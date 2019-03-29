Swedbank - Is A 40% Drop Enough?

I still believe the stock to be a long-term hold/buy, but because of the Ex-div, i update my outlooks and recommendation for the share.

This week has been chaos. The shareholder's meeting was overshadowed by stockholder rage, and the subsequent firing of the CEO less than 1 hour before the meeting, setting a record.

As of today, Swedbank's common share is going Ex-Div and has dropped almost 40% since the money laundering scandal.

In my last article about this bank, Friday's Potential Drop In Swedbank's Stock Price, I theorized that Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) (OTCPK:SWDBY) may experience a further stock price due to the allegations it faces, prior to the Ex-div date. While the stock price drop did not materialize on Friday, it has occurred as of this week. This week has been tumultuous for the banking giant, with massive share price losses of 11% in a single day from an already teetering price/share.

In addition, the stock goes ex-div today, on the 29th of March, meaning the stock may at least drop another 14.20 SEK due to this. The next dividend is not payable until March/April 2020.

(Source: Östsvenska Handelskammaren)

What has happened in Sweden/Swedbank this week?

Another episode of the tv-show that started all this, the investigative journalistic show "Uppdrag Granskning", was shown on Wednesday. Allegations were then once again aimed at Swedbank, this time due to Swedbank allegedly withholding information in the Panama Papers scandals involving Mosssack Fonseca. The allegation involves withholding information from the American Department of Financial Services.

The Swedish Economic Crime Authority has raided Swedbank headquarters in Sundbyberg, Stockholm, within the realm of their already opened investigation. The charge is "gross fraud", a crime relating to alleged illegal insider trading/information exchange.

Swedbank's main shareholders, the Swedish Pension Funds, initially wanted to allow the CEO B. Bonnesen "Freedom From Responsibility", a Swedish legal term. I'm no lawyer, but the Swedish legal implication of not being allowed this freedom from responsibility is the possibility of shareholders suing Birgitte Bonnesen, the board, and Swedbank for damages. This does not require a majority, but only 10% of shareholders not agreeing to give the CEO/The board freedom from responsibility.

Less than 24 hours before the shareholders meeting, when the information about the raid, the allegations of withholding information and other things were aimed at Swedbank, the largest shareholders made statements that they would not allow Birgitte Bonnesen freedom from responsibility.

As a result of this, 1 hour before the shareholders meeting, the board fired Birgitte Bonnesen as CEO of Swedbank. (This doesn't necessarily save her, or Swedbank, from legal proceedings).

At the shareholders meeting, Bonnesen was not given "Freedom From Responsibility ." The board of Swedbank was, however.

The stock was halted for trading during the time of the shareholders meeting and did not resume until the meeting was finished.

And this is where we start Friday, the 29th of March 2019 - the banks Ex-Div date for 2019.

What's the takeaway - and most importantly, what's new?

Not much is new information, per se.

The information regarding the letter from the American Department of Financial Services was simply not available publically. It was sent back in February 2019. Similar letters were also sent to the banks Ukio Bankas, ABLV and FBME. They have also been sent to a number of other Swedish banks. Source)

The raid was within the realms of already existing allegations, with the exception of the gross fraud charge - which can be considered new information, and specific to the charge regarding illegal insider information/trading.

What probably has happened is that DSF has opened their eyes to the fact that Swedbank may have been withholding relevant information because of wording that Swedbank considered being ambiguous/unclear, but DSF most decidedly did not consider to be unclear, as seen by parts of their recent communication:

"We requested specific information, and clearly emphasized that this request concerned Swedbank's global operations."

What does Swedbank say about these charges?

Well, regarding the communication with DFS, they say:

“Swedbank is limited by applicable law to comment on the existence or content of any confidential potential communication with the New York State Department of Financial Services. Swedbank fully cooperates and communicates clearly, correctly and with good intent to all relevant authorities. ”

So, there's that.

With regards to the gross fraud charge, there hasn't been an official comment, other than to say there's no comment at this time.

The sacrifice of Birgitte Bonnesen

A CEO of Sweden's largest bank cannot keep her job when Sweden's largest pension funds owning the bank, and representing hundreds of billions of SEK want her gone. When the board got the message that Bonnesen wouldn't be granted freedom of responsibility, they had little choice but to fire her. They also did this, in my view, to try and offer her up as the sacrifice that would please investors enough in order for things to go back to Status Quo.

This, however, in my view, is insufficient. Given the chairman's incompetent responses to a wide array of relevant questions put to him, I do believe the board and chairman needs to be replaced as well. Here are some expansive replies given by the chairman during yesterday's press conference following the shareholders meeting. (emphasis mine)

What about the report from Norwegian economic crime authority lawyer Erling Grimstad about money laundering done in Swedbank? - I haven't read about it, he says. Why not? - I and the board did not know about that report. But you have had that knowledge for over a week now. Why didn't you read it? - I don't want to comment on that.

It was like seeing a particularly moronic cartoon hippopotamus sliding on the ice again, and again, and again, and again...

Amusing in truth, if i hadn't been almost 30% in the red on my current position.

How does this influence valuation/recommendation/ prospects?

It does influence my thesis. I bought Swedbank shares at 2 times during this week. Once at 154 SEK, and once at 144 SEK yesterday. This increased my exposure to nearly 6%, which is my current limit. I may increase my corporate position to 4-5% today, where I still have some room to grow. There is, however, certain things we need to take into consideration at this point that are new to the table.

