Legg Mason: Valuation Will Attract Value Investors

We continue to research the asset management space. As outlined in previous commentary, we have been long Franklin Resources (BEN) for quite some time now. Franklin's strong cash flows which supports sustained dividend growth is the key reason we continue to remain long there. Another stock in this space which we have been following is Legg Mason, Inc. (LM). This stock from a valuation perspective is much cheaper than Franklin. Moreover the stated dividend yield is now approaching 5% per year.

What looks particularly attractive at present is the firm's book multiple of 0.6. The great thing about buying companies under intrinsic value is that the investor can profit in not one but two ways over the long term. Firstly, any internal or earnings growth should be reflected over time in a gradual increase in the share price. Also at present, there is almost a $1.4 billion differential between the firm's market cap and its shareholder equity. If the stock can revert to its five-year average book multiple of 1 for example, this would be the second reason why the share price would rise as the market cap also rises.

Nevertheless, as we all know from experience, there is no guarantee that this stock will return to its former average historic valuation. Therefore, from this perspective, let's take a look at the dividend, the technicals, and the firm's valuation to see if there are any potential pitfalls going forward for this stock.

If we go to the long-term monthly chart, we can see that shares were in a sustained uptrend from their 2009 lows to their highs in early 2015. However, the pattern since 2015 has been bearish to say the least. The pattern of lower highs and stagnant lows leads us to believe that the most probable long-term pattern being played out at present is a descending triangle which is a bearish continuation pattern. The one silver lining is the volume numbers which have not subsided meaningfully since shares entered this pattern. However, the 2018 lows on the RSI momentum indicator did not give us any divergences compared to the 2016 low. This does not give us a lot of confidence that a multi-year cycle bottom has been printed here.

Legg Mason has grown its dividend for 9 straight years now. Over the past four quarters, $111 million has been paid out in dividends from a free cash flow kitty of $594 million. Suffice it to say, the firm has no problem affording the dividend. Dividend growth has been impressive also and seems to be accelerating. Over the past 12 months for example, the dividend grew by almost 23%. The firm has an attractive debt to equity ratio of 0.59 which illustrates that the balance sheet has not been over-leveraged. Cuts to a company's dividend usually have an ultra-negative impact on the corresponding share price. It does not seem however that there is dividend risk here at present.

The one "outlier" when investing in undervalued companies with strong dividend yields is future earnings growth. Here is where the "traditional" value investor may have a problem with Legg Mason, Inc. At present, for example, (over the past four quarters), this firm is not profitable. It has earned -$0.80 per share over that time period which is predominantly down to the net loss of $217 million in its most recent third quarter. Furthermore, analysts who follow this stock expect negative earnings as well next year (fiscal year ends at the end of this month).

Many times, we give the company the benefit of the doubt when earnings are falling if the company continues to grow its sales. Legg Mason though is expected to bring in $2.9 billion in sales this year followed by $2.82 billion the following year. Therefore, we have near-term negative top line growth also.

Investors may need to focus on the long term here though and ignore short-term wiggles. If we look at the income statement for example, we can see that impairment charges and other expenses amounted to $367 million which gave us that significant negative profit number. The company has had to pivot to try and stem the tide with respect to its AUM or "Assets Under Management." AUM declined by around 5% to just over $727 billion at the end of Q3.

The rollout of the firm's operation platform is expected to have an initial cost of around $140 million but could lead to close to $100 million in annual savings. These numbers seem ultra optimistic but we should see shortly how much traction the platform is gaining from financial trends in upcoming quarters. Management has stated that the majority of savings should be realized by 2021. Cutting costs though can only bring a company so far. What we need to see is some meaningful top line growth for this active manager.

To sum up, this stock definitely has potential considering how attractive its valuation is. We would not be prepared though for price to drop below the lower trend line (for reasons outlined) of the triangle depicted in the chart above. Tight stops we feel would have to be deployed here.

----------------------





Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setup's through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.