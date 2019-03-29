Canada's Big 5 Banks Today: 3 Buys And 2 Holds

These Big Five banks pursue markedly different growth strategies. Of the five, my top-rated stocks are TD, BNS, and RY.

Although the macro environment for the Big Five bank stocks does not look as good as it did a year ago, they should still be core holdings for investors' portfolios.

Canada's banking industry is effectively an oligopoly, with a small number of banks controlling the lion's share of the system. The Canadian banking sector is stable, well developed, highly competitive.

The Big Five banks and their subsidiaries are the core of Canada's financial system. They are the most important players in virtually every financial service market in Canada.

In Canadian banking, five banks stand above the rest. The "Big Five" Canadian banks are a model of banking stability and financial reliability in the international banking industry.

As the Toronto Stock Exchange is the primary trading platform for each of the Big Five Canadian banks and each of them reports in Canadian dollars, all financial performance figures in this article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

It was recently revealed that U.S. hedge fund manager Steve Eisman, who became famous through Michael Lewis's book, The Big Short, which detailed Eisman's successful shorting of markets before the Financial Crisis hit, has now built short positions against Canada's Big Five bank stocks, calling for slower economic growth and normalizing credit conditions. Neither of these points seems so outlandish.

Another U.S. hedge fund that was a top performer last year is also shorting Canadian banks. Crescat Capital believes the Canadian economy is heading for recession as the housing market buckles. That would be bad enough for the banks, but they face the added strain that outside the financial sector, more than 80% of Canadian companies are not generating enough cash to support their businesses. This is the highest percentage in the world, according to Crescat.

Many Canadian households overindulged on near-record low interest rates in response to successive Bank of Canada cuts to its trendsetting lending rate and are funneling too much of their household budgets to debt repayment. And low interest rates, in turn, are squeezing the banks' margins. Higher interest rates would ramp up the banks' loan stress levels, but the risk of higher rates now appears to be slim to non-existent in the near term.

I have owned four out of the Big Five Canadian banks for longer than I can remember (full positions in BNS, TD, and RY and a half-position in BMO). They have been consistently good investments over the long haul, but it is also true that Canadian households have never before carried debt loads representing almost 180% of disposable income.

"Big Five" is the name colloquially given to the five largest banks that dominate the banking industry in Canada. In alphabetical order, they are:

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Bank of Nova Scotia or Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) (TSX:CM) (NYSE:CM) Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) (NYSE:RY) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) (NYSE:TD)

Although the macro environment for Canada's Big Five bank stocks does not look as good as it did a year ago, when we were expecting interest rate increases, they should still be core holdings for investors' portfolios because of their stability, their resilience - and their safe, growing dividends. These banks have had many years of profitable growth, and shareholders have come to rely on them for steadily growing dividend payments as well as for capital gains.

Canada's Big Five banks and their subsidiaries are the core of Canada's financial system. They are the most important players in virtually every financial service market in Canada, with the exceptions of insurance and car leasing, where they face legislative restrictions.

The five major banks have extensive and comparable national footprints in Canada, which constitutes their primary market. But each also has an important international presence that varies from one institution to another in terms of strategy and geography. Over the years, their domestic strategies have focused on creating differentiation in product and service quality, rather than on waging wars on price, but, despite this attempt to achieve differentiation, there are more similarities than differences in the banks' domestic strategies. Due to the limited growth opportunities in Canada, they have been driven to pursue growth strategies in key foreign markets that have the potential for greater profits.

It is difficult to find relatively safe investments with 4%+ dividend yields and solid growth prospects. The benefits of investing in high-quality stocks with above-average yields, good growth prospects and trading at attractive prices are well-known to long-term investors. This article discusses such a group -the Big Five Canadian bank stocks.

All of the five banks are headquartered in Toronto. And all five are classified as Schedule I domestic banks operating in Canada under government charter. The Canadian banking industry includes nine domestic banks, 50 active foreign bank subsidiaries, and 37 full-service foreign bank branches and foreign bank lending branches operating in Canada. The Big Five banks' shares are widely held, with no single entity permitted to hold more than 20%.

