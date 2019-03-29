The Magic At Merlin Entertainment

Company Overview:

Listed on the LSE, Merlin Entertainment (OTCPK:MIINF) is in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industry with enhanced expertise in the visitor attractions sub-sector that provides the mainstay of the group's activities. Operating globally, Merlin is exposed to an international market with 69% of revenues generated outside the United Kingdom. The business is currently segmented by a prop-co for real estate and an op-co for operational management of the portfolios attractions. The Merlin group is famous for its Legoland resorts, Madame Tussauds and Alton Towers theme parks. By most measures, it is the second largest leisure group globally, behind front runner Disney.

Key Takeaways

69% of MERL's revenues are generated outside of the UK , and sterling deterioration in the range of 20% against the dollar since January 2016 provides a highly attractive backdrop for exchange rates of international sales, while simultaneously increasing profitability metrics and margins.

, and sterling deterioration in the range of 20% against the dollar since January 2016 provides a highly attractive backdrop for exchange rates of international sales, while simultaneously increasing profitability metrics and margins. Capex projections over the next three years range between £450m - £550m including two new LEGOLANDs (NYC, Korea), continued rollout of new midway brands Peppa Pig and Bear Grylls, and material additional accommodation capacity across existing prop-co estate assets. However, new LEGOLAND developments take three to five years to mature in terms of optimal realizable potential. This does adversely impact short-term group results, but this is, in the author's opinion, outweighed by the resilient and impressive long term EBITA CAGR expectations detailed above.

(NYC, Korea), continued rollout of new midway brands Peppa Pig and Bear Grylls, and material additional accommodation capacity across existing prop-co estate assets. However, new LEGOLAND developments take three to five years to mature in terms of optimal realizable potential. This does adversely impact short-term group results, but this is, in the author's opinion, outweighed by the resilient and impressive long term EBITA CAGR expectations detailed above. The previous 12-month balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in net assets from £1.57bn to £1.74bn, representing unprecedented balance sheet strength since the 2013 IPO. The group retains a solid financial position for a projected 7-9% YoY asset base growth and is readily able to withstand short term shocks and exceptional events. Due to the level of growth and size of the existing estate, short term issues from new parks openings to aging Midways is frankly expected. The particular shape and form remain unclear, and should not have a significant impact on overall financials and results.

Short-Term

Recently announced Legoland Korea will receive government support via grants and publicly built infrastructure. Replicating this model elsewhere could lead to cost savings of new parks.

and publicly built infrastructure. Replicating this model elsewhere could lead to of new parks. The balance sheet at the time of writing is unprecedented in its strength relative to the past. This provides a clear indicator of growth capacity moving forward, which is extensive.

moving forward, which is extensive. Multiple material headwinds to revenues have abated, providing the foundations for strong growth through 2019-20.

Long-Term

North America & Asia Pacific remain growth catalysts for the upcoming decade and management understand this. An extremely favourable and high growth macro-economic environment that is especially notable across China provides the basis for continued investor optimism in this area.

for the upcoming decade and management understand this. An extremely favourable and high growth macro-economic environment that is provides the basis for continued investor optimism in this area. The diversified revenues mix between midway and theme parks provides capex flexibility , while the diversified geographic attributes provide a reduction in the impact of systemic threats, such as terrorism.

, while the diversified geographic attributes provide a reduction in the impact of systemic threats, such as terrorism. Finally, 10-year DCF projections of circa £3bn indicate a conservative potential cash flow value of Merlin Entertainment through this period until 2029.

5 Pillars of Growth

MERL provides a robust organic growth model at 7-9% per annum disaggregated across the segments listed below. This is further enhanced by an excellent track record of capital allocation across the group spearheaded by longstanding CEO Nick Varney and supported by CFO Anne-Françoise Nesmes, whom provides substantial oversight of cost control and thus far has delivered on market expectations.

