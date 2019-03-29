H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) CEO Karl-Johan Persson on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCPK:HNNMY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Karl-Johan Persson

Thank you. Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm very pleased to welcome you all to this conference call about H&M Group’s first quarter results for 2019. With me today is our CFO, Jyrki Tervonen and our Head of Investor Relations, Nils Vinge. You will find the three months report on H&M on about.hm.com, Investor Relations. And before we start the Q&A session, I will give a brief comment about developments in the quarter.

Our transformation work continues at a fast pace. The positive signals we saw towards the end of last year continued in the first quarter 2019, as this work contributed to stronger collections with more full price sales, decreased markdowns and increased market shares in many markets. We expect markdowns in relation to sales to be lower also in the second quarter, compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

Sales developed well, both in stores and online in several markets, such as in Sweden, which grew by 11%, the UK by 8%, Poland by 15%, China by 16%, and India by 42%. In the first quarter, net sales increased by 10% in [indiscernible] 4% in local currencies. During the quarter, we successfully transitioned the online platform in Germany. One of the measures we took to ensure a smooth, well executed transition was to deliberately hold back on sales activities in Germany. And this had a dampening effect on online sales. Adjusted for Germany’s online sales, total net sales for the group grew by 6% in local currencies.

All our online markets are now on the new online platform and for customers in the German market, this means improvements such as faster, more flexible deliveries and more seamless experience across our channels. Thanks to better integration between the channels. Profit before tax was SEK1,043 million in the quarter, negatively affected by the lower sales in Germany and then of course, as well as, by costs of around 250 million associated with replacement of the German online platform and costs related to the implemented and upcoming transitions to the new logistic systems. This is all having a negative effect on margins in the short term, but will have a positive effect in the longer term, as it will result in a faster, more flexible and efficient product flow.

So we can see that our investments and initiatives are having an effect. We will continue driving this transformation in the focus areas that we see as strategically important for taking the H&M Group to a new level. And, our focus areas are, as we have communicated before, to create the best customer offering for our brands, which includes the assortment, and the whole customer experience then for all the brands to make sure that we have a fast, efficient and flexible product flow to secure a stable and scalable infrastructure, our tech foundation and also to add growth by expanding through physical stores or online stores and through digital marketplaces. Today, we're happy to announce that H&M will launch on India's largest e-commerce marketplaces, Myntra and Jabong this year.

The rapid change of fashion retail continues and we see that our transformation work is taking us in the right direction, even if many challenges remain, and there is still hard work to do. We continued this work at full speed and are optimistic about the future for the H&M Group.

Thank you. And now we're happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Magnus Raman.

Magnus Raman

Thank you. My first question relates to markdowns in Q2, perhaps you can elaborate a little bit about the decrease in markdowns that you expect in Q2, if you can give us any lead further on that, we appreciate it.

Karl-Johan Persson

When it comes to Q2 markdowns, as we said in Q1, we decreased the markdowns by 150 basis points compared to last year’s Q1. We are confident with our improved stock-in-trade competition where we sell more with full price and the composition in itself improved even more from Q4. So, we will have less markdowns in Q2 this year compared to last year. But it's still too early to give more detail there for flavor, but we are confident that the markdowns will be lower in Q2.

Magnus Raman

Okay. Then on e-commerce sales, it was a little bit below your expectations clearly, so in local currency terms and maybe that also ties into your announcement today to [indiscernible] further marketplace. In terms of fulfillment centers, if you would manage to meet your online growth targets, you should see online sales double in the coming three or four years. If that happens, how many more dedicated online fulfillment centers do you think you would open?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah, exactly. The online sales in the first quarter was lower than before and lower than what we expect for the full year. But that is planned due to the -- us holding back on a lot of sales activities in Germany. Excluding Germany, online and looking at all the other countries online sales were up 27% in local currency. So good -- and 34% in Swedish krone, so a good development there. So it's connected to the transition. And now all the markets are on the new platform, which is great.

