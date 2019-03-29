Yandex As A Portfolio Of Major Tech Trends, Upside 38%

Since all Yandex products are a part of a single ecosystem, every Yandex product is #1 or #2 by the number of users in its niche.

The company's unique ecosystem incorporates services, which in the US are provided by Google, Lyft, Uber, Amazon, Netflix, and Apple.

Yandex.Taxi demonstrates better financials than Lyft, which is going public in March 2019. The IPO will happen in 2019-2020.

Yandex is by far the search engine market leader in Russia. Thanks to Russian government's attempts to control the Internet, Yandex may increase its search share dramatically.

Yandex's revenue CAGR is 28.2% since 2012, and it is projected to grow by 32% in 2019 and 26% in 2020.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a technology company from Russia that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. It is the leader of the search market in Russia and has long been perceived by investors as the Russian Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

However, since about 2016, Yandex has become not only the Russian Google, but also a company that represents all the major tech trends in the Russian market.

We believe the company's search market share will continue to grow, and its new products are likely to show double- and triple-digit growth in the next few years. Hence, we see the company's fair share price to be $48.4, which is a 38% upside from the current price.

Yandex as the Russian Google

Yandex is growing fast. The company's consolidated revenue since 2012 increased at a CAGR of 28.2%. In 2018, revenue growth accelerated to 35.7%. Bloomberg analysts forecast that Yandex's revenue will grow at the following rates: 32% in 2019 and 26% in 2020, which means the company is going to preserve the current dynamics.

Yandex Revenue, MM RUB. Source: Bloomberg, company data.

Yandex is the leader of the search market in Russia on all platforms, except iOS. In February 2019, Yandex's search share was 68.9% in desktop, 51.3% in Android, and 40% in iOS. The overall share reaches 57.2%.

Yandex vs. Google Search Share in Russia Across All Platforms. Source: Yandex Goldman Sachs CEEMEA Internet Day presentation, March 2019. Segments do not total to 100% due to eliminations; intersegment transactions, primarily related to advertising, which are eliminated in the consolidation.

Yandex is highly likely to further increase its search share in Russia, which will positively affect the company's financial performance. One of the major catalysts for Yandex's search share growth will be political tensions between Russia and the US. Because of this, the Russian government is increasing its control over the Internet.

The first step was to control the content. To do this, the Russian government founded the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media in 2008. Today, this organization is commonly referred to as Roskomnadzor. Roskomnadzor has the ability to block any server or any website it wishes without any court's decision on hand. This measure does not affect Yandex, however. Yandex GR is able to keep up with all the regulations, as the government perceives the company as an ally in Internet control.

The second move was the obligation for Internet companies to store user data in Russia. The law took effect on July 1, 2018. IT companies are also requested to grant law enforcement agencies access to this data. Yandex servers are located in Russia by default, which means this law didn't affect the company.

We believe the next step could be creating a system similar to the Great Firewall of China. In China, Google search was completely blocked from 2010 to 2016 and is still partially blocked. In the meantime, only national search companies were able to provide search services. There is a high chance a similar situation could occur in Russia. Thus, Yandex can become the monopolist of online search in the ninth top-populated country of the world.

Search is Yandex's main business. In 2018, search accounted for 82% of the company's revenue. However, over the last year, the company managed to increase the share of other products in the total revenue from 12% to 21%:

Yandex Revenue Breakdown by Segments, in MM RUB %. Source: Yandex Goldman Sachs CEEMEA Internet Day presentation, March 2019. Segments do not total to 100% due to eliminations; intersegment transactions, primarily related to advertising, which are eliminated in the consolidation.

This means that the company's new products are successful. And the second main product is Yandex.Taxi.

Yandex as the Russian Uber and Lyft

In 2018, Yandex.Taxi contributed 15% to the group's total revenue. The company expects to make Yandex.Taxi public in 2019 or 2020. The upcoming IPO of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (UBER) will give investors a clear guidance of Yandex.Taxi's valuation.

The IPO of Lyft is expected to happen this week. Despite a huge annual loss of $911 mln in 2018, Lyft's IPO is oversubscribed.

Lyft financial performance in 2017 and 2018. Source: Lyft S-1.

If we look at Lyft's form S-1 registration statement, we can see that the company's revenue has increased by 103% with costs rising only by 77%. Costs have mostly grown due to research and development of new products, which means the company invests in its future revenue. What is more, the main item of expenses is sales and marketing, which results in a growing number of loyal customers, according to the S-1, which is also positive for the company's future results.

Lyft: number of active users. Source: Lyft S-1.

Lyft's case appears to be positive for the future IPO of Yandex.Taxi.

