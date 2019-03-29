Nokian Tyres - Challenges Ahead

With the 5% annual growth in earnings my model suggests an intrinsic value of €27.68 per share.

Competitors are already facing problems due to the decreasing demand in the market and the growth target seems rather optimistic.

After a strong performance during 2018, the Finnish tire manufacturer Nokian Tyres (OTCPK:OTCPK:NKRKY) seeks further growth for the following years from North America and Central Europe. The company has targeted 5% annual growth in revenue for 2019-2021 in its operations with a profit margin of 22%, which is a bit less than the current profit margin of 23.2%.

Challenging market outlook and tightening competition create challenges for these targets and I would not only see the growth target over-optimistic but the current market value of the stock unjustified with these assumptions.

The Business Model

The company focuses on a relatively niche market in the tire markets, but has a competitive edge especially in the production of winter tires. Nokian operates the only permanent winter tyre testing facility in the world and the company's "Hakkapeliitta" brand name is recognized as a reputable trademark in Finland. Main competitors are the well-known tire manufacturers in Europe like Goodyear (NASDAQ:GT), Continental (OTCPK:OTCPK:CTTAF) and Michelin (OTCPK:OTCPK:MGDDF), for instance.

Currently the business model of Nokian Tyres includes the production of passenger car tires and heavy duty tires, tire retailing and maintenance services. The main source of revenue currently comes from the production of passenger car tires, which contributed 72% from the annual revenue in 2018.

The table below illustrates the key market areas of the company. Currently the Nordic countries contribute almost 40% of the total net sales. Other Europe and Russia follow with shares of 27.4% and 19.1% of the total net sales.

Sales (M€) % of total net sales Nordic countries 629,3 39,4 Russia 305,5 19,1 Other Europe 436,9 27,4 North America 194,5 12,2 Other Countries 29,5 1,8

Operations in the Nordics consists of sales of products and services, whereas the North American, Russian and other European operations consists purely on the sales of products (only a small revenue from services in North America during 2018). Key driver for the earnings growth is the growth from new car sales, since Nokian produces tires for new cars sold and is thus affected by indirectly.

The company is currently investing into the turnaround of the new plant in Dayton Tennessee and the plant is expected to contribute to revenue growth during 2020 at earlies. The plant has a strategic incentive, since currently Nokian Tyres is exporting its tires to US from Russia. Establishing a plant in the US is expected to decrease costs of goods sold in addition to the contribution in revenue. However, in the same time the turnaround challenges the short-term growth in earnings.

The company seeks further growth in the North American and European tire markets, even though the Nordic countries are the company's key market areas. The strong brand in the Nordics that has worked as a competetive advantage for winter tires might be more difficult to implement in the countries where winter aren't as extreme.

The Market Outlook

New car sales are not estimated to grow significantly in 2019 in Europe or Notrh America according to the company's annual report. Also the company expects the competition in the European tire markets to become more fierce and the prices of the raw materials used in the production are expected to increase.

On the end of 2018, Michelin, Continental and Goodyear all warned on their profit decreases. All of the companies cited weakening market outlook in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Especially the slump in the sales of new cars in the North America and Europe, the trade war and the new EU emission regulations were the key reasons for the decreased profits of the European tire companies.

Also the volatile FX market wwas among the key reasons for the weakening outlook. Also the income of Nokian Tyres is relatively volatile to the changes in the currencies used in its market areas. The company has estimated that a 10% change in the EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, EUR/USD and EUR/UAH exchange rates imposes an effect of €0,5m to the income statement of the company.

During 2018 Nokian Tyres suffered relatively less from the weakening market outlook, since the company doesn't have operations in China and the key market remains in the Nordic countries. However, further investments into the operations in Europe and North America might increase the exposure of Nokian Tyres to different shocks in the demand for cars and car tires.

The Discount Rate from Capital Asset Pricing Model

We start by calculating the discount rate from the Capital Asset Pricing Model.

Cost of equity = Risk-free rate + beta x (equity risk premium)

For the risk-free rate, we use the commonly used yield of the U.S 10-Year bond, which is at the moment 2.35%. As the equity risk premium, we use the 4.98% estimate from March 2019 of Aswath Damodaran. The historical beta of Nokian Tyres is observed at 1.05 from Reuters. From these figures, we calculate the discount rate as 7.58%.

