Boeing's Tentative Agreement With The FAA Could Move Its Stock Higher

The stock closed Thursday 3/21/2019 at $ 373 per share, a decline of $30 billion since the crash. The 2019 costs could be $1 to $5 billion, but are most.

Boeing will continue to get investigations and bad press like the March 21, 2019 article in the New York Times stating that two critical safety features were sold as options.

The Stall prevention system (MCAS) most likely caused the crashes. The FAA agrees with Boeing’s plans for an extensive change to the software. This will provide for better Control.

Boeing Stock

Source: Yahoo

Boeing (BA) loss from the tragic Ethiopian and Indonesian 737 Max crashes will be in the range of $1 to $5 billion, most likely $1 to 2 billion compared to a decline in the Market Cap of $30 billion. The crash is almost certainly caused by a safety system that took control away from the pilots, but was not explained to them. The one-time cost in 2019 is a fraction of the long-term value from the reduction in stock price. Therefore, the stock is a buy.

Stock Recovery

Studies have shown that the Aircraft Manufacturers stock price decline continues to occur two months after a crash with substantial order cancellations. Boeing will not follow that pattern. The problem in the stall system can be fixed quickly. Some cancellations will occur, possibly in Indonesia. However, the bulk of the orders are with airlines that fly the 737 previous model and switching to another airplane would cause them to lose the advantages of commonality. If they could get the planes, Airbus and Boeing are sold out through 2023.

On October 29, 2018, the stock dropped 6.6% and recovered in three days. The second crash is more serious. The stock is down 12%. The price since March 11, 2019 has been relatively stable. As of now, Boeing appears to have weathered the PR tsunami. I would expect the stock to return to $422, three to six months after flights resume.

Boeing Reaction

Boeing’s reaction to the Lion Air crash on Oct 29, 2018 was correct. Lion Air did not fix a malfunctioning altitude sensor that sent faulty data to the stall prevention system (MCAS). The pilots did not know how to turn the system off. Information on how to turn off the system appeared to be a good short-term work around. It was not. Air travel is incredibly safe. A passenger boarding a plane has one chance in 10 million of death by accident. When the second plane crashed, it became statistically impossible that the 737 Max was as safe as its predecessor, the 737 Next Gen or other passenger aircraft.

Boeing CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, maintains that the Max is safe. However, as an engineer, he would never say that it is as safe as other airliners. By not grounding the plane, he risked damaging the passenger’s confidence in Boeing aircraft, which makes the product less valuable to the airlines. The decision to ground a plane is sometimes more a political rather than a technical one. China was only too happy to ground the Max. The U.S. is not. Muilenburg is friendly with Trump and he called Trump to argue that the plane was safe. A third crash would have a disastrous impact on the reputation indicating that safety of the aircraft is of little concern. Grounding the planes was prudent.

Ethiopian Crash

The CEO of Ethiopian, Tewolde GebreMariam, said that, contrary to earlier reports, the pilot said he was having control problems. The Ethiopian plane was delivered on November 15, 2018 and had its first maintenance check on February 4, 2019. No problems were identified with the plane. The Captain had 8000 flight hours and a good record.

The flight took off at 8:38 AM local time and it crashed 6 minutes later. The take off and climb out appeared normal indicating that the engines were functioning normally. The pilots radioed that there was a control problem and were granted permission to return to Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian plane was moving vertically up and down in the same way as the Indonesian plane. However, unlike the Lion Air plane where the angle of attack had not been fixed, that sensor appeared to be functioning normally.

Ethiopian Wreckage

Source: t-online.de

Stall Prevention

The Max version of the 737 added a safety system for stall prevention called MCAS. That system and its aggressive changes to the planes attitude probably caused the crashes. The MAX has large engines mounted in front of the wing, which make it more likely to pitch up, stall and fall out of the air. When the angle of attack sensor detects that the plane is climbing too steeply, MCAS raises the horizontal stabilizer (Red) which drives the nose (Blue) down. This was considered a system that would be rarely used and the stabilizer would only be moved 0.6 degrees. However, during flight tests, it was continually increased until the stabilizer moved 2.5 degrees. The FAA was shocked to find this out during the crash investigation. The pilot could not override that force. The plane moved sharply down. The pilots could easily turn off MCAS, if they knew where the controls were. Few did. Many did not know MCAS existed.

MACS Principle

Source: Aviation Week

This was the first system Boeing built that took control away from the pilot. The previous 737 version had nothing like that and it was not well explained, if explained at all, to pilots transitioning from the older737 version. Training time to convert to a new model is part of the sales pitch and the new safety system did not get much time.

Determining the exact cause of the Ethiopian crash could delay the fix past the end of April. Boeing has developed revised control software. The current system takes attitude control data from one source. The new system will take it from several sensors. The new software will be ready for installation in a few weeks.

Boeing Damages

Melius Research analyst, Carter Copeland, estimated the MAX issue would cost Boeing $1 to $5 billion. The five billion dollar loss covers extensive changes and a lengthy grounding.

Boeing dodged a bullet on the grounding. When the 787 was grounded, Boeing could not fly the plane. Boeing can fly the 737 Max for production flight tests and move the plane for storage. They also can test fly the plane with engineering modifications including the new software. Revenue will be deferred until the grounding is lifted, lowering first quarter results. The new software will take an hour to install. Therefore, if the problem is software, Max could be flying passengers in April or May. The cost including compensation to Airlines could be $1 to $2 billion dollars. The loss estimate does not count lost orders. Lion Air is said to be planning to cancel the $22 billion 737 Max order and move to Airbus. This move was discussed before the Ethiopian crash.

Conclusion

Boeing will continue to get negative PR. The crash investigation will provide definitive answers on what caused both crashes. However, the preliminary determination has been made with reasonable accuracy for the design of a fix. It is unlikely that Boeing’s long-term value will be seriously affected. The value of Boeing stock declined to $373, a drop of $30 billion. The damage to Boeing in 2019 is likely to be $ 1 to $2 billion. However, even if it is $5 billion, it is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.