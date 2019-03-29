Utilities And Construction Sector Sales To Pull WESCO International In The Medium To Long Term

WCC’s Competitive Strength Will Drive Growth

WESCO International (WCC) distributes products and provides advanced supply chain management and logistics services to the industrial, construction, utility, and commercial, institutional and government customers. The company’s strength lies in cashing in on electrical products demand growth and project management expertise in construction activities. While the current industrial activity headwinds can lead to lower revenues and margin in the short term, I think the company’s long-term growth drivers are robust. Expect a weak run from its stock price in the short term and a rebound in the medium to long term.

A deceleration in the U.S. industrial activity is likely to lead to a decline in MRO and OEM sales for the industrial products in early 2019. While this can push WESCO International’s revenues down, some of the adverse effects can get offset by steady construction activity and an improving utility sector. To protect its falling gross margin, it has introduced various cost-minimizing initiatives including a technology-intensive procurement process. The company’s cash flow grew significantly in 2018. WCC does not have near-term financial risks.

Analyzing The Industry Indicators And Recent Trends

WESCO International’s growth parameters are closely tied to industrial production and other key economic indicators. Let us check out how these indicators have been trending up in the recent past, which will guide us to project WCC’s outlook for 2019.

According to the U.S. Federal Reserve Statistical Release in March 2019, the industrial production growth has been muted in 2019 so far after going through an expansion in the final quarter of 2018. Month over month, the U.S. industrial production was up by 0.1% in February, following a 0.4% decrease in January. While the utility sector was relatively stable (3.7% up) in February, the index for mining was muted (0.3% up).

According to tradingeconomics.com, the February industrial production growth was the lowest annual gain in the past eight months. Capacity utilization, on the other hand, has been on a decline. For manufacturing, it declined by 0.4% in February to 75.4%. The utility business was weak in Q4 2018. In the U.S., WCC’s revenues from this business were down 3% year over year. However, investors should also note that the Q4 2017 revenues included revenues from disaster recovery efforts of the 2017 hurricanes and California wildfire.

What the data above means is WCC’s business from industrial products supply can moderate, while the utility business is likely to perform well in Q1 2019. This would be in contrast to its performance in the final leg of 2018 when the industrial production was steady. In Q4 2018, most of the company’s industry verticals grew over Q4 2017, including metals and mining, food processing and pulp and paper. It also received an Integrated Supply solution contract for MRO materials in Q4. I think the MRO business will underperform in Q1 2019, given the headwinds in the industry in Q1. Also, in Q4, the petrochemical end market exhibited weakness, which I think will continue in Q1. So in my view, the MRO sector will remain muted with a negative bias in the short term.

Construction Sector Is Steady

The growth in non-residential construction projects, which represent WCC’s primary end-market in the construction category, has attracted investments in recent times. From the data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the value of private non-residential construction was steady for the most part in 2018. While it dipped in November 2018, the activity recovered in January 2019. The non-residential construction can grow by 23% from 2017 to 2022, according to Statista. Intense action in this space has resulted in a tight labor market, which created demand for WESCO’s services because its solutions enable customers to maximize labor efficiency.

From the data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the value of state and local construction was up by 4.8% in January 2019 over the previous month, and 8.4% over a year ago. Although the value declined marginally in December 2018 compared to September, the share of the Commercial, Institutional and Government (or CIG) segment increased to 15% in FY2018 compared to 14% in FY2017. I expect steady growth in this segment in Q1 2019. Higher demand is likely to flow from LED lighting renovation and retrofit applications, broadband build-outs, fiber-to-the-x deployments, and cyber and physical security infrastructure solutions.

The construction end market is typically seasonal, and declines in Q4. However, WCC’s construction market sales were up by 1% in Q4 2018, which included a steady activity in Canada. The company management estimates that it gained market share in an expanding construction market in Canada. The rising labor cost will remain the construction sector's primary challenge. During Q4, the company received a contract to provide electrical equipment in a new LNG facility in North America. I think the construction market will continue to exhibit robust performance in Q1 2019.

Margin Improves But Is Still Under Pressure

WCC’s gross margin was 19.4% in Q4 2018, which was 0.2% higher than in Q3 2018. The improvement was notable because, by the end of 2018, the company witnessed input cost inflation and supplier price increases. The use of "Lean" continuous improvement initiatives has led to improved productivity. WCC has extended its Lean initiatives and project management expertise to capitalize on new non-residential construction opportunities. Lean is a standard practice to eliminate wastes to improve quality and improve costs. However, despite the recent improvement, the company’s gross margin in Q4 was well below the Q1 2017-level, which reflects the suppliers’ price increases over the past couple of years.

WCC’s reported diluted EPS was $4.82 in FY2018, which was a 43% increase over the previous year. Its FY2018 earnings were also the highest in the past four years. Apart from operating level improvement, lower corporate tax rate and lower share count due to share repurchase helped increase EPS.

What Are WCC’s Differentiators And Long-Term Drivers?

