Correction Or Bear Market: How To Protect Your Portfolio

Trend-following strategies can underperform when market pullbacks are shallow, but they do a great job at protecting your capital in a deep and ugly bear market.

In any case, having a plan for different market scenarios is a much sounder approach than trying to predict what the market will do next.

Price action in the market is more indicative of a modest correction than a deep bear market so far.

Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the market environment recently. However, the damage to stock remains contained at these levels. Looking at the evidence, it looks like we are going through a sideways correction as opposed to a deep bear market. In such a scenario, being patient is arguably the best approach.

But we still need to have a plan in case things turn for the worse, and trend following strategies are remarkably effective at protecting your capital in all kinds of environments.

Correction or Bear Market?

Using the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) as the main market benchmark, we can see that the market-tracking ETF is pulling back after trying to break above $280. Whether or not it can hold above $280 still remains to be seen, and it's important to put the price action in perspective.

Source: KOYFIN

Speaking in broad terms, if SPY can stay above $280, that would be a major victory for the bulls. If it fails to hold the $280 level, that would obviously be a problem, but as long as it can remain above the key support level around $260, we can say that the price action remains in a lateral range over the middle term as opposed to a bear market.

Many investors, and especially the media, tend to think about the market in binomial terms: we are either in a bull or a bear market. However, we are many times in a sideways or lateral market. A sideways environment can be frustrating, but it's certainly not as dangerous as a bear market for your capital.

In fact, after a massive rally from the lows at the end of December, it would be quite natural for the index to consolidate those gains through sideways price action over several weeks.

Watching the main price levels for the market is clearly important, but analyzing the main components in returns can be even more illustrative if we want to evaluate the key return engines behind price movements.

The table below shows the return attribution numbers for the different sectors in the SPDR S&P 500 over the past month. It basically shows how much each sector weights on the market-tracking ETF and what kind of impact each sector is having in terms of the overall return of the SPDR S&P 500.

Source: KOYFIN

Technology is the biggest sector in the SPDR S&P 500 by a considerable margin, and it's also a key area of the market in terms of risk appetite and economic cyclicality.

The chart shows the relative performance of SPDR Select Sector Technology (XLK) versus the SPDR S&P 500. Tech has clearly been outperforming the index and pushing the market higher since January of 2019. As long as this trend remains in place, it's a major bullish driver for the market as a whole.

In other words, it's hard to imagine a deep bear market for the SPDR S&P 500 if the SPDR Select Sector Technology continues outperforming.

Source: ETFreplay

But the bad news is that the financial sector is putting significant downside pressure on the market. Looking at the relationship between the SPDR S&P 500 and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), financials and the S&P 500 tend to move in the same direction over time.

Data by YCharts

In fact, the 30-day correlation between SPDR S&P 500 and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF tends to be quite strong, and it currently stands at an elevated level of 0.81.

Source: ETFreplay

The relative performance chart of the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF versus the SPDR S&P 500 shows how much of a negative impact the financial sector is putting on the broad market over recent days.

Source: ETFreplay

The dreaded performance of financial stocks is clearly related to the flattening of the yield curve, which has a negative effect on profit margins for financials. The curve inversion is not only having a negative effect on investor sentiment due to the potential for an economic slowdown, but it's also directly hurting one of the most important sectors in the market.

In other words, the battle between the bulls and the bears at key levels for the SPDR S&P 500 will probably be defined by the performance of two exceptionally important sectors: technology and financials.

As long as the SPDR S&P 500 remains above $260 with technology stocks outperforming the market, the broad market environment should be considered healthy, and price action is more indicative of a small correction than a deep bear market.

Follow The Trend In A Bear Market

Even if the market environment remains constructive so far, we need to acknowledge that anything is possible in the market, and investors should always be prepared to face all kinds of scenarios. If we see more signs of a market breakdown in the coming weeks, protecting your capital with trend-following strategies could offer important benefits.

The main idea is quite simple, you buy a portfolio of stocks and remain unprotected as long as the main trend in the market is up. When the trend is down, you protect the portfolio, for example by taking a short position in the SPDR S&P 500 to reduce volatility.

The following chart shows the backtested performance for the PowerFactors 50 quantitative system. This is a quantitative stock-picking system available in The Data Driven Investor, and it basically picks 50 stocks based on a combination of quantitative return drivers: financial quality, value, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The backtesting numbers show that the portfolio has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 since 1999, with annual returns of 17.42% versus 5.83% for the benchmark.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The comparison is not strictly fair since the PowerFactors 50 portfolio has a larger proportion of small stocks than the SPDR S&P 500, and stocks in the quantitative system are much more volatile and risky. The backtesting simulation assumes trading expenses of 0.2% per transaction, but the impact of taxes has not been incorporated into the return calculations.

However, that is beyond the point. It's important to note that the system has a larger downside risk than the benchmark. Picking stocks based on quantitative return drivers can substantially increase returns, but it's hard to reduce downside risk at the stock-selection level alone. If the stock market as a whole is crashing, chances are that most individual stocks in the market are crashing too.

In order to reduce downside risk, the following version of the PowerFactors 50 portfolio introduces a dynamic hedging system. This means that the portfolio takes a 100% short position in the SPDR S&P 500 when the slope of the 200-day moving average is negative over a 10-day period.

The portfolio is always long the 50 stocks selected by the quantitative algorithm, but it reduces market exposure through a hedging position when the market is in a downtrend.

Looking at performance since 1999, the PowerFactors portfolio with the trend-following hedging system outperforms the version without the hedging system. However, performance is quite dissimilar over different time periods.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The data below summarizes the return numbers for different periods. The version with the trend following hedge has underperformed the version without the hedge over one month, one year, three years, and five years.

Return No Hedge Trend F Hedge Annualized 17.62% 19.75% One Month 14% 8.56% One Year -6.24% -6.19% Three Year 69.65% 53.89% Five Year 77.81% 66.41% Total 2490.21% 3615%

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Risk statistics No Hedge Trend F Hedge Sharpe Ratio 0.74 0.91 Sortino Ratio 1 1.29 Max Drawdown -58.05% -34.28% Standard Deviation 21.98% 19.7%

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Over two decades, the trend-following hedge has produced both superior returns and smaller risks. But it has significantly underperformed a buy-and-hold strategy in the PowerFactors portfolio over the past three and five years.

This is an unavoidable weakness in trend-following strategies, when market pullbacks are relatively small, such as in the past several years, the system will go for protection and leave some money on the table as markets quickly recover. In such a market environment, chances are that trend-following strategies will significantly reduce your returns versus buy and hold.

This is just a particular example using the 200-day moving average as a trend indicator and hedging as the mechanism for portfolio protection. This tends to be quite efficient from a tax perspective, and it also allows you to maintain your positions in long-term stock picks while also reducing downside risk.

However, there are plenty of other possibilities to consider, portfolio protection can be achieved through options or even by selling stocks if that suits the investor's needs.

The main point is that remaining long and unprotected is arguably the best approach when markets are going through a small correction, and this seems to be the case right now. However, if downside volatility increases and prices start breaking down from critical levels, considering some kind of protection makes a lot of sense.

The Bottom Line

Based on the evidence currently available, it looks like the market is going through a sideways consolidation as opposed to a full-blown bear market. In this environment, holding on to your positions is arguably the best course of action, since trying to reduce your losses will probably produce more harm than good in a sideways market.

However, we need to be prepared for all kinds of environments. If the markets break down and we see further deterioration in prices, trend-following strategies can be remarkably effective at protecting your capital from potentially devastating losses.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.