Recent developments with South Korea is likely to provide short term support for MERL, with the 2020 New York LEGOLAND acting as a prime mid-term catalyst for the share price.

acting as a prime mid-term catalyst for the share price. Capex requirements for growth through 2018 (£332m) is achieved through no material dilution as free cash flow funds new developments alongside traditional long-term lending and revolving credit facilities (the latter recently revised via negotiations from £300m to £600m), with long-term lending undergoing reorganisation and reduction of £220m . 2019 projections of £362m total capex are comfortably funded by expected positive net cash inflows for the year with no material changes expected over mid-term horizons (the caveat being at current growth rates, which is subject to change).

as free cash flow funds new developments alongside traditional long-term lending and revolving credit facilities (the latter recently revised via negotiations from £300m to £600m), with long-term lending undergoing reorganisation and . 2019 projections of £362m total capex are comfortably funded by expected positive net cash inflows for the year with no material changes expected over mid-term horizons (the caveat being at current growth rates, which is subject to change). Circa £150m of 2018 capex is expected to become operational through the next six months, adding in the ballpark of £19.5m to currently unrealised expected profits per annum by the end of 2019.

to currently unrealised expected profits per annum by the end of 2019. While IRR is the preferred metric MERL utilises for individual project assessments, this information is not released via company reports. The probable range is between 13.1% with the upper reasonable boundary of circa 18% representing reasonable but not spectacular results. For comparison, Disney typically operates along similar IRRs in its relevant park comparables. WACC is estimated by the author to be between 8.9% and 11% compared to an IRR of 13.1% on the lower end it is clear that new capex spend reduces short and mid-term profitability but provides highly satisfactory metrics over time, as discussed with LEGOLAND EBITDA in the opening paragraphs, an area where it is particularly prominent (Merlin Entertainment 2019).

Legoland

As a core operating asset for the group, 2018 performance is subdued for this segment with revenue growth of 6.4% as expertise and focus shifted towards the efficiencies and transition program. Further headwinds in the form of continued increased spend on LEGOLAND Tokyo as part of phase 2, or post-opening investment reduced overall ROCE further depressing results. Projections for 2019 include normalisation of spending in Japan, increasing ROCE moderately across the group while investing materially in current parks with high capex features, including Florida's Movie World. Management indicates a positive 2019 for LEGOLAND, and it will remain a key investor focus moving ahead (Merlin Entertainment Investor Conference, 2019).

Midway

The UK remains a major market for midway attractions, and strong signs of recovery provide increasing relief for investors concerned with the stalling performance of UK operations caused by substantial and multiple headwinds in recent years as noted above.

Management's tone of two new brands, Peppa Pig and Bear Grylls, is becoming increasingly optimistic. This is especially noticeable in the case of Peppa Pig World of Play.

Assuming this format is viable (and initial indications suggest it is), it provides the foundation for a low capex (we're talking £5-10m per site) format that is able to resonate with key audiences across the Asia Pacific. Notably, this format has an increasingly likely chance of succeeding in China, where trials through have been underway since 2018. China is an area that management continues to express strong investment sentiment in, and so it is expected to see moderate to strong midway growth prior to the possible LEGOLAND opening circa 2025.

Resort Theme Parks

Strong organic revenue growth of 9.1% and recovery during peak summer and Halloween periods coupled with favourable weather conditions throughout provides a backdrop for satisfactory results, with underlying profit up to £51m from £36 the previous year. RTPs provide further scope for improvement via accommodation across relevant sites and continued expansion across the US and Asia Pacific at growth rates of 7-12% as UK based growth slows in favour of international expansion.

Accommodation

Accommodation growth is rapid and part of a wider New Business Development Program (NBD), with 644 additional room capacity created through 2018, resulting in overall accommodation-based revenue growth of 39.7% on a constant currency basis. This is poised to continue at current rates of growth as investment in existing estate assets is coupled with the accommodation upside of new park openings, specifically RTPs and the New York, South Korea, and China LEGOLANDs opening between now and 2025.