The company’s primary differentiators are its service capabilities, which include capital project solutions, supply chain solutions, technical expert solutions, and customized product solutions. These factors drive long-term relationships with their customers. The company serves 70,000 customers globally through ~500 branches. Serving the North American market primarily, WCC also operates in 15 countries across the world. To manage such vast resources, it has invested in an automated electronic procurement and inventory replenishment system. With its integrated supply chain program, it aims to replace the traditional multi-vendor procurement process with a single automated process.

With 50% of its sales coming from longer-cycle capital projects and the rest 50% from the shorter-cycle MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) and OEM (or other equipment manufacturers), WESCO has a balanced portfolio of products that can take advantage of the cyclical movement of the demand stream. In North America, the continued long-term economic growth and re-shoring of manufacturing activities will support its growth potential.

The most notable opportunities lie in the aging manufacturing and utility infrastructure which will need constant supervision and upgrade. That is why the majority of its growth is arising in power distribution, wire and cable, lighting, and data security. In consonance with the trend, the share of electrical distribution and controls has increased from 10% of the company’s FY2017 sales to 11% in FY2018. The share of automation, controls and motors products, however, has remained steady in the past couple of years.

2019 Guidance

WCC’s management believes that its sales gained momentum in Q4 2018, which would continue through the next year. On top of that, its investment in developing human resources and cost management initiatives will improve earnings as well. In FY2019, its management expects revenues to increase by 3% to 6% compared to FY2018. Such high range reflects the management’s uncertainty over the recovery in the end-markets. The end market in the U.S. and Canada can improve by 2% to 5% in FY2019. In contrast, other international markets can decline by low-to-mid single digits. For FY2019, the operating margin can vary between 4.3% and 4.7%. This would be in line with its current performance (Q4 2018 operating margin was 4.5%). Compared to FY2018, diluted EPS can increase by 12% to a range between $5.10 and $5.70.

However, despite the bullish forecast for the year, WCC’s management expects the Q1 2019 results to weaken due to the typical seasonality effect. The bearish sentiment also resonates with the weakness some industry indicators have been exhibiting, as I discussed earlier in the article. Regarding this, the company made the following remarks:

I think that we got our most challenging comparable of the year in the first quarter. We know how January is starting. We are very bullish and confident on the year relative to overall top line sales growth potential and continued, I’ll call it, margin expansion pull-through as well as the cash generation, but we think Q1 will represent the most difficult comparable, hence, the guide.

WCC’s Debt Level Is Manageable

In FY 2018, WCC generated $297 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which nearly doubled compared to FY2017. Higher revenues, decrease in inventories, and a decrease in accounts receivable led to the CFO improvement in 2018. However, inventory has started to move up in Q1 to support expanded activity with several Utility alliance customers beginning in early 2019.

Its liquidity totaled $824 million as of December 31. The company has set a target financial leverage ratio of between 2x to 3.5x EBITDA which is consistent with its current leverage of 3.0x. In October 2018, it initiated a $400 million share repurchase program. During Q4 2018, it repurchased $100 million worth of shares, while it plans to repurchase $75 million worth of shares in 1H 2019.

WCC’s contractual obligation involves repaying $826 million of debt between 2019 and 2020, followed by $350 million debt repayment in 2023 and after. With the available liquidity, and at the current cash flow generation run rate, WCC does not have short-term financial risks. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.60x) is lower than its competitors’ average (0.80x). Its competitors include Fastenal Company (FAST), HD Supply Holdings (HDS), and DXP Enterprises (DXPE).

What Does WCC’s Relative Valuation Imply?

WCC is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~8.3x. Based on sell-side analyst estimates, WCC’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.8x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Its forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than the industry peers’ average multiple compression. This is because WCC is expected to improve EBITDA less sharply compared to the rise in peers’ average in the next four quarters, which would typically result in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple. Its TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HDS, DXPE, and FAST) average of 12.0x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters for the table above.

Analyst Rating On WCC

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated WCC a “buy” in March (includes strong buys), while ten of the sell-side analysts rated it a “hold.” None of the sell-side analysts rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $64.9, which at its current price yields ~25% returns.

What’s The Take On WCC?

A deceleration in the U.S. industrial activity is likely to lead to a decline in MRO and OEM sales for industrial products in early 2019. While this can push WESCO International’s revenues down, some of the adverse effects can get offset by relatively healthy construction activity and an improving utility sector sales. The company’s strength lies in cashing in on cross-selling opportunities in the electrical and communications products and project management expertise in construction activities. To protect its falling gross margin, WCC has introduced various cost minimizing initiatives, including technology-intensive procurement process.

Integrated supply chain solutions, technical expert solutions, and customized product solutions will continue to be the long-term growth drivers. The company’s cash flow grew significantly in 2018, and it does not have near-term financial risks. While the current industrial activity headwinds can lead to lower revenues and margin in the short term, I think the company’s long-term growth drivers are robust. Expect a weak run from its stock price in the short term and a rebound in the medium to long term.