There’s been a lot of work during the last five years to transition all the markets to the new platform and a lot of investments connected to that as well. And then we have invested a lot in a new warehouse, this new automation and so on. So we have much higher capacity now compared to a year before. And it's in necessary -- good investments that will enable good growth for many years to come. And connected to that, a lot of automation in the warehouses as well, which will further increase the capacity. So we're happy with the setup.

Magnus Raman

And just a follow-on on that, if store sales goes from current 85% to 70% in – of group sales in these coming years, do you believe you will shut down or downsize certain store fulfillment centers?

Karl-Johan Persson

We're constantly, I mean, we have done a mapping of the whole logistical network, both for online and for physical stores and for omni-centers, not just based on what the group looks like today, but for the coming, our expectations for the coming 5 to 10 years. Obviously, things can change. It's a very dynamic market. And we will constantly monitor that. But yes, in certain areas, we have net closures of stores, like in many markets in Germany. And that, of course, is part of the equation when we set up the logistical network.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Charlie Muir-Sands.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Yes. Thank you for taking my questions. Two topics, please. The first relates to the systems transition. Can you firstly confirm that you have now stability in France, USA and Italy, which I think were markets you had problems with before? And generally, I know that e-commerce transaction is complete, but the other wider supply chain IT transition is ongoing. Do you anticipate further one-off costs, like SEK150 million [ph] that you’ve booked in Q1 in order to stabilize those transitions as well? Or should we be thinking more about clean evolution?

And then the second topic, which is related to your current trading? Clearly, that's quite encouraging that it’s accelerated in March. Given that you don't report monthly sales, just wanted to understand whether we should moderate our ambitions in terms of April, May last year, was that particularly better or worse? And whether March this year has already benefited from the sort of push with Germany online now fully up and running? Or whether that ties -- that's a benefit still to come through?

Karl-Johan Persson

Okay, thanks. When we look at the work in Southern Europe and US, we are at a stable good position. Obviously, small investments still to ensure that coming transitions will be done well. So bit of extra costs connected to that, but it will be lower in quarter 2 compared to quarter 1. So we hope and believe that we will have good transitions of -- in the future connected to the extra investments we have taken.

And what was the second question –

Charlie Muir-Sands

It was sort of, whether March is indicative of what we might expect, whether Germany online has helped that or whether that's of the weather comparatives on the prior year distort what we should anticipate for the rest of the spring.

Karl-Johan Persson

Well, Germany is back now. A little bit of the sales in March connected to Germany. It's just up and running. So, we haven't really pushed ahead. But it's up and running in a good way and was a good transition. So that's good. Weather wise, it has been more positive in many markets this year compared to last year, especially in Europe. On the other side, we have a negative calendar effect connected to Easter being earlier last year. So, it's hard to say exactly how that nets out, but we continue and believe me, I think the main reason is better collections and we continue on a good track from February and March. And then we'll see what will happen in April and May. It's still a shaky market. We're still in a transition period and -- but we believe in gradual improvements.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Smith [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hello. Good morning. I have two questions. First of all, if you look at the customer offering that you're providing now online, assuming that you're a club member, I have to say it looks quite generous compared to many others in sort of Western European markets. And so what's your thinking on that, now that you're rolling out the club in more markets? And now you – are you in any way sort of contemplating to change the level of investments that you're doing in the offering when it comes to free deliveries and so on? That's the first one.

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah, it's clubs that we are happy with, appreciated by customers, many customers, we have approximately 35 million customers today or members in the club, which is great. And we're rolling out the club to many markets. We have introduced a lot of things for club members after testing. So we're -- obviously, we've done it for a reason, because we believe it's good. And then we're always evaluating. One of the things we are looking at is to introduce a limit for free deliveries and returns, and just for profitability reasons. So we are -- it's something that we are evaluating. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And does that mean that this is sort of, is this imminent or this is something that will take time to reintroduce?