The assets held by the Big Five Canadian banks have ballooned in size over the last decade. Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada became Canada's first trillion-dollar banks, measured by total assets, and Scotiabank is not far behind, at $998.5 billion as of year-end 2018. Only four banks in the U.S., an economy more than 10 times the size of Canada, have crossed into the trillion-dollar territory, reinforcing how massive these institutions are in relation to the overall Canadian economy. The US is the largest economy in the world, at US$20.5 trillion, while Canada ranks tenth at US$1.8 trillion.

Today, the Big Five have become significant international players, with major operations in the United States and most other parts of the world. Collectively, they generate more 30% of their revenue from their international operations, particularly the United States. And they are increasing their presence in the emerging countries of Latin America, the Pacific Rim and Far East. Complementing this international thrust, they are also increasingly active in global foreign exchange and derivatives markets.

Some banks, such as BMO, do not have a specific international division and instead operate their international business under a combined business line called Personal and Commercial Banking, which includes their Canadian and US businesses. In contrast, TD operates its international business under a business line called US Personal and Commercial Banking, clearly demonstrating that its international focus is on the US market. The most international of the five banks is BNS, with an international division that employs almost half of the bank's staff and generates more than 30% of its net income.

Canada's five largest banks are well-capitalized, exceeding the Bank for International Settlements' norms by significant margins. (The definition of bank capital in Canada is conservative by international standards.) The banks have a well-developed branch network of some 8,000 branches and automated banking machine (ABM) networks, with more than 12,500 ABMs. Personal deposits, a relatively stable source of funds, account for about two-thirds of bank deposits. Canada's banking system is highly efficient and the Big Five have been undertaking a rationalization of their branch structure and employment levels in Canada, which is a mature market for them, and also partly in response to technological change.

Ranking any bank stock accurately is never easy because, despite a large amount of financial data available, banking is still very much a service industry with certain intangibles that are subjective. However, Canadian banks could be more attractive than U.S. banks right now, as a number of Canadian bank stocks have lower valuations and higher dividend yields than their U.S.-based peers.

First Quarter Results a Little Light

Results for the first-quarter 2019, which ended January 31, 2019, were a little light for Canada's biggest banks, which had to contend with a plunge in North American equity markets and deteriorating credit quality hampering their earnings; however, they did benefit from strength in their international businesses. All Big Five banks were hampered by the challenging market backdrop during the quarter, particularly in December, which stemmed from a variety of concerns, including potential interest-rate hikes, the U.S.-China trade skirmish, and Brexit, which kept investors on the sidelines.

Markets recovered somewhat in January, as central banks made more dovish comments regarding potential interest-rate increases, while economic growth was healthy and unemployment rates remained low. The Big Five banks remain bullish on their prospects for the rest of the year and continue to expect to reach their medium-term operational and financial targets.

Another factor putting downward pressure on the banks' earnings was eroding credit quality, reflected in provisions for credit losses (PCL). Total PCL ratios increased 6 basis points QoQ and YoY on average and were largely driven by higher PCLs on impaired loans due to an idiosyncratic event in the power and utility sector. CIBC, TD, and RBC all noted losses on an impaired loan in the utility sector. The account was not named, but I believe it to be Pacific Gas and Electric, or PG&E - the largest utility in California. PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January as the U.S. utility faces upwards of $30 billion in liability after the deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that torched huge swaths of California.

CIBC saw the largest uptick in PCLs of $338 million, up 121%. The other four big banks reported not only a sharp increase in credit-related costs but also impaired loans.

At the same time, CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank, and TD all hiked their quarterly dividend - an indication of confidence in their future prospects.

As in past quarters, the banks' ongoing strategy to expand their global footprint helped to drive profits. CIBC, RBC, TD, and BMO all got an earnings lift from their U.S. businesses, while Scotiabank saw a strong contribution from its international operations, which is focused on the Pacific Alliance countries of Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Businesses outside of Canada are performing quite strongly, with double-digit loan growth across those businesses. This is providing an offset to slowing growth in Canada, in particular with respect to residential mortgages and consumer lending.

