, but that overall it’s worth winning the business to position itself well for other projects with the same customers – see the 2018 10-K for the detail). Such earnings swings are very difficult to predict from the outside and it’s even harder to judge whether company management has called them accurately. All you can do as an investor is to look at the multi-year trend of revenue growth, earnings growth and cash generation and then reach a view as to whether management get their accounting judgments more right than wrong, or vice versa. Of late, BA scores well on these points.

BA’s divisional performance - implication for space market revenue growth

As we continue to introduce new companies to our coverage universe, we will be able increasingly to situate the space divisions in the context of their competitors. The three large conglomerate space/defense contractors we have commenced coverage on to date are BA, Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTN). We show below a comparison of their space sector divisional performance.

This analysis is very broad-brush, because none of the three companies break out pure space revenues. We know for sure that NOC has additional space revenues outside of the “Innovation Systems” division – which is simply the OrbitalATK business they acquired last year – and indeed the Innovation Systems division includes some non-space revenues. We also know that the greater part of BA’s Defense, Space & Security divisional revenues is likely to be Defense, not space. So the comparison is far from perfect. As a snapshot of how each company presents its space business, though, it’s worth considering. If nothing else it tells us that the space sector divisions of these companies are growing much, much faster than the US economy at large – combined, these divisions grew revenue at +12% from 2017 to 2018 and at +14% in the final quarters of each year.

Source: Author based on company data

BA’s space & defense business unit is growing quickly – 13% annual growth for a business unit with $23bn of revenue is remarkable. NOC’s equivalent unit has a stronger growth rate, 17.5% year on year for 2018 vs 2017 – and as we noted in our recent coverage of NOC, that’s thanks to a very smart acquisition. But for sheer amount of revenue added, BA is the juggernaut, with $2.6bn added in 2018, compared with $836m at NOC and $318m at RTN.

BA’s Acquisition Capacity

The sheer size of BA’s activities, coupled with its careful cash management, lead directly to the strongest balance sheet in the space sector. As a headline comparison to NOC (which recently levered up to acquire OrbitalATK) and RTN:

So BA is just 0.3x levered on a trailing basis and has $8.6bn of cash on tap. Plus the company’s stock is (still) riding relatively high. So BA has plentiful acquisition currency, be it cash, newly issued debt, or newly issued stock.

BA’s Current Space Activities – Challenges Ahead Highlight The Value Of Acquiring in New Space

We believe BA has some challenges coming down the pike in its space business.

BA’s principal space activities at present include the production of large government-order satellites, the production of the new CST-100 ‘Starliner’ commercial crew vehicle for use transporting astronauts to & from the International Space Station, and BA’s contribution to the Space Launch System, the new NASA rocket system under development. In addition the operating earnings of the space division include BA’s share of earnings from its United Launch Alliance (“ULA”) JV with LMT. ULA is also a major supplier to the SLS rocket program for NASA.

Taking each of these activities in turn – each has headwinds in our view.

Firstly, the market share of large monolithic satellites is likely to decline over time, as smallsats of all kinds expand their capabilities and eat into market segments previously unservable by small form factor satellites. We talked extensively about this in our recent note on MAXR – see Maxar Technologies - The Risks Of Incumbency In The New Space Race. So whilst there is every chance that BA’s satellite business grows, it is unlikely to grow as fast as the satellite production market overall.

Secondly, the CST-100 commercial crew vehicle seems to be delayed, and this will hurt BA’s standing at NASA relative to its competing contractor in the commercial crew program, SpaceX. As a reminder, the ‘Commercial Crew’ program is NASA’s approved method of once again “flying American Astronauts from American soil on American rockets” (a phrase oft-repeated by the NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine - see for instance here). Since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, US astronauts have flown to the ISS on non-US rockets such as the Russian Soyuz, typically flying out of Kazakhstan. The ‘Commercial Crew’ program invited private sector companies to provide launch vehicles and launch services to NASA on a commercial basis to fly crews to & from the ISS. It was seen as a natural extension of the commercial cargo resupply missions flown successfully by OrbitalATK (now NOC) and SpaceX. The winning bidders for commercial crew provider slots were SpaceX and Boeing. SpaceX launched its first (uncrewed) commercial crew mission in March 2019, achieving success all around – the uncrewed vehicle launched correctly, docked with the ISS correctly, then returned to earth via a splashdown as required. The subsequent crewed SpaceX test flight is due in July 2019. Boeing was supposed to fly its CST-100 spacecraft atop a ULA Atlas V rocket on an uncrewed basis in April 2019 - that test flight has been delayed to August 2019, and with it, the planned August launch of a crewed test flight has been pushed back to November 2019 (see here). This is likely to put BA some four to six months behind SpaceX’s equivalent missions under the same program. Now, NASA absolutely needs more than one supplier of commercial crew launches, so we don’t suppose BA’s contract is at risk here, but it doesn’t augur well for BA winning the race against new entrant SpaceX when one factors in the challenges in the SLS line of business also.

