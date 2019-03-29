Resource Sector Digest: A Fair Dinkum Aussie Invasion

(Source)

Yet another Australian gold miner is allegedly on the prowl in North America. Read on and enjoy this week's edition of

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 128 - March 25, 2019)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

In case you missed out on previous editions of this newsletter, simply click here, here or here to catch up.

Setting The Scene

Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) led what has arguably developed into a charge of Australian gold miners on North American shores with its acquisition of the Pogo gold mine in Alaska in mid-2018. NewCrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) promptly followed suit by purchasing a 70% stake in the Red Chris mine in British Columbia. And Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) is widely tipped to sit next in line to join this merry band, as officers from the lands downunder have not only been spotted on projects being developed by various juniors in the US and Canada, but also around IAMGOLD's (IAG) corporate premises. The rumor about this strategic interest was put to a wider audience on March 8 by this article, earning IAMGOLD shareholders an instant 6% edge over peers (GDXJ).

Data by YCharts

The three mentioned Australian gold miners have one trait in common: they have all grown to their current strength thanks to opportunities served to them by their North-American peers. NewCrest used to be Newmont Mining's (NEM) Australian subsidiary before merging with Australmin and BHP Gold to become NewCrest. Northern Star transformed itself into a sizeable company by picking up several assets from Barrick Gold's (GOLD) firesale back in 2013 and 2014. And Evolution Mining's flagship Cowal mine was also purchased from Barrick Gold in 2015.

Let's turn to the rumor about Evolution's interest in IAMGOLD again, and let's discuss possible motivations and ripple-on effects in the following.

Zooming out on the chart above reveals the recent pop has merely clawed back a small portion of the ground IAMGOLD has lost on peers since mid-last-year. In very general terms we would blame weak operational and financial results for this under-performance, combined with reality hitting home regarding the lack of quality in the company's development pipeline. With a share price as weak as IAMGOLD's in relation to peers we can safely view the company as prey rather than predator in a sector ripe for a period of increased M&A.

Data by YCharts

At first sight finding a buyer for IAMGOLD seems like a rather difficult chore. Rosebel is the obvious prize in the company's portfolio, but then this portfolio also contains the Westwood mine which has been nothing but trouble since it went into production in 2014; and it also contains three mature high-cost assets in Mali and Burkina Faso, high-risk jurisdictions where only few wish to tread. Evolution seems like an odd candidate in this context: the Australian mid-tier ranks among the most cost-efficient among Australian peers; it has made a point of keeping political risk to a minimum; and it has stated on several occasions that it wants to focus on five or six operating core assets rather than growing for growth's sake.

However, these apparent contradictions disappear once one remembers that Evolution's dominant shareholder is the La Mancha group, a private entity which also controls 30+% of Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Golden Star Resources (GS) respectively -- two Africa-focused gold miners. We therefore believe that Evolution would quickly pass IAMGOLD's African assets on to these two stable mates, add Rosebel (and the highly promising Saramacca deposit) to its own portfolio, and then scratch its head and find a solution for the Westwood mine in Canada. Meanwhile, we would assume that Evolution will divest one or two of its smaller mines in Queensland -- and emerge as a sizeable mid-tier gold miner operating a handful of highly attractive gold mines with an international footprint.

Endeavour Mining (and to a lesser degree Golden Star) seem ideally positioned to digest the West-African portion of IAMGOLD's portfolio, with plenty of presence, local talent, and operation experience in both Burkina Faso and Mali.

The gold space has finally woken up in terms of M&A, and we predict that we will see mid-tiers combine in order to bulk up and join the ranks of the large gold miners. IAMGOLD's under-performance has put the company into play, however, potential partners for IAMGOLD are limited for the reasons mentioned earlier. It is for this reason that we place a rather high probability on La Mancha closing in, with Evolution as its front.

As for the ongoing invasion of Australian gold miners, we predict that we will see more activity still.

Actionable Ideas

We recommended Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) to our subscribers during the recent dip, and we still think it's a great company at a decent price at the current valuation. Here is a link to the corporate presentation for a first impression.

News Release of the Week

And sticking with the Oz-theme of this letter our news release of the week goes to $50M micro-cap Aeris Resources (OTC:ARSRF) for its offer to purchase Glencore's (OTC:GLNCF) mighty CSA mine in the Cobar Basin for a stately price of $575M. We call that a fair dinkum Aussie battler punching well above its weight class.