Revenue growth for the Big Five slowed to 3.8% year-over-year (YoY) on average, down from 7.5% in their fourth quarter of 2018, driven by lower non-interest income. However, the banks believe that revenue growth should rebound through the remainder of the fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - the last of the country's large lenders to report financial first-quarter results - fell short of expectations amid weak market-related earnings. TD's wholesale banking unit recorded a $17 million net loss during the period and CIBC's capital markets division saw a 38% YoY earnings decline.

Net interest income (NII) growth was a healthy 9.3% YoY and net interest margins (NIM) were generally stable quarter-over-quarter. Non-interest income should rebound in the second quarter of 2019, assuming equity market momentum continues and new issuance activity improves from first quarter 2019 levels. Analysts are forecasting slower revenue growth of 6% for 2019 and 2020 in light of slower asset growth, notwithstanding modest NIM expansion in 2019.

Capital positions were little changed, with an average Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis of 11.4%, down 10 basis points quarter over quarter. Bank of Montreal was the only bank to report a sequentially higher CET 1 ratio, while TD's capital position remained the highest among the Big Five Canadian banks, with a CET 1 of 12%. Most of the banks bought back stock in the first quarter of 2019 and I expect continuing share buybacks for these large banks in 2019.

Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions requires a minimum 8% CET 1 ratio for the five large banks. The ratio is calculated by dividing a bank's highest quality capital by its risk-weighted assets. Canadian lenders have an advantage over the largest U.S. banks, which boast higher regulatory capital strength but also face additional constraints from U.S. regulators that crimp their flexibility in using capital.

Most of the banks bought back stock in Q1/19 and I continue to expect continued share buybacks for the Big Five banks through the remainder of 2019. The Big Five have about $14 billion of excess capital, leaving them with sufficient resources to pursue acquisitions, buy back shares or build from within.

"It's great to have this capital flexibility," Royal Bank Chief Executive Officer David McKay told analysts and investors on the Bank's first-quarter conference call. "We will continue to return capital, we will continue to grow and we have flexibility with our strong capital ratios to make an acquisition if necessary."

The five banks reported median year-over-year (YoY) earnings per share (EPS) growth of just under 2% in the first quarter of 2019, while YoY revenue growth was 3.9%, which included an 80 basis-points YoY increase in efficiency and a 6 bps YoY increase to provisions for credit loss (PCL) ratios.

The Big Five Canadian banks' Personal & Commercial (P&C) segment earnings were soft, as expected. Earnings increased 2.6% YoY on average in the first quarter of 2019, relatively in line with analysts' expectations. TD's Canadian P&C business reported earnings 4% higher than analysts' estimates, the strongest result among the large Canadian banks. TD's revenue growth and efficiency gains also led its Big Five peers at 6.6% YoY for the first quarter of 2019.

Total loan growth improved, in spite of a continued deceleration in domestic loan growth. Adjusted business and government loan growth were particularly strong at 17% YoY - versus 11% YoY for the fourth quarter of 2018 - and personal loan growth was up 30 basis points to 4% YoY. Overall Canadian P&C total loan growth decelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter to 4.8% YoY, largely reflecting slower real estate secured lending growth, which slowed to 3.3% YoY.

Efficiency ratios improved by 40 basis points QoQ on average and by 80 basis points YoY. Most of the large Canadian banks reported sequential efficiency gains in the first quarter of 2019, largely driven by lower expenses in the quarter. I anticipate more moderate efficiency improvements for the remainder of 2019 and 2020, as the majority of the benefits from cost transformations have now been achieved.

The Canadian bank index is currently trading at a 10.5x forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio, below its historical average of 11.5x. A weaker macroeconomic backdrop in Canada likely warrants a discounted multiple versus the long-term average.

I recommend a market-weight position for the overall Canadian Big Five banking segment. My favourite Canadian bank stocks are BNS, RY, and TD and I will spend more time on them than on Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the remainder of the article.

