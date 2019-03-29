IBM: 4.5% Dividend Yield And Red Hat Acquisition Make It A Buy

By Josh Arnold

International Business Machines (IBM) has been on the radar of value investors for several years. The company’s tumultuous journey from a provider of old-world IT services to a modern cloud provider has been messy to say the least. However, the company’s strategic imperatives are improving its earnings trajectory, and the Red Hat (RHT) acquisition should help immensely in accelerating growth.

Shares of IBM hit a low of just $107 at the depths of the selloff in late December of 2018, but have rebounded since. At today’s price of $139, shares are still quite reasonably valued and the stock still yields 4.5% even after the rebound.

In addition, IBM continues to generate enough free cash flow to increase its dividend each year. IBM is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks that have at least 10+ years of dividend increases.

Given all of these factors – the valuation, the high dividend yield, and the growth potential of Red Hat – we see IBM as attractive for long-term value and income investors.

Overview of Recent Events

IBM is an IT services company that provides integrated solutions to its customers. It has five business segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. IBM should generate around $78 billion in revenue this year.

IBM reported Q4 earnings on January 22, 2019 and results were strong in many respects, showing a return to growth for the once-struggling company.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation, page 4

Revenue came in 1% lower than the comparable period in 2017, reflecting much lower revenue in the Systems segment. However, the company’s growth areas continue to perform well and should help drive the top line modestly higher in the coming years.

Gross profit fell 3% in dollar terms but was offset by a 5% improvement in expenses, which helped limit the damage to earnings-per-share during the quarter. That number, on an adjusted basis, fell 5% in Q4, in part due to a much higher tax rate.

As a percentage of revenue, gross margins were essentially flat, adding 10bps in Q4. Expenses were down 50bps, helping to improve operating margins. The company’s tax rate doubled in Q4, which more than offset the gains in gross margins and expense leverage.

Free cash flow was robust in Q4, coming in at $6.5 billion, capping a year of nearly $12 billion in FCF. The company continues to spend heavily on returning cash to shareholders, spending $4.4 billion on repurchases in 2018 and another $5.7 billion on dividends.

While IBM’s consolidated financial results were better than they have been in recent years, we see the strategic imperatives as providing the next leg of growth, combined with the Red Hat acquisition.

IBM breaks its strategic imperatives performance out for each segment.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation, page 5

In Cognitive Solutions, IBM’s second-largest segment by revenue, the company saw strategic imperatives revenue growth of 9% year-over-year. The headline revenue gain for the segment was 2%, but IBM continues to focus on growing its analytics and AI offerings, transaction processing services, and controlling expenses. In addition, as-a-service annual run rate revenue is up to $2 billion.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation, page 6

In Global Business Services, the story is even better as the company produced a 6% headline gain in revenue, but strategic imperatives revenue increased 14% in Q4.

This segment, which is one of the smaller segments IBM has, saw not only revenue growth across all of its areas, but is seeing gross margin expansion and expense leverage. Particular strength is being seen in consulting revenue, and as-a-service annual run rate revenue is now up to $2.1 billion.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation, page 7

In IBM’s largest segment – Technology Services and Cloud Platforms – the story is similarly good. Total revenue was flat in Q4 but that doesn’t really tell the story. Legacy revenue streams were weak once again – as has been the case for years – but cloud offerings continue to soar, adding 22% to the top line in Q4.

In addition, strategic imperatives revenue rose 13%, and as-a-service annual run rate revenue rose to $8 billion. IBM, to its credit, has transformed this segment in recent years from a dinosaur from a bygone era to a modern, competitive services provider.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation, page 8

Finally, the Systems segment continues to struggle as revenue fell 20% year-over-year in Q4. This is IBM’s smallest segment by revenue, in part because of sizable declines in recent reporting periods, as was the case again in Q4. Systems was the outlier in terms of strategic imperatives revenue, falling 22% year-over-year.

This segment does not represent the future for IBM and one can see the company’s focus is on the other operating segments as this one is withering on the vine. Still, it is small enough that the other segments can offset revenue losses here in the coming years so while not ideal, it isn’t a deal breaker for those that are long the stock.

We see the segments’ combined strategic imperatives and cloud revenue performances as the key to IBM’s growth in the coming years, and apart from the Systems segment, we believe it paints a pretty compelling picture.

IBM guided for at least $13.90 in earnings-per-share for 2019 and we’ve set our initial estimate at that value. Investors would do well to remember this number could move based upon when the Red Hat acquisition closes as the timing of that will determine when integration costs are recognized. We also think IBM is on the cusp of returning to meaningful earnings growth.

Growth Prospects

We see IBM’s growth as two-pronged. First, the company’s cloud and strategic imperatives revenue continues to move higher. As seen in Q4 results, this is the product of years of concentration on building out modern capabilities and offerings for customers, and it is working.

