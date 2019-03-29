Asanko Gold: Slide Continues And May Present Speculative Opportunity

With no debt and Esaase update as a catalyst, a low enough price may be attractive for a speculative bet on the company.

As a group, gold miners (GDX) have done reasonably well this year on the back of gold prices staying mostly above $1,300 per ounce and general worries about a potential recession. However, this is not true for Asanko Gold (AKG), which has not recovered from the downturn seen in the second half of 2018 and heads towards new lows:

Such charts usually indicate bankruptcy fears, but this is not an issue for the company as it has solved its debt problems by entering into a joint venture with Gold Fields (GFI) in 2018. As of now, Asanko Gold has no debt. So, what's going on?

In the fourth quarter, Asanko Gold Mine produced 59,823 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,072 per ounce. After an improvement in the third quarter when the company reported AISC of $971 per ounce, costs went up once again. Costs have been stubbornly high, and at this point, it is clear that the current pits will not be able to deliver results that will please investors:

Source: Asanko Gold presentation

For 2019, the company guides for production of 225,000-245,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,040-1,060 per ounce. Full-year 2018 production was 223,152 ounces at an AISC of $1,072 per ounce, so the current-year guidance is a minor improvement from previous numbers. That said, this is hardly what investors want to see. In this light, all eyes are on the next pit that the company is developing now, Esaase.

In 2019, Asanko will spend $16 million on Esaase and expects to present the updated information on the mine in Q2 2019. Given the past history of the operation, Esaase is likely the company's last chance to assure investors that the Asanko Gold Mine is a viable operation. The company's problem is common in the industry nowadays: the mine does not perform as expected, and financially the company just keeps burying the cash it gets from the mine back underground. In such circumstances, the capital that is called "development" or "growth" turns into de-facto sustaining capital.

However, this situation has an important difference from similar troubled mines. Asanko has a partner, Gold Fields, and has no debt. Also, the company may be getting some fresh momentum with new leadership - a new CEO, Greg McCunn, has been appointed this March (McCunn served as Asanko's CFO from 2011 to 2017, so he's not a novice in the company).

Looking at the situation from a practical point of view, Asanko Gold needs a catalyst - an update on Esaase that will look promising enough. Without such a catalyst, shares may easily continue to slide down. However, I see no immediate financial threat, so levels below $0.50 may be interesting for speculation on the company's ability to finally improve its results with the help of the its partner Gold Fields.