Bank of Montreal

The Bank of Montreal beat expectations with a first-quarter profit of $1.5 billion, up from $973 million during the same period a year earlier. The profit amounted to $2.28 per share for the three months ended January 31st, up from $1.43 per share during the same period a year earlier when it recorded a one-time charge of $425 million related to U.S. tax changes.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.54 billion for the quarter or $2.32 per diluted share, compared with $1.42 billion or $2.12 during the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.23 per share.

Canada's fourth-largest lender saw strong results from its U.S. personal and commercial banking division and relatively flat earnings from its domestic retail banking arm, but a drop in profit from its wealth management and capital markets divisions amid "weaker global market conditions."

BMO chief executive officer Darryl White said the Bank's North American personal and commercial banking businesses performed "very well" while its market-sensitive businesses were impacted by the "challenging revenue environment" earlier in the quarter.

In a statement relating to BMO's first-quarter 2019 results, White said: "BMO's good performance reflects the benefits of our diversified and attractive business mix which continues to deliver sustainable growth, with adjusted earnings per share up 10% from last year. We are well-positioned to build on our performance through the year."

Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)

Nearly all of Canada's big banks have focused their efforts at international expansion on the U.S. But not Bank of Nova Scotia, which instead opted for the rest of the world. Canada's third biggest bank now operates in more than 55 countries, including Latin America, Europe, and Asia. As Canada's most international bank, Scotiabank stands to benefit from its increasing wealth management exposure and its large international presence, which has higher growth rates. The Canadian market is expected to see a slow down so that banks with a larger exposure to markets outside of Canada are exposed to higher growth rates.

Scotiabank is focusing on four key Latin American countries with the best growth opportunities. They are Mexico, Chile, Columbia, and Peru - the so-called "Pacific Alliance nations." It is targeting to increase earnings in these countries by as much as 11% within three years, by growing its customer base, embracing banking technologies and cutting costs. Over this time frame, its objective across the Pacific Alliance is to deliver a productivity ratio of less than 52%, positive operating leverage and a more compelling and "digitized" customer experience.

Currently trading below $70.78 at writing, or almost 10% lower versus one year ago, this may be a good time to pick up some shares in this geographically diversified Canadian bank.

While stock valuations of U.S. banks have risen significantly over the past five years, Scotiabank appears undervalued. Scotiabank has a market capitalization of about $70 billion, a highly profitable business model and reported solid growth across its most important financial measures in 2018. The company has multiple catalysts for continued growth in the years ahead, which should fuel cash returns to shareholders.

Scotiabank has nearly $1 trillion of assets and operates in three segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, and Global Banking & Markets. Canadian Banking represents half of earnings, while International Banking and Global Banking & Markets represent 32% and 18% of earnings, respectively.

Scotiabank, which is Canada's "most international bank," performed well in 2018, even though the year was marked by growing fears of a global economic slowdown. The bank's earnings per share rose 5% for the full year. Net interest income increased by 10% as all of its segments reported growth. International Banking earnings increased 18% and the more mature Canadian Banking earnings grew by 7%. The bank further improved its efficiency ratio to 52.3% in fiscal 2018, from 53.9% the previous year. It also delivered solid return on equity (ROE) and Common Equity Tier 1 ratios of 14.5% and 11.1%, respectively.

It has also used strategic acquisitions to boost its growth. In 2018 alone, it acquired Jarislowsky Fraser and MD Financial Management to further boost its wealth management business, as well as the retail and credit card businesses, plus the enterprise operations of Citibank in Colombia.

Scotiabank has delivered consistent strong growth over the past decade from 2008 through 2018, growing its adjusted EPS by 9% per year. This solid EPS growth has allowed the bank to reward its shareholders with dividend growth as well. Through this same decade, the bank has grown its dividend by 6% per year, on average. The Bank pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share, which equates to a healthy dividend yield of 4.93%, which compares very favorably to many of its U.S. based peers. For example, U.S. banks such as Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) yield 2.1% and 3.1%, respectively. This makes Bank of Nova Scotia particularly appealing for investors looking for a higher level of dividend income, such as retirees.