Drill Result Summary

Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) continues to hit impressive grades at the Dixie project in the Red Lake district. The latest set of results was headlined by 7.25m at 30.15g/t gold from the project's Hinge zone.

(OTCPK:GTBDF) continues to hit impressive grades at the Dixie project in the Red Lake district. The latest set of results was headlined by 7.25m at 30.15g/t gold from the project's Hinge zone. Rio2 Limited (OTCQX:RIOFF) reported 148m at 0.78g/t from its Fenix project in Chile's Maricunga region among other long intercepts from this heap leach project.

(OTCQX:RIOFF) reported 148m at 0.78g/t from its Fenix project in Chile's Maricunga region among other long intercepts from this heap leach project. Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) is back infill drilling at Lynx. The latest results appear to confirm the high grade nature of the deposit and will serve to determine the location of the planned bulk sample.

(OTCPK:OBNNF) is back infill drilling at Lynx. The latest results appear to confirm the high grade nature of the deposit and will serve to determine the location of the planned bulk sample. Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) is following up on the Percival discovery at its Clearwater project in Quebec. Latest results include 74.5m at 0.97g/t starting at 45m from surface.

(OTCQX:EANRF) is following up on the Percival discovery at its Clearwater project in Quebec. Latest results include 74.5m at 0.97g/t starting at 45m from surface. Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) continues to drill close to the fence at the Motherlode project. The latest set of results included 126m at 1.25g/t gold, presumably in sulfide mineralisation.

Wheelings and Dealings

SSR Mining (SSRM) completed a $230M offering of convertible senior notes bearing 2.5% interest and convertible into shares at $18.48. The company will use the proceeds to re-finance some of the existing notes, and add the rest to the war chest.

Standard Lithium (OTCQX:STLHF) has closed a C$11.5M placement. The company plans to complete its pilot plant and also advance its LANXESS project with the newly raised funds.

ATAC Resources (OTCPK:ATADF) has closed a C$3.7M placement. The company is regrouping after Barrick Gold (GOLD) has terminated the earn-in on the Rackla project and it will use the proceeds from the placement for further development work on this property. Not to be out-done fellow Yukon gold explorer Klondike Gold (OTC:KDKGF) has also raised just over C$2M and is looking to raise more in a second tranche.

Northern Dynasty (NAK) has only just closed the previously announced $11.5M placement, and has already followed suit with $2.4M private placement. And that's a lot of money to throw at permitting the Pebble project and improving public relations. Good money after bad?

Other News

Gold investor Paulson & Co managed to grab headlines again by first opposing the merger between Newmont Mining (NEM) and Goldcorp (GG), and then supporting it after Newmont promised current shareholders a $0.88 special dividend if the deal was approved.

Operations at Barrick Gold's (GOLD) Golden Sunlight in southwestern Montana are winding down. According to the latest update on the asset, there will be a final mill run in May, possibly followed by some tailings re-processing.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) reported a first gold pour from the new CIL plant at the Ity project in Cote d'Ivoir. This achievement comes four months ahead of schedule and the plant is apparently already running at nameplate capacity.

Polymet Mining (PLM) finally received the Record of Decision and Section 404 wetlands permit for the NorthMet Project

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) was the other company receiving a permit that had been a long time coming. The Rosemont copper project in Arizona is now fully permitted for construction after many years of tugging and warring.

Millennial Lithium (OTCQX:MLNLF) provided details of a short-term pumping test at Pastos Grandes in Argentina. And like just about everything else about this project results confirmed high expectations. We are already looking forward to the release of the feasibility study later in Q2.

INV Metals (OTC:ILNLF) is trying to manage the fall-out of a referendum held in the neighborhood of its Loma Larga project in Ecuador. People voted overwhelmingly against mining, sending INV Metals back to the drawing board as the feasibility study of last November will require a major overhaul. We are surprised the market hasn't shown a stronger reaction.

Data by YCharts

And with this last chart we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all again next week, awake and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

And Before We Go... Please consider a free trial subscription to Itinerant's Musings. In this service we offer Exclusive access to our small and mid-cap ideas;

A lively community of like-minded investors;

Regular commentary and outlook on metal prices;

One-on-one contact with the author.

Plenty more. We'd love to have you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATUSF, NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.