Biology, Chronology And Social Security

Thought For The Day: Ideally we would put our own interests aside and base public policy on the best available financial and scientific data.

Who Knew?

“The S&P 500's 12.3% gain so far for the first quarter is its best quarterly gain in nearly a decade and its finest start to the year since 1998.” (Wall Street Breakfast)

Retirement-Healthcare Costs

“Even though Medicare provides universal health coverage to retirees, out-of-pocket costs can still pose a substantial burden for elderly households. In addition to premiums paid, Medicare enrollees contribute a portion of the Medicare-covered services they receive through copayments and deductibles. Also, enrollees face the full cost of many services not covered by Medicare, such as dental and vision care. For a minority of households, these out-of-pocket expenses can eat up over half of total income.” (Invesco US)

Biological vs. Chronological Age

“People experience the health problems of the average 65-year-old at different ages around the world, with citizens in some countries suffering them 30 years earlier than in others. Japan and Switzerland have the healthiest ageing people, with the average person in both countries reaching 76 before they suffer the health problems of the global average 65-year-old. By contrast, people in Papua New Guinea make it to just 46. Americans reach 68.5, placing the world’s richest country 54th in the rankings.” (World Economic Forum; hat tip: Moshe Milevsky)

Thought For The Day

In his new book, “Longevity Insurance for a Biological Age,” Moshe Milevsky argues that one public policy implication of the idea that our biological age differs from our chronological age is that it is inequitable for the poor in health to effectively be denied benefits while those “rich” in health get decades of taxpayer-supported pensions.

In a posted comment, GLM2 offered a worthy challenge:

As someone who invests time and money eating right, exercising and making lifestyle choices to stay healthy I do not think delaying my benefits is fair or wise. Folks I know who make poor choices should not get benefits earlier because their bodies start to revolt. Just letting sick folks into the system won't save money. Keeping healthy 70 year olds out and letting ill 50 year olds into the system is a recipe for escalating costs- not savings.”

On the surface, it seems like GLM2 has a strong point. After all, the public bears significant expenses on behalf of those who are unhealthy, so maybe things balance out. It is known that the cost of medical care for the elderly is significantly higher than for the young, and research indicates that the government pays for 65% of the elderly’s medical expenses through Medicare and Medicaid.

But upon greater reflection and absent any kind of targeted comparative research, it would seem that these factoids strengthen Milevsky’s argument, since those who die young, despite their poor health, are not likely to benefit from the government’s largesse. To the contrary, the government subsidy for senior healthcare primarily benefits those who live to ripe old ages.

And indeed, we can see from the above-quoted World Economic Forum (WEF) article (itself based on a public health study published in The Lancet) that biological age is real, with Japanese aged 76 and 46-year-olds in Papua New Guinea attaining the health of the global average 65-year-old. If there were a global health and pension system, the poor fellow from Papua New Guinea would get nothing, while his Japanese colleague would receive decades of retirement and healthcare support.

Another crucial factoid noted in the WEF article is that “in the US, life expectancy at birth has increased by more than 30 years in little more than a century, to 78.6 years.” While some of those gains occurred before the enactment of Social Security in 1935, it is pretty clear that its framers did not intend to be paying out pensions matching today’s lifespans. Given that the system is projected to exhaust its reserves in just 15 years, sooner or later change is coming: either through carefully thought through reform that balances solvency and equity issues or through a more chaotic process. Ideally, we would put our own interests aside and make a determination based on the best available financial and scientific data.

GLM2 was pointing in this direction by noting that “keeping healthy 70 year olds out and letting ill 50 year olds into the system is a recipe for escalating costs- not savings.” The question of course is where are lines drawn so that the system is solvent and so that losers of the genetic lottery and their loved ones achieve due consideration.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.