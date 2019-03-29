Kraft Heinz: Playing Ketchup

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Taylor Haselgard as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) in my opinion represents a short-term buying opportunity with asymmetric returns. When you look at dreary and tired food stocks you don't typically associate them with 20-30% upside. Due to a write down of $15B in goodwill/intangibles, poor operating results, and less than stellar guidance, the analyst community has drastically downgraded expectations for the stock. Even the "Oracle of Omaha" himself, Warren Buffett, said "We overpaid for Kraft." He went on to say that he has "absolutely no intention" of adding or subtracting to their stake in KHC.

How did we get here?

I think one of the biggest issues that cannot be understated in this space is the pressure on brands coming from large retailers, changing consumer preferences, and private label products. This is not a recent development and brands like Kirkland have done a great job at penetrating the market. Based on a WSJ article, their recent goodwill impairment charge dwarfed total impairment charges for the entire consumer staples sector for the past 10 years and the reason cited was consumer preferences moving away from highly processed foods.

In addition to these headwinds, many speculate that 3G Capital's well-known aggressive cost-cutting approach and "zero budgeting" policies may have neglected their brands leading to dilution. 3G's reputation in the space has also been a deterrent for their acquisition focused strategy when Unilever (NYSE:UN) rebuffed 3G on a potential takeover bid. The UN CEO was cited in a 2018 article saying that he disagreed with their short-term focus on maximizing shareholder value and thought that companies should be innovating and investing in their businesses. Combine all these factors with poor outlook on earnings, and it is a recipe that is bound to make investors sick to their stomachs.

So, given the massive industry headwinds for KHC, management that has been destroying value, and resistance from inorganic growth prospects paints a really dire picture for the struggling packaged food company. Why the bullish view in the short term? Valuation. The stock is down nearly 50% in the last 12M and is trading at a 52-week low. Modeling out using conservative assumptions, KHC appears to be significantly undervalued. In the absence of a clear catalyst one shouldn't expect KHC to recognize its intrinsic value.

However, given what we saw with Conagra Brands (CAG) recently, KHC could have a significant price correction if they are able to improve results and guidance. Resulting from CAG's most recent earnings announcement sent the stock soaring 13% in one day and climbed nearly 30% from YTD lows since then. In regard to Buffett's comments, he already owns 25% of the company and I would argue that even Buffett can't help having an emotional response to such negative news.

As mentioned previously, the key risks I see are further brand dilution, private label competition, changing industry dynamics, and management ability to execute on organic growth. The catalyst is that management is able to stabilize the business and issue stronger guidance later this year on prospects in 2020. In order to have more transparency, I have provided how these key risk factors are taken into account in my conservative valuation for KHC.

Brand Dilution

In our base case scenario, we are forecasting margins at 21% vs historical margins of 24-25%. In our bear case I am expecting significant brand dilution leading to 600-750 bps in operating margin compression from historical averages. If the last earnings release was any barometer, it is a very real possibility that if margins don't recover and continue to compress KHC could further impair their goodwill. In the event 2020 guidance is not strong and margins don't stabilize, I would revisit our thesis and reevaluate my confidence in management's ability to create value (or at a minimum preserve value).

Debt and Dividends

In order to have a level of conservatism we assuming that refinancing debt coming due in 2020 increases their before tax cost of debt by ~1%, and as a result we get a discount rate of ~7% for our DCF. In 2020, roughly 10% of the firm's debt comes due ($3B) and will most likely need to refinance the debt. Currently, they are in line with their closest peers in terms of leverage and interest coverage and operate in an industry that is relatively low risk with stable cash flow that they will not need to pay down their debt with their free cash flow.

I would argue that KHC has the ability to refinance their debt and maintain their current leverage which seems to be missed in the bear case for this stock. However, KHC has a stated goal to reduce leverage with either a divestiture (Maxwell House) or using free cash flow but the goal would be to position themselves to make another acquisition. This would be consistent with 3G Capital's approach of acquiring companies and doing aggressive cost cutting through their "zero-based budgeting."

Source: Created by author using Bloomberg

As for their dividend, assuming the worst-case scenario, things look a little tight with a payout ratio of 86%. Based on that downside payout ratio I do not feel at this time their dividend is at risk of being cut. Their dividend yield at the moment looks attractive relative to peers (5% vs 3.5%). This provides some downside protection not included in my upside downside calculations. That said, if my thesis plays out, I would be looking to exit the position in under a year.

Private Label , Industry Headwinds, and Organic Growth

Our terminal value assumes a long-term growth rate of .5% which we feel is justified given the competitive pressures of private label competition. In addition, we assume slight negative top-line growth in the next year with flat revenue for the next few years. Given that current management team is specialized in consolidating and cost minimization, in the short term we feel that their ability to gain positive revenue growth on an organic basis from product development seems highly unlikely.

CompCo Assumptions

Bear case assumptions of ~$27, 17% downside:

-.5% revenue growth vs. 2019

EBIT margin declines further to 20%

Multiple declines from 11.8x to 10x

Base case assumptions of ~$43, 33% upside:

Revenue flat vs. 2019

EBIT margin increases to 22%

Multiple moves in line with close peers 13.7x

DCF bull case assumptions of ~$49, 50% upside

.5% revenue growth vs. 2019

EBIT margin increases to 23%

Multiple moves close to historical average 14.8x vs. 20x

The analysis provided was conducted shortly after KHC's most recent earning announcement and a majority of the numbers have been updated to reflect upside relative to a price of $32.5. Comparable company figures should be considered to be slightly more conservative given that this analysis was initially performed about a month ago, and on a relative basis KHC has underperformed peers.

Source: Y-Charts

DCF - Base Case

Below is my DCF model for my base case scenario for KHC using the previously described assumptions. I also provided a comp table for KHC versus its peers at the very end of the article. I encourage readers to take my assumptions and adjust my model to fit their viewpoint on KHC.

Source: Created by author using Bloomberg and GS Data

Source: Created by author using Bloomberg

Conclusion

Based on our estimates for intrinsic value we estimate the bear case to be ~$27 and the base case price target to be $43. Based on the current share price of $32.5 the upside is close to 2x the downside. Given low expectations, to the extent management is able to stabilize revenues and recover some of the lost margin, the stock should reprice to average comp multiples (historically trades at a premium), which can provide > 20% upside. On top of its attractive value, the industry is known for stable cash flows and its defensive nature, which makes it "good 'till the last drop."

Source: Created by author using Bloomberg Data

Source: Created by author using Bloomberg Data

If you have issues viewing the data in the tables embedded in the article, please see this document.