Finally, the SLS rocket is also suffering delays. Following a series of earlier difficulties, the ULA-built SLS was supposed to be ready for the June 2020 scheduled launch of NASA’s EM-1 mission, which is an uncrewed mission to send an Orion capsule around the Moon and back to Earth. NASA now believes the SLS rocket will not be ready in time (see here). Indeed NASA’s Administrator Brindenstine has openly floated the notion that EM-1 could be run with commercial rockets. In BA/ULA’s favor here is that no commercial rocket has the power to launch Orion into lunar orbit – all other existing rockets would require Orion’s command and service modules to be lofted separately and the parts then rendezvous in orbit – not a preferred solution. Even if EM-1 does in fact fly using SLS, the continual delays to SLS will not curry favor with either NASA nor Congress which picks up NASA’s bill. There is risk here for ULA and therefore risk for BA as a major shareholder in ULA. If SLS is cancelled, expect significant charges (write-downs) to come into the divisional operating earnings within BA’s Defense & Space business, and expect a material shortfall in revenue going forward too.

The factor common to these challenges is – substantially all of BA’s space business is incumbent, federal contractor type work. We think BA can move beyond this into New Space segments and we think there is value to be had by doing so.

What Would We Say To BA Management If We Could?

Firstly, focus on the core to protect the business and the stock. We know that BA’s absolute priority number one has to be its civilian aerospace business. It represents the bulk of revenues, earnings, employment, and its standing in American society. The 737-Max issue is unlikely to be solved quickly and we wish BA management well in working through the issues there, winning back the trust of aviation authorities, airlines and passengers worldwide. So we believe that BA ought first to ensure its civilian aerospace business is on the right track.

Secondly, prioritize space more than its revenues suggest you should – see the space business as a bridge to a bigger federal defense business. We think that the prize for BA winning in the New Space Race goes far beyond improving its space business. Although pure space products and services barely move the needle right now for BA – our best guess is that space is say a third of the Defense, Space & Security line of business, so maybe 7% of total revenues in 2018 - it’s a truism to say that the space business and the defense business go together. Developments in one field fuel developments in the other, and always have. The original space race was politically fueled by defense spillover concerns, and its vehicles launched by rocket technology developed for missile propulsion. This time around, it’s no coincidence that space sector growth is happening at the same time that the US, Russia and China are all engaged in a quiet arms race – just look at hypersonic missile developments in each of these countries as evidence of this. So we think that for BA to invest in its space business is likely to deliver benefits in its defense business – and that, beyond financial gains, will deliver benefits to its federal government relationship.

Thirdly, be bold in jumping into the New Space market – acquire in order to get there quickly, and don’t see it as an either/or vs. the current space activities. BA’s commitment to NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, and its ownership in the SLS program via its ULA stake, are both traditional federal contractor type arrangements. Big monolithic vehicles, high value complex contracts, single-customer-projects, etc. Neither program appears to be performing brilliantly for BA at this stage, although space is a long run business so things may look different in a couple years. But BA’s involvement in them is probably a prerequisite for an ongoing federal relationship. NASA cannot simply rely on SpaceX as a sole supplier of commercial crew services, and the origin of the SLS project dates back to when NASA commissioned vehicles rather than chose between commercial providers thereof. ULA isn’t a particularly good business but it’s important to the federal government that it exists and that it is owned by large, trusted shareholders. So it’s likely that BA has to sit it out in the SLS program whilst NASA decides its fate. But a tectonic shift is afoot in the business of space, as much discussed in our notes. (For a primer, see our Investment Strategy Statement). We believe strongly that those incumbents that don’t keep ahead of this shift will be left bruised and battered. BA has the financial power and organizational ability to keep a foot in both camps – legacy federal projects such as SLS, and new space projects such as low cost launch, small satellite manufacturing, and so forth. If we were sat at the boardroom table at BA, we would be argue vociferously for the creation of a New Space division, physically and financially distinct from the Defense, Space & Security division for the time being, whose role was to acquire key companies in the New Space segment. Targets might include smallsat producers & operators (Planet, Spire), ultra-low cost launch providers (Rocket Lab) and others. Such acquisitions would require relatively little capital from BA’s balance sheet and would give the company an influx of New Space DNA and a host of new customers for smaller, less complex contracts (probably requiring fewer accounting adjustments!). This would give BA an option to win in the new world, whilst being able to fail relatively cheaply if for one reason or another it did not work out.

Finally – consider a major disruptive move – buying SpaceX prior to its IPO. Morgan Stanley estimates that SpaceX might double its most recent private valuation of $28bn (see CNBC's coverage here), implying a $56bn valuation versus BA’s enterprise value of $216B at the time of writing. So this would be a big deal but not an undo-able deal. The arguments against this are manifold. Big acquisitions are tough to make work, Elon Musk voting levels in SpaceX stock make the deal unlikely, BA won’t benefit from the Musk premium in the way that an independent SpaceX is likely to (would Tesla be worth as much as a unit of GM??), Musk would probably be as terrible an employee as he is brilliant a founder, etc. But. If space really is the next big market, if aerospace is going to prove to be simply the Earthbound division of the total flight market, if rocket-powered suborbital flights are going to start taking market share from intercontinental jet travel …. if any of this comes to pass in the next ten to twenty years, then SpaceX is the company to own to take advantage of these developments, and BA is probably alone in the space business in being able to actually buy it. To finish our note – our readers know we use the history of tech market as a lens through which to view the New Space vs. legacy space market – we have to say that BA looks an awful lot like an incumbent IBM and SpaceX looks an awful lot like an early Microsoft to us. And it would have worked out a lot better for IBM if they had truly embraced the PC in the 1980s!

We will maintain our coverage of BA going forward, always with a focus on its space business.