(Source: Merlin Entertainment, 2019)

As the table above illustrates, growth in accommodation is circa 19% for the 17-18 period and management indicate further growth expectations for this segment to be in-line with 2018 results as mentioned above.

Themed Hotels

The introduction of themed accommodation continues to exceed customer expectations while providing profitable value-added services to the operating group's revenue mix.

value-added services to the operating group's revenue mix. Synergies including increased dwell times and a material increase in average distance travelled by guests providing complementary support to aggregate visitor numbers.

and a material increase in average distance travelled by guests providing complementary support to aggregate visitor numbers. This further enhances margins and overall profitability as efficiencies at scale become realized.

and overall profitability as efficiencies at scale become realized. Magical themed hotel experiences provide a comparable to Disney, a company that utilizes accommodation to drive substantial value across its iconic park portfolio. Replicating this across Merlin is indicative of a firm growth catalyst for improving current estate performance.

for improving current estate performance. Important satisfaction metrics receive a boost from customers who stay overnight, as the experience is considered increasingly memorable and rewarding compared to day only visitors, according to Nick Varney at the latest investor conference (Merlin Entertainment 2019).

Pop-Ups

A tentative approach is taken to examining current on-trend entertainment concepts. Growth in formats such as escape rooms continues to compound exponentially while the operating group introduces new short-term formats on an experimental basis to understand the long-term implications and opportunities short duration events provide, and if the economics can ultimately stack up favourably. Trials remain on-going in San Francisco and Birmingham and investors can broadly expect the level of success to be detailed during summer 2019.

Financials

Discounted Cash Flow Model 2018-2027

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenues (mln) £1,688 £1,823 £1,969 £2,126 £2,297 Operating Profits (mln) £327 £353 £381 £412 £445 Tax at 19% (mln) £46 £50 £54 £58 £63 Actualised Free Cash (mln) £281 £303 £328 £354 £382 Discounted Cash Flow (mln) £268 £275 £283 £291 £300

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenues (mln) £2,480 £2,679 £2,893 £3,124 £3,374 Operating Profits (mln) £480 £519 £560 £605 £654 Tax at 19% (mln) £68 £73 £79 £85 £92 Actualised Free Cash (mln) £413 £446 £482 £520 £562 Discounted Cash Flow (mln) £308 £317 £326 £335 £345

Assumptions: Discount Rate 5% Growth Rate 8% Tax Rate 19%

10 Year Present Value of Merlin Entertainment £3,048,000,000

Averaged over the next decade, the DCF above indicates a P/E multiple of circa x12 resulting in an 8.3% annual ROI. This is a relatively conservative estimate, and should interest rates and sterling remain at current depressed levels, Merlin Entertainments market cap is likely to see correlated positive movements.

The intrinsic cash flow generation is slightly higher than accounted for in the DCF above, and it is worth re-iterating the free cash flow generation abilities the group is able to consistently deliver and is likely to continue delivering and growing in the years ahead.

Maintaining net assets of £1.74bn or £1.69 per share, Merlin trades at a PB value 2.17x indicative of the lower sector returns on prop co and real estate assets compared to other industries averages. It is in-line with its peer comparables but does not indicate an overwhelmingly attractive price point to find extraordinary value in core real estate assets. As noted previously, the aggregate IRR for the group is 13.1% with an upper reasonable boundary of circa 18% indicative of the added value the op-co provides. Merlin Entertainments value remains firmly in its ability to deliver entertainment and experiences to guests, and not in its property portfolio (Merlin Entertainment 2019).

Merlin & Disney Financial Comparative Analysis

The chart below provides a comparative analysis of the parks and resorts segment of Disney to Merlin Entertainments operating assets within the same sphere.

Asset base comparison provides significant insight, with Disney operating at 8x the Merlin base. This further breaks down to just north of 2x Disney/Merlin revenues and just south of 2x earnings .

the Merlin base. This further breaks down to just north of 2x Disney/Merlin revenues and just south of . Generating half the earnings of Disney on circa 12.5% of the asset base , Merlin Entertainment operates in a materially more efficient and profitable environment than its juggernaut comparison.

of Disney on circa , Merlin Entertainment operates in a materially more efficient and profitable environment than its juggernaut comparison. This specifically highlights the lean approach to core Merlin operating assets and the success of cost efficiencies made in recent years.