Cost of equity = 2.35 + 1.05 x 4.98 = 7.58%

Growth in the future free cash flows with 5% annual growth

In my calculations, I have my base case with the estimate of 5% growth on annual earnings growth. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting the operating costs, capital expenditures, taxes and the changes in net working capital from earnings. In the same calculations we are using the target EBIT-margin of 22% set by the company.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Growth rate of earnings 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Earnings MEUR 1596 1675 1759 1847 1939 2036 Operating costs MEUR 1223 1307 1372 1441 1513 1588 Depreciation MEUR 93 98 103 108 114 119 EBIT MEUR 372 369 387 407 427 448 CAPEX MEUR 183 192 202 212 223 234 Current assets MEUR 1311 1377 1445 1518 1594 1673 Current liabilities MEUR 567 656 689 723 760 798 Net working capital MEUR 744 720 756 794 834 876 Change in net working capital MEUR 177 -23 36 38 40 42 Taxes 67 66 69 73 76 80 Free cash flow MEUR 393 185 255 268 281 295 Growth rate (%) -53 % 38 % 5 % 5 % 5 %

For depreciation we use the same 5% annual growth in the depreciation amount. During 2018 current assets were approximately 82% of the annual revenue and the current liabilities 50% of the annual cost of goods sold during and we assume the same shares for the future.

We also assume that the capital expenditures are expected to grow at the same rate as the earnings to ensure the increased production, so we use the same 5% rate on the annual growth of capital expenditures. In our calculations, we have disregarded the effect of the Dayton factory on capital expenditure and earnings due to the high level of uncertainty.

Our calculation shows that the unlevered free cash flow (with the current 18% income tax rate of Nokian Tyres) is estimated to grow at the constant 5% level from 2021 onwards.

The valuation doesn't seem attractive

By applying the 7.58% annually compounded discount rate that represents the cost of capital for the firm, we find the present values of future cash flows for Nokian Tyres. The terminal value is calculated using the Gordon Growth Model with an assumption that the free cash flow will continue to grow by 5% to perpetuity. By adding the present values of future free cash flows with the terminal value of the free cash flow, we arrive at an enterprise value for Neste of €3.9 billion.

Year PV of FCF PV of Terminal Value of FCF 2018 393 / (1.0758) 2019 185 / (1.0758)^2 2020 255 / (1.0758)^3 2021 268 / (1.0758)^4 2022 281 / (1.0758)^5 2023 295 / (1.0758)^6 + [(295 x 1.05) / (0.0758 - 0.05)] / (1.0758)^6 EV 3953

The next step is to subtract the net debt of the company to find out the fair value of Nokian Tyres.

EV MEUR 3953 Debt MEUR - 132.3 Fair value 3821 / Shares outstanding 138.1 million Fair value per share EUR 27.68

By dividing the fair value by the number of shares outstanding, we find that the intrinsic value of Nokian Tyres is €27.68 per share, which indicates a slight overvaluation of the stock. Currently, the stock trades with a forward P/E of 14.4 and with EV/EBITDA of 6.2x at a price of €30.42 per share.

Achievement Of the Growth Unlikely

A 5% annual growth in earnings seems rather optimistic concerning the market outlook and the historical CAGR of Nokian Tyres. At the end of FY2018, 5-year-CAGR was 0.96 and 10-year-CAGR was at 3.97. Only time will show how the investments on the factory at Daytona will generate cash flows in the future.

Paying less dividend than expected from the fiscal year 2018 also implies that the company is preparing for decrease in its earnings. Challenges announced by the competitors indicate a negative market outlook for Nokian Tyres for years ahead and the 5% annual growth rate in earnings seems rather optimistic. Even though the company would achieve this growth, the intrinsic value is still below the current market value of the stock.

Conclusion

Nokian Tyres is a quality-company that has a solid track-record of annual growth in earnings and dividends. The company has established a strong brand around Europe especially in the field of winter tires.

The current market outlook doesn't look favorable for the company and I wouldn't see the achievement of the 5% annual growth in earnings very likely. The competitors have already warned on the weak outlooks in the market that will impact their future earnings. I would expect the same for Nokian Tyres.

Even though the company would achieve the 5% annual growth in earnings and overcome the potential challenges in its market, the current valuation would still seem unattractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.