Over the past 10 years, Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 6%. The bank has a secure dividend payout of 46%, which allows for continued dividend increases in the years ahead. The dividend is secure thanks to the bank's low payout ratio and strong financial position. The bank has a credit rating of A+ from Standard & Poor's and Aa2 from Moody's.

In addition to a high dividend yield, Bank of Nova Scotia is an attractive stock on the basis of valuation. The company is expected to generate EPS of US $5.62 in 2019. Based on this, shares currently trade for a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a fairly low valuation for such a high-quality company. It is also trading slightly below its long-term average P/E ratio. The stock has held an average P/E ratio of about 12 over the last decade. If the stock returns to its historical average valuation, the increasing P/E multiple would boost annual returns by approximately 4% per year over the next five years.

Plus, shareholder returns will be increased by EPS growth and dividends. Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to grow EPS by 8% annually through 2024 which, together with its 4.93% dividend yield, leads to total expected returns of about 16.5% annually over the next five years. This is a very attractive rate of return and makes Bank of Nova Scotia a buy for value and income investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, commonly known as CIBC, was formed through the largest merger of two chartered banks in Canadian history on June 1, 1961 - The Canadian Bank of Commerce (established 1867) and the Imperial Bank of Canada (established 1875) merged to form the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). The 1961 merger created the largest bank in Canada at the time, with total assets of $4.6 billion.

In the early 1970s, Canada began to invest heavily in energy development and agriculture, and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce helped with the financing. Throughout the decade the Bank had a close relationship with Canadian oil companies. That relationship would eventually cause the bank problems, but in the early 1970s, when oil prices were skyrocketing, investment in petroleum-related industries seemed like a gold mine.

There was a time when CIBC had big plans for the U.S., but in the wake of several expensive setbacks - including a record U.S. regulatory penalty for its role in the Enron debacle - the bank has chosen to refocus on the home front. CIBC today serves more than 11 million clients and has over 40,000 employees. It is the most domestic of the Big Five banks. Though it boasts international operations in the Caribbean and other countries, Canada's fifth largest bank has the vast majority of its assets in its domestic market.

On February 28th, CIBC hiked its dividend by $0.04 or 3.9% as it reported that its first-quarter 2019 profit fell 11% to $1.18 billion, missing analysts' expectations. The bank reported the softest Canadian personal and commercial earnings result since its fiscal first quarter of 2017 - down 2.2% YoY, as its loan growth decelerated for the sixth consecutive quarter, to 2.6% YoY, and revenue growth declined for the third consecutive quarter, to 3.5% YoY.

The Toronto-based bank's earnings for its first quarter ended January 31st amounted to $2.60 per diluted share, down from $2.95 during the same period a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, CIBC earned $3.01 per share, down from $3.18 a year ago and below the $3.08 expected by analysts.

CIBC saw double-digit drops in profit from Canadian personal and small business banking and capital markets. However, commercial banking and wealth management delivered 25% growth in earnings in the U.S. - see my Seeking Alpha article on CIBC, entitled "CIBC: Is The PrivateBancorp Purchase A Good Idea For Investors?" - while in Canada, earnings were relatively flat.

Its capital markets division saw a steep year-over-year decline, down $121 million or 38% to net income of $201 million driven by lower revenue and a higher provision for credit losses.

CIBC's CET 1 ratio was 11.2% during the quarter. That marks an increase from 10.8% a year ago but down from 11.4% in the previous quarter. The bank's provision for credit losses overall surged by 121% to $338 million during its fiscal first quarter.

"While we were met with some challenges this quarter, including a volatile market and isolated loan impairments, our core business continued to perform very well and in line with our strategy," CIBC Chief Executive Officer Victor Dodig said on the call with financial analysts. "Our investments in strong client relationships, our ongoing earnings diversification and our improving operational efficiency are paying off, providing resilience to our earnings through occasional headwinds."

Investors' pessimism regarding CIBC reflects its greater exposure to the Canadian consumer and domestic economy. It is essentially a play on the Canadian domestic market, which represents two-thirds of its business, versus an average of 40% for its peers. For this reason as well, CIBC, with a current P/E multiple of 9.61, has tended to trade at lower multiples than its Big Five peers over time.