Yandex.Taxi is an online ride-sharing service, which was launched in 2011. In 2018, Yandex.Taxi merged with Uber in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, and Kazakhstan. The service is currently available in 15 countries: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Israel, the Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Finland, and Estonia. In September 2018, a one-billion-ride watermark was reached.

One of the key competitive advantages of Yandex.Taxi is that the company uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation technologies and a machine-learning-based order distribution system. This helps reduce the net cost of a ride. Yandex.Taxi continues to work on operating efficiency. Recently, Yandex and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) are engaged in developing software for autonomous vehicles, which will work without drivers. It's important for the future business of Yandex.Taxi, because drivers' salaries make a large part of its expenses.

In fact, Yandex.Taxi is already profitable in Russia on an operational level. Compare this to Lyft, which has the highest loss among all companies that did an IPO in the US.

Today Yandex.Taxi is a leader in its core market in Russia, and its positions are strengthening. Yandex.Taxi and Uber apps are the most popular ones among Moscow citizens:

Taxi app popularity among taxi app users. Source: Cint, Sberbank CIB Investment Research.

Moreover, Yandex.Taxi grew its monthly reach on mobile devices to 19% in December 2018, leaving its key competitors way behind:

App popularity on mobile devices. The survey was taken in July-December 2018 and covered Russians aged 12-64 in cities with a population of 100k or more. Source: Mediascope, Sberbank CIB Investment Research.

Yandex.Taxi has far more unique daily active users than competitors:

The number of daily active users (in thousands of people). Based on Google Play data. Source: Similarweb, Sberbank CIB Investment Research.

We believe that since a company such as Lyft with its losses gets such a high valuation, Yandex with its stronger financial results and a higher market share should get a higher one.

Yandex as the combination of all US high-tech companies

In the US, a wide variety of high-tech companies are clashing for users' attention, each embracing a certain segment of a person's life. In Russia, however, the choice is not that large - however, a single company is able to take it all. And Yandex has already done that.

With the main business as a powerful cash generator, Yandex is free to invest in all most all popular experiments.

E-commerce, following the success of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Online music and video, providing services similar to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Food delivery, changing the industry like Uber Eats does in the US

Car-sharing and development of self-driving cars like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Media and social networking, providing more engaging solutions like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Classifieds, like Craigslist and OLX

Cloud services, similar to Amazon and Google

A true driver is a synergy that unites all these services in a single cluster which gives incredible cross-selling opportunities. Imagine an Apple Music subscription giving you a discount for Uber rides, free delivery from Amazon, +10Gb on a Google Drive and a Netflix subscription. That's how Yandex's ecosystem works: a single trial and a user never leaves.

No wonder that in 2018 Yandex has doubled the number of music service users (0.85 to 1.7 mn):

Source: Sberbank CIB research

Yandex.Eats' market share grew from negligible in March 2018 to 43% in Moscow, which is the main market for food delivery (Source: Sberbank CIB research). Yandex.Zen's audience of 40.7 mn unique visitors outnumbered Facebook in Russia. Car-sharing number of rides picked +300% to 23mn in the course of 2018 and is expected to proceed at a similar rate. As for e-commerce, Yandex.Market is the second largest player in the Russian market, which is prone to constant growth due to a low penetration of e-commerce services in Russia - 4.8% share of all retail sales is low in comparison with the developed markets (Source: mediascope.net/data).

Valuation

Yandex as a conglomerate needs a sum-of-the-parts type of analysis. The search business can be evaluated on EV/EBITDA basis whereas the others on EV/Sales:

Search Business - Assume 15x EV/EBITDA as it had been before taxi started and is comparative with international peers incl. Google

E-commerce - Take 3.8x sales (Amazon)

Classifieds - 7.4x sales (basing on the recent Naspers/Avito deal)

Media - 3x sales (Spotify with 20% discount)

Experiments - 1x sales (conservative assumption)

Taxi - 10x Sales (LYFT)

Based on the most recent filings, we arrive at an approximate $48.4 per share, with 38% upside to the current price.

Source: Bloomberg, company data, calculations

Risks

For sure, any tech company faces a wide variety of operational risks, and some of the experiments cannot reach their full potential and ever break even. However, with such an impressive portfolio of initiatives, Yandex seems to be able to overcome these. Regulatory issues are also a permanent concern in Russia - though, having the only truly innovative company in the country, the government is more likely to cherish it rather than smother. International competition is undoubtedly harsh too. However, with a dominant market prone to monopolization, Yandex has a strong base for further expansion and is able to stand up against competition properly armed.

Conclusion

Yandex is a top representative of the whole high-tech industry in Russia at still affordable multipliers. Valuation via a sum-of-the-parts approach implies the fair price to be closer to $48.4 per share.

If you always wanted to invest in Netflix, Apple, Google and Amazon at the inception of their triumph and were too late, Yandex gives you the second chance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.