The future dividend (2020 and beyond) may temporarily be in danger, due to necessary provisions put aside for fines, both national and international, as well as lawsuits from shareholders (including myself. If the possibility is there and the case regarding insider trading shows this, I may be including myself in a suit against the bank to sue for damages). Exactly how the dividend will be impacted is hard to say at this point. This is an unknown, and in my view, a bigger risk than it was last week.

I don't believe the share price is necessarily out of the woods yet. The share price has further room to fall, and this needs to be taken into account by investors considering investing in this bank, even at an almost 10% dividend yield (going by current dividend levels).

Given the Ex-div date, you've got room to watch this stock now. At ~130 SEK/share, Swedbank yields 10.8%, and the coming weeks and months will likely see continued volatility here.

Is the thesis broken? Is Swedbank even investable at this point?

In my last article, my recommendation was for a 175-180 share price. This, obviously seems quite foolish at this point in time, when we're down to 130 today on the bank's ex-div date.

However, I hasten to remind you that the two pieces of information new at this point (The increase in scope to a gross fraud charge, and the fact that Swedbank may have withheld information from the DFS), does not erase any of the banks business, profits, customer or position in Swedish society to which I spoke in my first article.

There is a lot of emotional dumping of the shares at the moment, as pension funds and institutional investors are forced by "ethical considerations" and similar concerns to cut down their portions of Swedbank share. There are, obviously, those as well who go on record with Hyperbole, saying that Swedbank will lose its national banking license because of this (no, they won't. Hell will freeze over first). All of these things put incredible pressure on the stock price. This isn't unique or unknown for Swedbank, as they've been involved in similar insider trading allegations before, fired CEO's because of it, and the stock has fallen 20-35% in a matter of weeks/months, only to bounce back up as overreaction fades.

Capable individual investors, on the other hand, are loading up on shares. The number of Swedbank stock owners on Sweden's largest online broker has risen by over 90% since January 2019, signifying huge amounts of purchases as institutional investors dump their shares (Source). Swedbank has stumbled before, last in 2015-2016 (Source), and before that during the financial crisis. Due to its position and its financial strength, the bank always, in time, gets back up. I believe it will this time as well.

SEB's analysis - positive

Swedish bank SEB maintains a Buy-rating for the stock and a price target of 200 SEK. The bank released an analysis in the last 24 hours where they argue the following.

As of today, it's legally unclear whether Swedbank has actually committed any major infractions or crimes.

While it feels almost impossible to predict what the media can dig up, published information still points in the direction that Swedbank has not made any serious offenses. The Baltic and Swedish investigations will be the focus from now on. We expect that these will be presented before the summer because the fears plague the entire sector and put the entire Baltic banking region in bad days, writes SEB in the analysis.

The share in Swedbank has lost 38 percent (including the dividend on Friday) since February 20, when Uppdrag Ganskning released its first program on money laundering. Thus, Mr. Market takes into consideration fines in the order of $ 6 billion and such a fine is very much unlikely, according to SEB, which states that only US authorities can levy significant fines. Here, SEB reminds that HSBC received a fine of $ 1.9 billion in the spring of 2012, and that is the case that has the largest similarities Danske Bank case, SEB argues - not Swedbank.

My recommendation remains

While the case has been made more complicated, none of this is back-breaking news for Swedbank, nor is it unique to Swedbank. Over the past 24 hours, news has broken that similar requests for additional/supplemental information have been sent by the DFS both to SEB and Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), both being implicated further in the Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) scandal. This is not unique to Swedbank - Swedbank may have just been the first target to be revealed fully.

Swedbank is currently trading at a blended P/E of under ~7. This is less than any time since the financial crisis of 2009. A fair valuation? I do not believe so.

Swedbank remains one of the most profitable banks in Europe. Even with a dividend cut, you'd get a yield of 7-9% on your investment at this stage. An investment into a bank with an a3 BCA (baseline credit assessment), and Aa2 Moody's and AA- S&P credit rating, only one step below Handelsbanken's (OTCPK:SVNLF) world-leading ratings.

The current price of 130 is downright ridiculous, and though it may drop further, it does represent an appealing entry. Important to note is that most analysts/financial houses still have a "BUY" rating, with PTs of 185-220 SEK.

The stock has not only seen huge ownership growth in January, it's also the most-purchased stock in all of Sweden during March (Source). Trades in Swedbank are three times as large as the next stock, with 80% more owners in March alone.

I would argue, however, that because of the paid dividend and the new facts, the risk in this thesis has increased from a 1 (representing no risk/very little risk) to a 2 (some risk). This is my own, very subjective view and rating. Do not take it as gospel. What I do believe is that it will take upwards of 1-3 years for Swedbank's share price to recover at this point.

Any investment you make should be considered very long-term, and you should be okay with waiting. For a while.

Recommendation

As of this article, I'm reiterating my 'BUY' at Swedbank at these levels of ~125-130 SEK/share. I have bought twice over the last week, and I may buy again today or next week, seeing if something develops further in this story.

I recommend that you limit your position size, especially now following ex-div, and try to buy smaller "bites" to see if the stock will fluctuate further.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, DNSKF, SWDBY, NRDEF, SVNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.