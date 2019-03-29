George Soros Is Buying Conagra Brands. Here's Why

After reporting disappointing financial results, the stock trades at one of the lowest forward earnings multiples in the consumer staples space.

George Soros is one of the best stock-pickers on the planet.

The billionaire investor founded the Quantum Fund in 1969. Over the following decades, Soros netted his clients billions in the devaluation of the British pound of the early 1990s and the Asian financial crisis of 1997.

Altogether, Soros averaged returns of more than 30% during his tenure at the firm. Those kinds of numbers put him in the same class as investor legends Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn. For that reason, I always pay attention to which stocks Soros is buying and selling.

And lately, he has made some interesting bets. Over the last few quarters, Soros has accumulated stakes in a number of consumer staples businesses. According to the latest SEC filings, he initiated positions in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL), and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last quarter.

He also just picked up a new position. Last quarter, Soros disclosed a stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Based on the most recent 13-F report, his position amounts to 1.1 million shares.

Why Is George Soros Quietly Buying CAG Stock?

At first glance, George Soros' investment in CAG stock doesn't make much sense. Last fall, Conagra revealed that sales at newly-acquired Pinnacle Foods, which was meant to shore up the company's position in frozen foods, had plunged. Shares crashed 24% over the following two days. From the company's 52-week highs last June, the stock has lost almost half of its value.

The problem? Conagra still faces challenges integrating Pinnacle into the company's existing operations. Conagra put the blame squarely on Pinnacle during a conference call with investors, saying the acquired company emphasized volume over value with inefficient promotions.

The situation, though, has left CAG's stock trading at a bargain price. Shares now trade for just 10.5 times forward earnings, making it one of the cheapest names in the consumer staples sector. More strikingly, CAG trades at a lower multiple than companies with much weaker innovation track records, including Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM).

Company Forward P/E General Mills Inc. 15.0 Campbell Soup Co. 14.5 Kellogg Co. 13.7 J.M. Smucker Co. 13.0 Kraft Heinz Co. 11.2 Conagra Brands Inc. 10.5

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Several catalysts could close that valuation gap, however. Conagra's legacy businesses continue to shoot the lights out. Last quarter, organic sales rose 1.9% year-over-year. Management reported a 4.9% and 8.2% sales gain in frozen and snack foods respectively. Rivals in the packaged foods business can only dream of posting numbers like those.

Moreover, Conagra can also squeeze more cost savings out of Pinnacle. When management closed the deal last year, it promised to deliver $215.0 million in synergies. Analysts believe that figure looked too conservative at the time of the original announcement. Now Conagra's executive team says it can beat that original estimate.

Finally, the company can also apply its retail playbook to its newly acquired brands at Pinnacle. Management has planned a number of improvements for its Wish-Bone dressing and Duncan Hines products. It has also hinted at a number of innovations for the fast-growing Birds Eye frozen vegetable business. If Conagra can repair its Pinnacle operations, that could provide a major boost to shares.

In the meantime, investors can lock in a decent dividend. Today, CAG's stock pays a quarterly distribution of $0.21 per share. That comes out to a modest 3.2% yield.

That payout appears to be on a firm financial foundational. In 2019, Wall Street projects Conagra will earn $2.05 per share. Over the same period, management will likely pay out $0.85 per share in dividends, assuming no changes to the company's current policy. Generally, I like to see businesses pay out 80% or less of profits as distributions. That leaves management with some wiggle room in the event of a downturn. So shareholders can sleep easy given Conagra's 41% payout ratio.

The only minor concern could come from the company's balance sheet. To fund its Pinnacle acquisition, management added almost $500.0 million to its debt load. That has left the business's balance sheet slightly more leveraged than peers in the staples industry. Shareholders don't have to worry about it too much. The recession-proof nature of Conagra's business plus its ample free cash flow should allow the company to finance its current liabilities. Still, it's a risk to be aware of.

Metric Company Industry Debt/Equity Ratio 1.49 1.34 Current Ratio 1.31 1.25 Leverage Ratio 3.05 2.44

Source: MSN Money

The real risks, though, are on the income statement. Shoppers have increasingly gravitated towards fresher, healthier food options, resulting in tough headwinds for Conagra's legacy businesses. Moreover, management needs to prove it can integrate Pinnacle's businesses into its existing operations and deliver on the promised cost savings. If not, investors might not warm up to this frozen food company.

Stock on the Verge of a Breakout?

All that said, George Soros isn't the only one bullish on CAG stock. Shareholder activist Barry Rosenstein of JANA Partners more than doubled his stake in the company, boosting the size of his position to $289.2 million. Other money managers, including D.E. Shaw, Ken Griffin, and Steve Cohen, also own large holdings.

Why could have these financial insiders so bullish on CAG stock? I'd say it means one thing: shares have gotten too cheap. Mr. Market has handed us an once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy this wonderful business at a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.