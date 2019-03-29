IPO: At What Price Is It Wise To Buy Zoom Video?

Investment Thesis

As Zoom Video Communications (ZM) listing date is quickly approaching, it is worth taking a closer look at what price it would be reasonable to purchase the company's shares. Based on my price-to-sales ratio model and revenue growth rates assumptions, the company's shares seem to present an unparalleled asymmetric investment opportunity.

Corporate profile

Zoom Video Communications is a provider, operator, and administrator of a video-first communications platform with a mission to make video communications frictionless. The company is capitalizing on the growth of organizations that are becoming increasingly distributed and need to stay connected even in times when teams are not located physically together. The company is primarily targeting applications in education, finance, healthcare, and government organizations even though it is not limited only on these fields. The company currently has a little over 1,200 employees and operates 3 geographical segments.

Source: Zoom Video Communications S-1 filing

Best workplace among large companies

According to Glassdoor, an employer evaluation portal, Zoom Video Communications was placed #2 in Glassdoor's Best Place to Work in the large company category in 2019. In the previous year, the company won Glassdoor's #1 CEO of large company award with a CEO rating approval of 98 percent. The company's current Glassdoor employer rating score displays 4.8 out of 5.0 maximum possible points.

Web traffic overview by the number of monthly visits and geography

Based on Similarweb's statistics, Zoom Video Communications' website has recorded over 70 million visits in February this year. This is approximately 20 million more visits than Skype (NASDAQ:MSFT) counted in the identical month and 40 million more visits than that of Cisco's Webex (NASDAQ:CSCO). From a geographical perspective, Zoom Video's website traffic structure momentarily more closely resembles the one of Webex's; roughly half of the company's website traffic comes from the United States (vs. Skype's only ~12 percent of total visits originating in the U.S.).

Source: Similarweb.com

How much is Zoom Video worth?

In light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, I see Zoom Video's IPO as very attractive. According to my model assuming 100 percent annual revenue growth decreasing by 20 percent each year, 268 million shares outstanding diluting at 5 percent annual rate and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 is forecasted to reach $31 USD. If the company's shares get bought at 5x price-to-sales ratio and stay at that figure, the company's long-run annualized return potential could be as much as 70 percent. Should the IPO price-to-sales ratio originally stand at 5x and over the course of the next three years fall to 1x, the company's upside potential would evaporate.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key risks

Zoom Video is classified as an emerging growth company which carries a great amount of risk. For example, as stated in Zoom Video's S-1 report, an active trading market for the company's stock may never develop or become sustainable. The company may start pursuing aggressive dilution policy and substantially impair the book value of existing investments. Currently, no more than 5 percent of revenues come from an individual customer, which in case of a change may negatively increase the idiosyncratic risk associated with the company. Fierce competition in the sector may also put significant pressure on margins which may deteriorate. Lastly, the company's current pace of revenue growth may not be sustainable and not develop in accordance with my model's assumptions - a price-to-sales ratio of the stock after IPO may be far above 10x and substantially differ from the company's peer parents (Cisco's PS 4.9x, Microsoft's PS 7.6x).

The bottom line

To sum up, Zoom Video Communication is one of the few companies which is going to sell its shares publicly and have positive operating earnings. Based on my model, I believe the company could enter the Nasdaq stock exchange with approximately 1.6 to 3.2 billion market capitalization, which could increase up to 1.9-19 billion in three years if not bought by a larger player (e.g. Google). This represents a clear asymmetric investment opportunity with a favorable risk-reward ratio. As the company's APAC and Rest of World segment revenue is growing faster than in the U.S., the question remains how quickly and successfully will the company be able to expand its business outside of its domestic market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.