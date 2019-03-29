Apple: Easy Money

The stock remains a bargain at an EV of 12x current EPS estimates that Apple is likely to exceed.

The Apple (AAPL) "Show Time" event on March 25 was more about the way the tech giant is able to easily monetize a premium user base than any specific new technology. While analysts focus on the existing competition in the space and whether Apple is late to the video streaming game, the key is how easily the company is positioned to make money on these subscription plans without any massive technology enhancements. The opportunity for highly profitable subscription revenue streams enhances our bullish investment thesis.

$20+ Billion By 2023

Apple unleashed a whole host of services at the event on Monday. The tech and media world has already hashed out the services offerings so this article won't overly focus on rehashing those details.

The new services and basic details are as follows:

Apple TV+ - subscription service offering original stories from the most creative minds in TV and film.

Apple TV Channels - subscription service offering a la carte TV channels such as HBO.

Apple News+ - subscription service offering full access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers.

Apple Card - credit card offering cash-back rewards and Apple discounts offered via Goldman Sachs (GS)

(GS) Apple Arcade - a subscription service offering over 100 games.

The key here is that Apple is focusing on Services that will add meaningfully to the bottom line, not just ones that will generate revenues. The tech giant is focusing on original content via Apple TV+, but the channels concept has Apple taking a cut of revenues for subscribing to specific pay-TV services versus the company licensing the content and making an attempt to generate a profit via finding enough subscribers to cover costs. Apple is only taking a risk on the $1 billion spent on original content to help promote these services.

A lot of unknowns still exists within categories like gaming and news where the split with the content publishers is unknown. These categories aren't expected to move the needle as much, though, Apple is clearly positioned to reap profits from these plans.

The key here is that analyst Gene Munster from Loup Ventures sees these new Services adding over $20 billion to revenues by 2023. The analyst firm breaks down the revenue opportunity as follows:

Apple TV+/Channels - $15B

Apple Arcade - $3B

Apple Card - $1.5B

Apple News+ - $0.5B

The majority of the revenue projections come from the video-streaming services that were the highlight leading into the event. The Apple Card has a unique interest as co-branded credit cards are typically highly profitable.

In total, Loup Ventures sees Apple producing $78 billion in revenue from Services in five years.

High Margins

A big key here is the level of gross margins these new Services generate in comparison to existing offerings. Apple is one of the best companies at not generating revenues for the sake of revenues. Most of the above Services will only include fees for Apple without all the costs to produce the Services such as Channels and Card.

In the December quarter, Apple released the gross margins by business lines in order to showcase the Services unit with an eye towards the event on Monday. Services gross margins were nearly 63% in the period.

Investors will place a keen eye on these margin levels throughout 2019 and into 2020. Any deviation lower would be a huge negative, but the likelihood exists that Apple maintains Services gross margins above the 60% level providing an additional $12+ billion in gross profit by 2023.

For all of FY18, Apple generated $266 billion in revenues and $102 billion in gross profit. Total gross margins were only 38% showing how the shift to Services doesn't need to match the revenues from Products in order to reward shareholders.

Remember though, Loup Ventures expects total Services revenues to more than double from the FQ1 level of $10.9 billion by 2023. This means that Services revenues will grow over $40 billion from the listed FY18 levels. Assuming Apple maintains gross margins for the division, one can assume that gross profit surges by $25 billion from these high-margin offerings that also include Apple Music, Apple Pay and Internet search deals.

Base EPS Estimates

My previous research highlighted how Apple would beat the below base EPS targets. Analysts now have Apple dipping to only earning $11.43 per share this year after reaching $11.91 in FY18.

The Services offerings set the company up to further top my higher estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that analysts continue to extrapolate too far on the weak FQ1 quarter. Investors should expect Apple to rebound via boosts to gross margins from higher margin products like these new Services and revenues from Wearables such as the new AirPods 2.

The combination is a stronger outlook for the tech giant heading into 2020 while the stock still trades over $45 off the highs. At $188, the stock only trades at an EV of 12x current FY20 estimates and my expectation is for a substantial boost to the earnings numbers based on these outlined catalysts.