Karl-Johan Persson

We don't want to go into details. But just to say that we are, it's something that we're looking into. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the second question is sort of on the inventory, when you reported Q4, you were expecting sort of continued improvement in the inventory situation. And sort of, at least my impression was that we should see some further cash release on the inventory as we went through the -- through 2019. Now, it's actually up quarter-on-quarter. Was that your plan when you report the Q4?

Karl-Johan Persson

We are in line with what we expected, currency adjusted, it's up 5%, composition is better. It's also a snapshot in time. So if you try to look evenly for the number of weeks, it's slightly better than that also. And then we believe we will see a gradual improvement throughout the year. And also, as we said, less markdowns in Q2 as a result of better staff composition. So not where we want to be, we are aiming to have a lower stock level in relation to sales, but definitely a step in the right direction.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And is the fact that you've added warehouse capacity in any way, has that been impacting the level of stock during this time?

Karl-Johan Persson

No, not the main reason for, I mean, the development now, it's more stronger connections and better buying processes. Over time, the whole logistical network that we have, and integrating the channels more will lead to better stock in relation to sales, all other things equal of course, but -- and also the investments that we do in AI and will help also in us being much more precise in predicting what type of trends, how much to quantify on a much more detailed level, how to allocate the garments. So there are many things that we are investing and coming together. And over time, this will mean a lot of improvements.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chiara Battistini.

Chiara Battistini

Hell, hi. This is Chiara Battistini from JPMorgan. Just a couple of questions, please, for me. The first one, just a follow-up on current trading, whether you could comment with any color by region, any specific region where you've seen an improvement, of course, excluding Germany, where you will have the structural reasons why you would have seen a re-acceleration.

And then if you could comment on the OpEx goals and the pace we should be thinking of also going into Q2 and for the rest of the year, should we still expect such an elevated level of growth of OpEx in Q2 and in H2 or a normalization at some point in the year please?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah. We mentioned we don't want to go into details in all the markets, how they have developed in quarter one. We gave some examples before, like Sweden, where we grew by 11%, UK 8%, Poland 15%, China 16% and India 42%. And many other markets where we have seen good growth and where we have taken market share as well, less good in Germany, connected to the online sales growth in the US, but not really where we want to be, which we say that we can improve more there. But it's a step in the right direction from the disappointing development in the US in 2018. So, all in all, I mean, a step in the right direction.

And when -- if the question was regarding current trading in March, down on a country level, we will come back to that in -- by the end of the second quarter. Do you want to comment on OpEx here?

Jyrki Tervonen

Yes, when it comes to SG&A OpEx, the cost control in the group is still very good. And, for instance, as we state in the report, the development in comparable stores, the OpEx increased marginally. The main explanation to the growth in OpEx is of course store and online expansion, but also this ongoing transformation. We don't want to give a guidance exactly where we will be in Q2, Q3. But as I said, we have good cost control and the aim and the goal is of course to have OpEx growth, less than the top line growth. But we are confident in how we control the cost and the aim, as I said, is of course to have a growth rate in OpEx that is less than top line growth.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nicholas Heckman [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Yes, most of my questions have been answered actually. But if I could just ask on the currency headwinds that you talk about in Q2 here, can you give any indication about the magnitude and comparing them to kind of the tailwinds you had in Q3, Q4? And then the headwinds that you've seen in Q1, can you give any indication here, any flavor of what kind of impact that could have on the gross margin, that would be very helpful.

Jyrki Tervonen

As always, there are many factors impacting the gross margin. But if you look at the external factors, mainly the currency, as we state in the report, they are gradually becoming a more negative, that's what I can say.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I know, you can’t comment out anymore.