(Source: 2018 FY Annual Reports, Walt Disney & Merlin Entertainment)

Base data is provided below:

Merlin Disney Assets $3.101bn $24.474bn Revenues $2.233bn $5.070bn Operating Profit $427.41m $829m

Macro Environment

The long-term strategy for MERL is to operate both distinct segments of the op-co to provide entertainment and leisure services at scale to both domestic and tourist audiences. This is realized by leveraging a mix of owned and non-owned IP, considerable marketing spends and continual iterative innovation in both the services provided and the formats utilized. In part due to the capital-intensive nature of the business, especially within theme parks, profitability is impacted to a material degree by the level of throughput, or in other words high visitor volumes create cost synergies at scale that absent creates a considerably less attractive asset measured by aggregated ROCE.

International tourism growth remains intact, with the World Tourism Organisation projecting continued CAGR of circa 3.8% during the next decade. The charts below indicate the compounding power over the decade-plus time horizons provided and represents an extremely attractive sector outlook given current rates are maintained - and there is no indication that this is unsustainable.

(Source: ONS, UNWTO, Merlin Entertainment, 2019)

Further capacity growth and direct capex investment are likely to be directed disproportionally towards the NA and Asia Pacific regions due to the rapid YoY organic demand growth. This is an increasingly important pivot that represents a potential opportunity that is an order of magnitude greater than existed a decade ago.

United States - The opening of Legoland New York in 2020 is the beginning of a phase of incremental NA growth, an area management feel confident in as demonstrated by large direct capital commitments. Asia Pacific - This region represents the most significant capex spend over the next decade, seen recently in Japan and continuing in South Korea. Additionally, Midway projects across these regions further bolster overall capex spend and rates of growth.

Furthermore, Legoland EBITA continues to grow at an excellent 16% CAGR providing strong fundamentals for further investment at acceptable rates of return, hence the relative lack of caution by management for undertaking such large capex projects. In the author's opinion, it is likely to add satisfactory long-term value, however, to an extent it is an opportunity cost in the way of lower Midway openings and reduced capex on existing Midway assets - and this is reasonable, on balance.

(Source: Merlin Entertainment, 2019)

It is the author's belief that the next 12 months will see a continuation of the recovery in overall visitor numbers, on the back of no material adverse external impacts from terrorism or safety concerns as witnessed over recent previous years.

Notably, the 2019 economic baseline remains positive with particular optimism with regards to currency implications, and specifically the British Pound. As a company listed on the LSE, continued weakness in sterling continues to support stronger international sales and profitability, and this is likely to continue through 2019 as Brexit remains a key issue for politicians across Europe.

Furthermore, material headwinds listed above during years 2015 through 2017 continue to recede into the past - with no further material headwinds expected through 2019.

Merlin Entertainment continues to trade at circa 9.7% below the top of a six-month trading range, despite increasing confidence by the market in both company projections and lack of foreseeable material headwinds across 2019.

Finally, new developments during 2018 are A) materially slower than long term average expectations as the group underwent considerable reorganisation and cost saving activities and B) focused exclusively within the Asia Pacific and Americas segments. This is worth pointing out as it is firmly indicative of the direction of travel for Merlin moving forward, which is specifically within these two geographic areas. Asia Pacific, and specifically China represent an important market for MERL over the next decade. While speculative, management has given initial indications that discussions with officials in China is an on-going process, with ambitions for a LEGOLAND site to be built in the region presumably by 2025 in line with current rates for deployment of new LEGOLAND parks.

