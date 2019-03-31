Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Will Soliris Finally Have Some Competition?

At $508,000 per patient per year, Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) Soliris (eculizumab) is the most expensive drug in the world. There have been many efforts to replicate the efficacy of the most expensive drug in the world without that high price tag. These efforts have taken the forms of having an MOA similar to eculizumab but with better dosing regimen (ULTOMIRIS from Alexion, but quite a high price tag as well), targeting an alternative pathway instead of the C5 pathway targeted by Soliris (OMS721 targeting Lectin) and so on.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is trying to do the same thing - replicating the efficacy of Soliris in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria - but it is doing that from an entirely different angle.

The Science

Eculizumab, which is a human monoclonal antibody that targets the C5 component of the immune complement system, is the first major innovation in the management of PNH in decades. C5 is the terminal pathway in the complement system, and its blockade by eculizumab “abrogates intravascular hemolysis, reduces the transfusion requirement and the risk of thrombosis in most of hemolytic PNH patients.”

However, about 25% of patients develop extravascular hemolysis through phagocytosis by macrophages because of PNH red cells binding to C3 fragments - an immune response process known as opsonization; C3 is a centrally positioned component of the complement system upstream to C5. This reduces the clinical benefit of eculizumab despite its tremendous cost, and these patients become transfusion-dependent. There is no treatment for this patient population.

Apellis’ drug candidate APL-2 inhibits the functioning of C3 and, thus, approaches the problem in two ways. One, as an adjuvant to eculizumab therapy, APL-2 can target the secondary extravascular hemolysis resultant from eculizumab use, as discussed above. However, it also has potential to be used as monotherapy because not only does it complement eculizumab but working upstream of eculizumab may also be able to replace it. Trials are ongoing to test these two hypotheses.

Source

Here’s what the company claims about its program:

Complement activation and its effects can be inhibited in multiple ways. By targeting complement proteins upstream of C3, one of the three principal activation pathways can be inhibited. For example, inhibition of factor D results in inhibition of the alternative pathway, but not the classical or lectin pathways. The complement system can also be inhibited by targeting complement proteins downstream of C3, which results in limited inhibition of complement effects. For example, inhibition of C5 leads to inhibition of the formation of the membrane attack complex and C5a-mediated inflammation, but does not affect opsonization or C3a-mediated inflammation. We have designed APL-2 to target complement proteins centrally at the level of C3. We believe that this approach can result in broad inhibition of the complement pathways and has the potential to effectively control complement-dependent diseases, including GA, PNH, AIHA and complement-dependent nephropathies. We believe that APL-2 has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment and may address the limitations of existing treatment options or provide a treatment option where there is none.

Catalyst

APL-2 subcutaneous has an ongoing Phase 3 trial in PNH whose data is due by the end of 2019. Another phase 3 trial for the same drug’s intravitreal formulation is ongoing in geographic atrophy. Phase 3 resumption of enrollment announced March 4, 2019, and enrollment to be completed March 31, 2020. This trial was on hold after inflammation was discovered, but it has now been determined to be unrelated.

There are other trials ongoing. The pipeline looks like this:

Source

Previous Trial Data

APL-2 has gone through two phase 1b trials (PHARAOH and PADDOCK) for systemic administration. It is currently ongoing a phase 3 trial called PEGASUS in PNH.

PADDOCK is an open-label, APL-2-only, dose escalation study which showed strong early signs of efficacy even without adjuvant use with eculizumab. PHARAOH treated patients with both eculizumab and APL-2, and in this trial too, APL-2 demonstrated outstanding data.