Toronto Dominion Bank

My top choice among the Big Five is TD Bank, which is Canada's largest bank by assets, second-largest by market capitalization, and one of the country's most admired companies. TD Bank has been the top holding in my portfolio for years.

TD now has more bank branches on the U.S. East Coast than in all of Canada. Further, TD derives most of its revenue and profit from retail banking and wealth management, which is more stable and predictable, compared to Royal Bank, for example, which has a large segment of its earnings coming from volatile and difficult to predict wholesale and trading revenues.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a market cap in excess of $137-billion. In February, TD announced first-quarter results that included a boost to the quarterly dividend by 10.4% to $0.74. However, quarterly earnings slightly missed analyst expectations, which resulted in a decline in the stock price of almost 3%. These two factors have caused TD's dividend yield to rise to the current 4.05%.

Data by YCharts

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported middling fiscal first-quarter results on February 28th. Results were affected by the same themes that were seen across the Canadian banking sector. However, the bank increased its quarterly dividend by $0.07 or 10.4% to $0.74/share, as it reported a 2.4% uptick in first-quarter profits to $2.41 billion.

TD Bank's first quarter 2019 financial highlights, compared with the first quarter of 2018 were:

Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.27, compared with $1.24;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.57, compared with $1.56;

Reported net income was $2,410 million, compared with $2,353 million;

Adjusted net income was $2,953 million, compared with $2,946 million.

TD's Canadian retail net income totalled $1.38 billion, down 22% from the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted net income, excluding a $607-million charge related to a long-term loyalty agreement with Air Canada - which had an impact of $0.24 per share - and a $31-million charge associated with its acquisition of Saskatchewan-based Greystone Managed Investments - $30 million after-tax or $0.02 per share - was $1.86 billion, up 6% from a year earlier.

On a positive note, TD's U.S. Retail reported net income of $1.24 billion, an increase of 30% compared with the first quarter of 2018. TD Ameritrade (AMTD) contributed $311 million to the segment in the first quarter compared to $106 million in the same quarter last year.

Source: The Globe and Mail's Report on Business

TD derives 60% of its revenue from Canadian operations, and 35% from the United States, with the remainder from other countries. TD's Retail segment in the U.S. had a strong start to the year, with continued revenue growth and solid earnings. The lender's earnings from its U.S. retail operations were strong, up 30% from the previous year, but net income from its Canadian retail operations slipped and wholesale banking reported a net loss of $17 million.

Market volatility and lower client activity impacted the bank's Wholesale segment in the quarter, which reported a surprising loss of $17 million, compared to net earnings of $278 million in its fiscal first quarter of 2018, reflecting lower trading-related revenue and origination activity, as well as higher expenses. Wholesale revenue was down 35% from the same period last year, impacted by challenging market conditions and reduced client activity. The Wholesale segment results should be viewed more as an anomaly. I expect wholesale earnings will recover over the course of 2019. On its first-quarter conference call, TD's management stated that about half of the revenue decline in the quarter was related to what they considered one-time items.

The bank's net income for its first quarter amounted to $1.27 per diluted share, up from $1.24 for the first quarter ended January 31, 2018. On an adjusted basis, TD earned $2.95 billion, relatively flat compared with the same period a year earlier. That amounted to $1.57 in adjusted earnings per diluted share, up from $1.56 a year earlier, but below the $1.72 average expected by analysts.

Non-interest expenses were up 14%, from the same quarter last year due to continued investment in the expansion of the bank's U.S. dollar business.

TD's chief executive officer Bharat Masrani said on the Q1 2019 results conference call with analysts that, while TD Securities had a "rough quarter," market conditions are improving and the bank is expecting earnings-per-share growth this year to be at the low end of its 7% to 10% medium-term target range.

"If market conditions change dramatically then we will have to rethink the number," Masrani told analysts on the first-quarter conference call. "But let's not forget, that notwithstanding a small loss in wholesale, the bank's EPS is one percent up, year over year. That tells you the earning power of our overall franchise, and the diversification we have."