More recently, the company announced it was acquiring Red Hat, and expects the purchase to close in the second half of 2019. We see this as a huge opportunity for IBM in the cloud space, and despite it being the largest acquisition in IBM’s history at $34 billion, it should be a great move for the century-old tech giant.

IBM is buying Red Hat because the former isn’t as far along in its cloud offerings as it would like to be, and adding Red Hat will immediately make IBM the #1 hybrid cloud provider in what is an enormous market.

Source: Cloud investor presentation, page 6

The company sees not only huge markets for cloud IT opportunities, but high-teens growth rates in those markets. Further, IBM reckons that 80% of total enterprise workloads haven’t transitioned to the cloud yet, meaning there is a years-long runway for these large growth rates the company is projecting.

As a leader in this space with expertise and scale after the Red Hat purchase, IBM stands to gain enormously. This isn’t a free lunch – IBM has to execute – but it certainly positions IBM for huge growth in its cloud services.

Source: Cloud investor presentation, page 11

IBM’s cloud foundation is strong and has produced years of growth on its own, so investors can rest assured the company isn’t jumping into the hot new thing it knows nothing about. Instead, IBM is building upon its own capabilities by adding Red Hat into the mix and positioning itself for future growth.

IBM’s cloud revenue should top $20 billion in 2019 and represent nearly one-third of total revenue. The company is also adding roughly 100 new cloud customers per quarter, so its book continues to grow ever larger and more diverse. This also gives IBM the chance to cross-sell its other offerings, bringing the full suite of products to bear and driving revenue higher over time.

Source: Cloud investor presentation, page 12

Red Hat brings an enormous customer list of its own to the table with its open platform supported by more than eight million developers. Red Hat offers IBM a bolt-on acquisition that supports the company’s cloud ambitions and gives IBM scale in a way that it could never replicate or build on its own.

IBM believes Red Hat will be accretive within 12 months of closing the acquisition, and given that Red Hat is expected by analysts to produce mid-teens earnings growth in the coming years, IBM stands to gain significant earnings power by closing the purchase.

Not only is IBM setup well with its own cloud services, but Red Hat should meaningfully accelerate those plans. This will support not only earnings growth, but free cash flow and dividend growth as well. The dividend is currently $6.28 per share, which is roughly half of earnings, so it is very safe and has lots of room to grow. Should this all work out as we believe it will, IBM will have ample room to continue boosting its payout over time and should continue to be a strong income stock with growth in the payout to boot.

Expected Returns

We are currently expecting 3% annual earnings-per-share growth for IBM in the coming years, reflecting some of the challenges the company has with its legacy businesses, but allowing for some growth from what is working. Margins are moving in the right direction as the company leverages down its expenses, but consolidated revenue growth has proven elusive.

Additionally, we think the addition of Red Hat will temporarily crimp margins as the company is integrated, but that over time, it will drive significant scale, from which IBM can realize margin expansion. Note that our estimate of 3% is conservative given IBM’s spotty history with hitting earnings guidance in recent years, but that if the Red Hat purchase goes to plan, it could ultimately realize much stronger EPS growth.

From a valuation perspective, IBM is still attractive even after rallying more than $30 per share since late 2018. The stock trades for 10 times this year’s estimate of $13.90 in earnings-per-share, which compares favorably to our estimate of fair value at 12 times earnings. This is based upon the company’s historical price-to-earnings ratios as well as the fact that it is in the midst of a turnaround, which introduces uncertainty.

However, we believe that IBM is on the right path and should return to meaningful earnings growth in the near future, further implying a reflation of the earnings multiple. To be clear, IBM shares deserved to be undervalued in the last couple of years, but we see the story as much more positive now, and with that, the multiple should rise over time.

Finally, the company’s dividend is a huge draw for income investors both from a current yield perspective, and from a growth perspective. The stock pays investors 4.5% today and with the payout ratio at only half of earnings, it is safe with lots of room to grow. We see the dividend as a sizable draw for investors in the coming years, as it has been for two decades.

In total, we see total annual returns of at least 10%+ over the next five years for IBM, consisting of the 4.5% dividend, at least 3% earnings growth, and modest expansion of the P/E multiple. IBM offers investors a unique blend of a high yield, reasonable value, and a clear path to returning to growth. Red Hat will be in addition to this, so assuming the acquisition closes, we could see some acceleration of IBM’s growth trajectory for the coming years.

Final Thoughts

IBM has had its fair share of struggles in recent years, and the stock’s performance has shown that very clearly. However, we think IBM is on the right path with its strategic imperatives and its focus on the cloud. Buying Red Hat looks quite prudent in our view, and should meaningfully accelerate growth over the long-term. IBM has remade itself into a relevant, modern tech company and with a high yield, reasonable valuation and much better growth prospects, we rate it a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.