Adverse Risk Factors & Financial Tolerance

Operating globally with an emphasis on operational autonomy, a multitude of risk factors become possible in any given long-term period. The firm's history has included multiple unrelated incidents of visitor deaths due to rollercoasters, a significant period of sterling strength and material operational failures at individual attractions and parks across the group. The purpose of this section is to model the cumulative impact of the three mentioned adverse scenarios above happening within a single financial year.

Sterling Headwinds

Strengthening of sterling by 20% relative to other applicable currencies would be indicative of adverse results for 69% of group revenues by a material margin, and remains a foreseeable risk across the next decade.

Affected Revenues £1,26bn Revenue Reduction £252m Profit Reduction £65m

Sterling headwinds would result in a disappointing year for investors but is a short-term issue with no significant or far-reaching implications for the basis of investment. The extreme catalyst for an immediate and substantial increase in the value of sterling would be the United Kingdom deciding to remain within the European Union. The sharp 20%+ falls seen in the wake of 2016s referendum could plausibly be reversed overnight, resulting in a material headache for all UK based companies with a majority of profits created in international (non-sterling) based markets.

Rollercoaster Accident

Comparisons of the 2015 Alton Towers (BBC, 2015) tragedy and the 2017 Drayton Manor death of 11-year-old Evha Jannath (BBC, 2019) provide a firm basis for the quantifiable impact of such an event. In the case of health and safety failures by Merlin resulting in serious injury or death, the expected costs would include settlements to victims and fines imposed by regulators. Further material impacts would include negative PR coverage of the event and a 5-15% decline in revenues across the group.

Settlements £3-£8m Regulator Fines £5-£12m Profit Reduction £15-£45m Cumulative Total £23-£65m

Operational Issues at Multiple Major Attractions

Due to the international scale of the group, operations at individual parks are handled by an on-site management that is given considerable scope and flexibility in running and maintaining attractions. While this often results in added value and reduced costs by way of flexible management initiatives, problems can be slow to reach head office, and arrive at an order of magnitude greater than might otherwise have been the case, should greater scrutiny have been in place.

Disaggregating the financial impact of operational mismanagement is somewhat challenging, as the scope and nature of adverse implications encompass a wide range of outcomes. Minor issues such as staffing allocation problems while unfavourable, would not represent a material change in site performance. However, major issues causing a temporary park closure at the height of summer would indicate a material impact in group performance ahead.

It is worth re-iterating that the Merlin group currently maintains a portfolio of 127 attractions, and so individual site issues are to a large extent immaterial to short term shocks. Nonetheless, an extreme case might include two LLPs remaining un-operational for 12 consecutive months resulting in a total operating profits reduction of £48.5m.

Aggregated Potential Impact:

Sterling Headwinds £65m Rollercoaster Accident £23-£65m Operational Issues £24.25-£48.5m Total £112.25-£178.5m

Overall, the impact of three major headwinds occurring on a particular year would lead to a material reduction in capex spend across the group, and a focus on internal improvements as addressable issues become closely scrutinized and future risks minimized where possible.

However, the £110-180m figure above does not indicate a serious long-term problem for the group. The balance sheet remains strong and able to absorb such as impact on relatively favourable terms, while growth would return to normalized levels within 12 months of the event. In the author's view, the risks are manageable and minimized to the extent that it is possible, caveats above put aside.

Conclusion

Merlin Entertainment remains a highly cash generative business with material barriers to entry and an optimistic outlook on margin improvements during the next 12 months. Additional support for margins through 2019 includes further efficiencies via the productivity agenda and a positive backdrop from LEGOLAND Japan. Further catalysts in the form of Peppa Pig provide opportunities for a stronger rate of growth across China and the Asia Pacific while strategic acquisitions are cautiously pursued by management. Current economic conditions remain favourable for Merlin, with weakness in sterling providing increased upside for international (read non-sterling) investors while lifting international profits which are translated back to the GBP base. Barring significant disasters such as roller coaster deaths, Merlin is on the correct path for delivering value to shareholders over the next decade.

All statistical and quantitative information used in this article is sourced via Annual and Quarterly Reports released by Merlin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIINF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.