Jyrki Tervonen

No, because then, of course, there's so many other things. And there's timing, and of course, most important is the commercial decisions that we take ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, of course. And also a follow up on the inventory situation, again here, a bit surprised to see a rise in the inventory, particularly considering that sales are now growing a bit and as you have been focusing so much on decreasing the inventory. But when do you expect to see this starting to decrease? Do you expect a materially lower inventory level by the end of this year? And how long do you think before you can get to the kind of target levels of 12% to 14%?

Karl-Johan Persson

Again, we have given targets. But given the uncertainty in the markets, it's hard, very hard to say exact timing and exact levels. We're aiming for the 12% to 14% range that we have. Then, we believe we will get there, exactly when, it's hard to say. And maybe a boring answer, but it will be -- we believe in gradual improvements throughout the year. And where we expect will end up by the end of the year as far as is hard to say.

Unidentified Analyst

But is there any difference in the planning when you purchase now? Are you more conservative in your buying? Or are you still constantly planning for positive like-for-like sales?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah. Our order of commitment is down now. We have made improvements, what we believe are improvements in the buying process and how we buy. And it's also when we say that, even though the, in currency adjusted, the stock is up 5%, the stock compensation is better. Markdowns were down in quarter one, markdowns will be down in quarter two as well. So we feel – and it's for a reason, it’s because we believe we feel confident in the stock compensation and how we buy and then the collections.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Chamberlain.

Richard Chamberlain

So one question on the loyalty program and one on the US please. So, the loyalty program, you say, it's got 35 million members now on an upgraded version will be launched shortly. Will that upgraded version be available in all markets where H&M has its H&M club offer? And what sort of improvement should we expect?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yes. It will be available in all markets. There are many different improvements and some things we are evaluating. So it's -- more services and features will be added along the way and certain adjustments will be made. And again, one of the things we are evaluating is putting a limit on the order. Yeah, we're looking at services like buy now pay later. Yeah, a lot of different things.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay, got it. Thanks. And just on the US market, I know it obviously has been tough last year, but it does look like you're starting to see some signs of progress in the US, so I wondered if you can comment on, in particular, on customer response to recent marketing campaigns. I think you've had a big campaign in New York for instance, also are you starting to have a more local assortment in the US, a localized assortment, is that starting to help?

Karl-Johan Persson

There are many different things. One of the things connected to the challenging development during ’18 was connected to the logistic issues that we had. And then obviously, we are at a better level now compared to years, we're starting to see some improvements and think we have a good -- have a good team in place, we are looking into collection improvements, not only for the global, but also if we could do things differently for the US market. And also like you say, some campaign adjustments as well or communication marketing activities. So we are looking at a lot of different things and we're starting to see improvements. So it's better than before, but we still have some work to do.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. A couple of questions. On online, can you sort of work out or help us explain how online profitability is now comparing to stores, given the improvements in the H&M Club functionality and offers that you're giving to the consumers? And as your online sales are growing, do you expect that online EBIT margin to improve, as you put more volume through your automated systems, et cetera. Or as you continue to invest, should to expect a while before we see the EBIT margin of the online sales start to improve?

Karl-Johan Persson

Okay, thank you. We have a good profitability in our online channel, like we have described before. Then, it's right with the introduction of the free delivery and returns to the club, margins have come down. We still believe it's good, because their customers appreciate that, you have to look at not only the margin and percent, but also in money and also what it gives over time, and so called customer lifetime value to use that KPI. But it's -- again, like we said before, it's something that we are evaluating, and maybe we'll make some adjustments to increase profitability. And when it comes to other efficiency measures, we have introduced lot of automation in many warehouses, which over time will greatly improve the efficiency, but takes a little bit of time to adjust to new ways of working. So in certain warehouses, there has been a short term dip in efficiency, but it will improve over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that big regional differences in your online profitability? I don't want the exact numbers. But does it vary quite a lot by region and penetration?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah, it varies a bit. Absolutely. We don't -- again, we don't want to go into details. But it can vary a bit. But we have a good online profitability in all regions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and the second question, in terms of the markdown in the first quarter, just so I understand it, you really -- did you manage to sell through more of the old products to improve the composition, but the new products that you were bringing in, you're selling them with less discounting to give you a lower proportion, overall, you're still continuing to get through the old products as usual. But your new products were on a lower rate of discount compared to last year. Is that how the overall…?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah. Exactly. If you divide the assortment, very simplified into, I mean, new seasonal garments, we are at a good level, a bit less than last year, a higher turnover of those products, more full priced selling. If you take all the garments with less value, we have much less of those. So we have sold those through in a good way. And then we have more seasonless garments where we have more, but we are at a good level where we want to be. So a better stock compensation.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Simon Irwin.