PADDOCK data (the following are quoted from the respective press releases)

Hemoglobin: Broad control of hemolysis, both intravascular and extravascular, led to significant and sustained increases in hemoglobin in the absence of transfusions. The baseline Hb was 8.0 g/dL (n = 19) which increased to 10.8 g/dL (n=19) and 12.2 g/dL (n=15) at Days 29 and 85, respectively. In the 12 months prior to screening, subjects received an average of 8.7 units pRBCs (range 0-28). Transfusion independence was achieved while on APL-2 maintenance therapy with the exception of one patient with severe aplastic anemia at Day 364. Hemolysis Control: Systemic inhibition of C3 with APL-2 controls both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis in PNH patients as demonstrated by rapid and durable normalization of LDH, total bilirubin, and reticulocytes, all markers of hemolysis.

In the PHARAOH trial, 4 patients who continued the APL-2 dosing for more than 32 weeks saw “improvement of hemoglobin levels and other markers for anemia and none of the four patients required a transfusion during the co-treatment period with eculizumab, which ranged from 17 to 20 months.” These patients thereafter discontinued eculizumab but continued on APL-2. According to the company,

“All four patients have improved hemoglobin and reticulocytes as compared to the baseline established with eculizumab monotherapy and have achieved lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels below the upper limit of normal (ULN).”

Source 3

To date, “subcutaneous APL-2 has been well-tolerated with cumulative systemic exposure of over 18 patient years of treatment on APL-2. No significant infections or thromboembolic events have been observed.”

Source

The ongoing phase 3 trial is called PEGASUS, and it will enroll 70 patients. APL-2 monotherapy will be compared against eculizumab monotherapy in patients currently on treatment with eculizumab who have a hemoglobin level <10.5 g/dL, regardless of eculizumab dose or transfusion history. Given the earlier phase data, we are hopeful that this trial will corroborate those early findings.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $1.2B, a cash balance of $202.4M as of the December quarter, and burn is -44.4M. So, cash is not a problem, and there’s no real risk of dilution.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals did a $100mn secondary offering on March 11, so we are beyond that dilution risk now.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

Source

And, here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

APL-2 was exclusively licensed from UPenn (compstatin analog) and has patents from the license extending to 2026. The company owns other related patents extending to 2033, perhaps even 2038 for certain indications and so on.

Competition

On the one hand, as we indicated in the title itself, Soliris monotherapy is the competition here. On the other hand, APL-2 as an adjuvant therapy for Soliris-refractory patients is also a strong consideration. Besides, there’s also competition from two other sources - one, ULTOMIRIS from Alexion, which is the next-generation drug after Soliris; and a few pipeline drugs from other companies, including OMS721 from Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER). However, we expect the phase 3 trial to make it clear whether APL-2 is able to differentiate itself well enough that none of these turn out to be real competition for the drug. That’s because so far as C3 complement inhibition is concerned, APL-2 is clearly in the lead by a long way. If this MOA works better than C5 and C5a inhibition by Soliris, clearly, APL-2 is not going to be a simple adjuvant to Soliris, but will compete as a differentiated competition.

If successful, APL-2 will be accessing a huge market. Soliris was a $3+ bn market in 2017. However, that was C5 inhibition. According to the APLS 10-K,

“In addition, in a third-party study published in Blood in 2017, it was reported that over 70% of patients with PNH who are on treatment with eculizumab remained anemic and 36% of patients on eculizumab continued to require at least one transfusion per year.”

C3 inhibition, upstream of C5, may have additional markets, especially in extravascular hemolysis which is not properly addressed by Soliris. There are other indications currently being tested by APLS, each of which can open up large new markets for the company.

Opinion

Other companies have tried Soliris lookalikes before. None of them has really worked well. However, what is attractive about APL-2 is that it is not just directly competing against Soliris, which has been historically difficult but is also targeting a niche market left aside by Soliris. This adjuvant approach should yield results immediately. That will start a revenue stream. Then, this is upstream MOA to Soliris, so there’s a strong chance it may work well. Moreover, the huge price of Soliris creates strong pricing power in any good competitor. Plus, there’s good cash balance, solid insider interest - take everything together, consider the approaching catalyst and the price point, and we have an attractive buy option in APLS.

