Granite REIT Is Looking Good In 2019

Investment Thesis

Granite REIT (GRP.U) (TSX:GRT.UN) delivered solid Q4 2018 earnings with growth in its funds from operations. The company has a strategic plan to focus on modern distribution and e-commerce properties. It also has a solid balance sheet to pursue its strategy through development and acquisitions. The company pays a 4.3%-yielding dividend and is still slightly undervalued against its U.S. industrial REIT peers. Given its recent surge in share price, we believe investors may want to wait for a pullback.

GRT.UN data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

Granite reported solid Q4 2018 earnings. The REIT saw its FFO increased to C$0.87 per share from C$0.69 per share in Q4 2017. Its occupancy ratio increased to 99.1% in Q4 2018 from 98.4% in Q4 2017. This was an increase of 70 basis points. In Q4 2018, its same property net operating income also grew by 1.9% year over year.

Source: Q4 2018 Financial Report

Reasons why we like Granite's growth outlook

Focus on modern logistics

Kevan Gorrie, Granite's new CEO who was appointed in the fall of 2018, has set out a strategic plan to utilize its balance sheet to develop and acquire modern distribution and e-commerce properties in core and emerging distribution and e-commerce hubs in the U.S., Europe and Canada. The REIT hopes to increase its gross leasable area to over 40 million square feet. In addition, the company will continue to reduce its Magna (MGA) exposure (currently 47% of its gross leasable area) through acquisitions and select dispositions. Granite hopes to reduce its Magna concentration to below 50% of its total revenue. For reader's information, properties rented out to Magna have lower rental rates per square feet than other properties. In addition, most of these properties rented to Magna are special-purpose properties. If Magna vacates these properties, Granite will have to reconfigure/renovate these properties in order to rent it out again.

Strong market fundamentals

We like Granite's strategy to focus on modern logistics and e-commerce, as growth in e-commerce sales has been an important driver for industrial real estate globally. As can be seen from the chart below, e-commerce sales in the past 10 years has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% annually. The growth in e-commerce has resulted in strong demand for industrial properties as many businesses set up warehouse locations and distribution centers to meet the demand of shipping.

Source: Duke Realty Presentation

As the chart below shows, yearly demand for industrial properties from e-commerce is expected to reach 103 million square feet in 2021. We think Granite's focus in this area should help it to drive long-term FFO growth in the next few years.

Source: Duke Realty Presentation

Solid balance Sheet

Granite has a strong balance sheet with a BBB Stable credit rating (DBRS rating). Its net debt to gross book value at Q4 2018 was 19%. This ratio was low compared with other REITS that are usually in the 40% ~ 50% range. Granite's interest coverage ratio of 9.4x is also the highest among its peers. Other industrial REIT peers have EBITDA interest coverage ratio in the ranges of 3x ~ 4x. The company currently has approximately C$1.2 billion in liquidity. Granite's solid balance sheet is advantageous. The company can easily leverage and increase its funds from operations quickly. Its strong balance sheet also allows it to be opportunistic and acquire quality assets at lower prices (e.g. in an economic recession).

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Prices of industrial properties have skyrocketed in the past few years thanks to strong demand. As a result, industrial nominal capitalization rate has declined considerably in the past decade and dropped below 6%. This capitalization rate is expected to compress further in 2019 due to strong rent growth and demand for industrial properties. The two charts below show buy/hold/sell recommendations of industrial properties and opinion of current industrial pricing. As can be seen from the first chart, nearly half of respondents in the survey gives buy recommendations to fulfillment and warehouse types of properties. However, about 39.6% and 41.9% of respondents believe fulfillment and warehouse properties are already overpriced. Hence, we believe these types of properties (the two types of industrial properties where Granite wants to focus in the future) will be prone to price decline when supply is greater than demand (e.g. in an economic recession, or when there are massive supply of industrial properties).

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Concentration risk

Magna still represents about 54% of Granite's total revenue and 47% of its total gross leasable area. Most of these properties rented to Magna are special-purpose properties, which are less marketable. If Magna vacate these properties, Granite may have to redevelop these properties in order to rent it out again. This may result in significant revenue losses.

Valuation: Slightly Overvalued

Share price of Granite has surged by over 20% year-to-date. As a result, the REIT is currently trading at a price to 2018 adjusted FFO of 21.4x. This is slightly lower than the average of its U.S. peers. If Granite can leverage its balance sheet, we believe its shares can still move higher.

Consistent Dividend Increase

Granite has a good track record of dividend growth. In fact, the company has consistently increased its dividend every year in the past 5 years. It has an annualized dividend of C$2.80 per share from C$2.72 per share. Its dividend yield of 4.29% is towards the low end of its past 5-year yield range. The increase will be effective in its December dividend. Its annualized dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.1%. Besides regular monthly dividends, Granite paid a special dividend of about C$1.20 per share in Q4 2018 (partially in cash, and partially in shares). The reason for a special dividend was due to the increase in taxable income generated by the sale transactions completed during the 9-month period in 2018.

GRT.UN data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like Granite's strategy and believe that this strategy should lead to strong growth in the upcoming years. In addition, the REIT's excellent balance sheet should help support its strategic plan. Therefore, the company is a good holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon. Given the surge of its share price lately (over 20% YTD), investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.