In the last 10 years, TD Bank has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 9.4%, the highest among its peer group, to today's dividend of $2.96, a 4.05% dividend yield.

I believe that TD Bank is the "safest" of the relatively safe group comprising the Big Five Canadian banks for a number of reasons: It has relatively little exposure to the energy sector and lower exposure to Canada's oil-producing regions. Moreover, it is heavily concentrated in areas that benefit from low oil prices, such as the Eastern United States, where it has made a big bet that appears to be paying off. This contrasts with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which has much greater exposure to the oil patch and the Canadian economy overall. CIBC is essentially a play on the Canadian domestic market, which represents two-thirds of its business.

I also believe that TD Bank may be the best Canadian bank stock to own in 2019. All of Canada's Big Five banks took a hit in 2018. On average, the Big Five lost 12.2% of their value. TD Bank "outperformed" - I use this sobriquet on a relative basis - the others of the group once again. This has been the norm over the past 10 years. In 2018, it (only) lost 7.86% of its value - the lowest of the group. It has similarly outperformed over the past two, five and 10-year periods.

TD's solid record of superior past performance, highest growth rates, plus the fastest-growing dividend, make it my preferred choice for 2019. After making some minor adjustments to my model to account for slower earnings growth in 2019, I am maintaining my fair value estimate for TD's shares at C$83.00. Based on today's closing price of $73.05, and including its current yield of 4.05%, produces a total return of 17.7% one year out.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada weathered December's wild swings in financial markets to improve its fiscal first-quarter profit by 5% compared with a year ago but recorded weaker results in some businesses as the bank worked through the hangover.

For the fiscal first quarter, RBC earned $3.17-billion, or $2.15 a share, compared with $3.01-billion, or $2.01 a share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted to exclude certain items, RBC's earnings were $2.19 a share, in line with the consensus estimate among analysts covering the stock.

RBC also announced, in reporting its first quarter, that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 4 cents, or 4%, to $1.02 a share.

Profit in RBC's core retail banking division rose 3% to $1.57-billion, and the bank's mortgage portfolio proved resilient, increasing 5% year over year even as activity in major housing markets like Vancouver and Toronto slowed.

In capital markets, profit fell 13% to $653 million, mostly the result of the higher loan-loss provision from the aforementioned utilities account, as well as weaker revenue from corporate and investment banking. Profit from wealth management was flat compared with the prior year, at $597 million, with higher revenue from fees and better margins compensating for higher costs and lower transaction volumes. There was more than likely some choppiness in the results caused by the market volatility in November and December.

City National, which RBC acquired for $7.1-billion in 2015, contributed adjusted profit of US$104-million, up 5% from a year earlier, as loan growth increased by 15% and margins expanded. After the recent $37-billion merger of BB&T Corp. with rival SunTrust Banks Inc. set off speculation about further consolidation among U.S. banks, RBC CEO David McKay said RBC is still scanning the market for smaller acquisitions.

But "prices are still high," he said, and the bank's U.S. footprint has ample room to grow on its own by adding bankers and opening new offices in cities such as Washington. "We really think that the playbook stays the same."

Although RBC posted solid returns overall, key divisions suffered from the volatility that roiled markets at the end of 2018. Profits were down in capital markets and flat in wealth management, possibly signalling that Canadian banks could be in for a more sluggish start to 2019.

Credit losses have been very low for an extended period of time, so some uptick is to be expected. But in the first quarter, RBC's provisions for credit losses swelled to $514-million, up 54% from a year ago. Most of that increase came from the aforementioned single account in the utilities sector; namely, RBC's loans to PG&E Corp., the California utility giant that filed for bankruptcy protection.

Even so, provisions came in well above expectations. RBC set aside higher sums to cover losses in its Caribbean business, which has been affected by a sovereign-debt restructuring in Barbados. The bank was caught off guard by a charge-off relating to a fast-food restaurant client of its U.S. subsidiary, City National Bank. And RBC has increased provisions for expected losses from loans that are still performing, which must now be disclosed as part of a recent change to accounting standards.

