Electric Vehicles Are Unquestionably The Future

Caspar Rawles from Benchmark Minerals Intelligence comes on SBTV to discuss the electric vehicle revolution and sheds light on the ongoing global battery arms race of which the US is a bystander.
Simon Moores' testimony on supply chains of key battery raw materials before US Senate can be found here.
Discussed in this interview:
- 01:50 Growth of the electric vehicle trend
- 04:24 How is charging infrastructure keeping up with EV sales
- 07:34 Falling production costs of lithium-ion batteries
- 08:58 Why cobalt prices fell in 2018 despite growing EV trend?
- 14:35 Which battery metal is most promising: Lithium, Cobalt, and Nickel
- 18:01 Feasibility to eliminate cobalt from batteries
- 21:13 Challenges with solid state batteries
- 24:04 The global battery arms race: US still a bystander
- 32:57 Any constrictions in supply of battery metals?