Simon Irwin

Good morning, everyone. Just three quick ones. Firstly, I noticed you didn't get the sales by country in release, is this going to be standard going forward?

Karl-Johan Persson

We give the top 10 countries and sales by region, which we think is good because it explains the majority of the company and instead of going into a long list of smaller countries, it's a bit too detailed. So that way -- and then we'll see what we'll do on an annual basis. This is just quarter-by-quarter.

Simon Irwin

Okay. Less disclosure is always a slightly disappointing, but anyway. In terms of the 250 of OpEx, sorry, of transition costs, is that all in OpEx or is some of that in the gross margin?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah, two-thirds in the gross margin and one-third in OpEx.

Simon Irwin

And that might -- then on to my next question, which is just if you can walk us through the kind of negatives within the gross margin, you haven't talked much about price investment. But obviously you have done in prior quarters, is that one of the major features, are you still continuing to invest in prices we go into Spring, Summer?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah. We haven't invested in the customer offering in prices and improved quality. So that's correct and then we have the external factors that we normally talk about, currencies being a big one, of course, that has been slightly negative for the products we purchased for quarter one, and it will be more negative for quarter two.

Simon Irwin

Okay, so if we're thinking about the year ahead, then obviously we can make our own assumptions about -- around FX and markdown, but we should assume slightly less impact from the transition costs within the gross margin. That kind of continued drag from investment in product and price presumably through the year?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah.

Simon Irwin

All right. That's very clear.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nicklas Fhärm.

Nicklas Fhärm

Thanks, operator, and good morning to everyone. I would just like to get some more color on sort of upstream cost inflation in local currency. Let's say, sort of a market comment from your perspective would be very valid. And also, if you could link that to your ESG ambitions, in a sense, should we expect you to have slightly higher upstream costs in sourcing from executing the ESG plan please?

Jyrki Tervonen

As we said, if you look at the external factors, they are slightly negative. And of course, there's an inflation and there is salaries that are constantly increasing. On the other hand, we are always looking to improve sourcing and make it more efficient. And of course, the sustainability or SRI, whatever you want to call it is something that we invest a lot in, but it's also part of our offering. And very important is also on the positive side.

Nicklas Fhärm

Yeah, absolutely. Can I ask you, would you care to give us any sort of ballpark ambition in terms of the number of club members by the end of this fiscal year or so?

Jyrki Tervonen

We are planning to roll out in another 7 markets this year. So of course, we have high ambitions. Right now, we are at 35 million members. But we don't give you or we have the targets. But we will come back to that later.

Nicklas Fhärm

Okay. And also a couple of questions, which doesn't actually relate to Q1, but perhaps have been more easier for you to elaborate on. I would like to ask you, if you look online, in H&M online, how does the average basket value develop versus the number of orders after you having sort of, as you launch the club membership offering of free delivery and free returns, could you give us an update on past developments please?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah, without going into too much, the average order value down and orders up.