"Notwithstanding a difficult December, our core business is strong and our outlook remains positive," RBC chief executive officer Dave McKay said on a conference call with analysts.

Investors are currently turning a blind eye to the value play that lies before them. Historically, RBC's stock has rarely been so cheap.

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a "risk-free stock". In fact, there is no such thing as a "risk-free return". While stuffing the money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

I describe the Big Five Canadian banks overall as a "widows and orphans stock." BNS, TD, and RBC have a low-risk model, with healthy yields and competitive dividend growth rate.

The Five Big banks dominate the Canadian banking sector, accounting for almost 90% of the country's banking deposits. This dominance - and the regulatory protection they enjoy in their domestic market - are key advantages that make it unlikely new entrants will challenge their dominance. And Scotiabank, TD Bank, and Royal Bank are the leaders among the Canadian banks. These conditions have been important contributors to their success in delivering consistently healthy returns to shareholders for more than 150 years.

The Big Five banks and their traditional branch-based peers face the same material threat from outside innovators - financial technology upstarts and established technology giants. These disruptors are attempting to eat away at the established banks' market shares.

The Bank of Canada, which is Canada's central bank, is growing ever more watchful of "fintechs," including their becoming "systemically important." It is examining the need for a stronger regulatory oversight of new financial technology firms, which are not currently covered by regulation, because of concerns that even small fintech companies could play a critical role within the financial system and potentially increase volatility. More than 100 fintech startups in Canada have raised more than $1 billion and the social and economic impact from these investments is still largely unknown.

However, "platform" players such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) are emerging as the real threat to the banks' healthy margins. Almost 75% of millennials in North America say they would be more excited about a new offering in financial services from Google, Amazon, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), or Square (NYSE:SQ) than from their bank- and one in three believe they will not need a bank at all! The edge the platform companies have is that they are creating entire digital ecosystems with a range of goods and services that are available through a single gateway.

The Big Five Canadian banks clearly recognize that their goal is to create their own ecosystem strategy that includes building partnerships and monetizing data. They appear committed to providing fully digital products and services to their clients together with digitizing marketing strategies and data collection and analysis.

On the flip side, banks that can go further and create their own platforms could capture share of some non-banking markets. Embracing a digital and data-driven future isn't just the key to competing with the platform players, it could also be profitable. If the Big Five Canadian banks were to do this and not compete too much of it away, it could be become an asset, rather than a threat, adding to their collective bottom line.

High levels of consumer indebtedness and elevated housing prices leave Canadian banks more vulnerable to downside risks from the Canadian economy. However, ratings agency Moody's has said that Canada's biggest banks could absorb the direct effects of a severe housing crisis without incurring catastrophic losses. The ratings agency said the negative effects of a housing downturn in Canada are reduced when compared with those of the United States. Because many mortgages in Canada are backstopped by the federal government, the subprime lending and securitization practices that helped fuel the 2007-09 financial crisis are less prevalent.

Restructuring charges represent a recurring cost pressure that traditional bricks-and-mortar banks face to defend their position from technology upstarts and more established but non-traditional companies attempting to encroach on their oligopoly. Last year, the big banks collectively took more than $1 billion in restructuring charges amid efforts to cut costs associated with traditional banking, where the number of transactions has fallen sharply.

The Big Five banks have responded to dimmer prospects domestically in two ways, cutting costs and/or expanding outside Canada. RBC, TD Bank, CIBC and Bank of Montreal, in particular, have been making a big push into the U.S.

There is also the relative performance risk that there may be better opportunity in the U.S. banking sector over the next 12 to 18 months. U.S. banks may post better results, given the slower loan, revenue and income growth that appears likely for Canadian banks.

Specific risks include the health of the overall economy; sustained deterioration in the capital markets environment; the Canadian and U.S. housing market; litigation risk; regulatory and political risk including tax rates; an unexpected acquisition; weakening retail credit quality; loss of domestic market share; the potential for non-accretive acquisitions and/or related execution and integration risks; rising business loan losses; foreign exchange fluctuations; and the competitive landscape.