Nicklas Fhärm

And final question, if I may, also related to your CapEx guidance for this year, down 17% from the reported CapEx in last fiscal year. If you take the CapEx, the upper end of the range, that's 11 billion per store. It's 20% lower CapEx per store in your plans for this year, could you just update me again on the reasoning behind the CapEx expense for this year and possibly if you have some more color to add to your plans please?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah. The CapEx guidance still remains, as we mentioned in Q4, that it will end up in constant currency around 10.5 billion to 11 billion and it's a shift from stores to more IT and logistics. But the CapEx guidance is still SEK10.5 billion to SEK11 billion.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rebecca McClellan.

Rebecca McClellan

Yes. Good morning. Just two small questions from me please. Firstly, can you remind us when the disruption began in the US and those from warehouses in 2Q 2018? What -- is it already in the March base or was it later on in the quarter?

And secondly, just talking about continued price investment, what have your like-for-like prices done, say in Spring, Summer 2019 verses more previous pricing?

Karl-Johan Persson

Sorry, can you repeat the last question there?

Rebecca McClellan

You mentioned for the past investments? My question is, what is the trend in your full price like for like pricing, average selling prices?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah, when it comes to the disruptions from last year, US was in March, I believe it was mid-March, we can double check that, but that was only in the US. And the southern European countries was later on, so not in the ground, so to say in the March figures.

And when it comes to like for, we have made investments in prices and quality, but we don't want to go into detail on the exact price development.

Rebecca McClellan

Okay. And just in terms of Easter, what do you think the effectors of a later Easter in terms of, the drag in March, will it benefit in April?

Karl-Johan Persson

I don't know, it's very, very hard to say. But we, Easter effect for us has been positive, the year we have Easter, not in all markets, but for the group as a total and I mean, that is affecting March negatively this year. We're not full -- through the full Easter period from last year. But on the other side, as I said earlier, whether in some markets or the majority of the markets, for us, has been better this year compared to last year. So exactly how that nets out is hard to say.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Anne Critchlow.

Anne Critchlow

It’s Anne Critchlow from SG. I've got two questions. The first one is about the limit that you're talking about on free delivery and returns? What sort of minimum order value would you consider, for example, would EUR25 work for you?

And then the second question is about the store reformatting trials, we've seen that a new store opened on cheap side in London, could you talk a bit please about the new formats you are trialing in different countries, and how they differ and whether there might be a rollout of any new format. Thank you.

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah, we are evaluating the limit. We don't -- sorry for that. But we don't want to go into the exact details of where we are with that.

And when it comes to different store formats, we are trying out many different formats, some full rebuilds so to say, a complete new look and feel of the store, and then some lighter rebuilds as well. So we're -- and also just product presentation and a lot of different things. So we have a whole test program, a lot of good results from that we see, customer response is really good. And also sales and profits are up. So now we're taking the best parts of putting it together into a rollout package. And when we're ready with that, we will gradually improve the store portfolio with -- and also the new stores that we will open when we are ready with that. So it feels promising, but it's just a start.

Anne Critchlow

Okay, thank you. And would there be a higher CapEx implication, if you were to roll out new store formats?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah. So it's, I mean, we don't have all the details. Yes. It depends on how many stores to pace and so on. But obviously, we have the CapEx connected to new stores that we open today and to rebuild today. So not necessarily a higher investment, but investments that will make a bigger difference.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ashley Wallace [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question on the composition of your 4% constant currency revenue growth in the first quarter. And given the new brands grew 17% and online grew only 10%, can you please for H&M brand store based like-for-like was in fact a positive in the period?

And then just on the acceleration of growth in March? Is this mainly driven by e-commerce in Germany or did you actually also see an improvement in the underlying store base, like-for-like for H&M brand?

Karl-Johan Persson

Yeah. We don't comment on comparable sales per channel. But yes, it was better than before for the H&M brand. And when it comes to March, it was not only online sales, although obviously it was better with Germany being up and running again, so to say but store sales has been good in March as well.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please continue, sir.

Karl-Johan Persson

Well, thank you very much for participating in this conference call and we wish you all a good day.

