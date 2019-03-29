SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO) CEO Tom Pallack on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Rob Fink - Hayden, IR

Tom Pallack - CEO

Terry Lynn - CFO

Bill Seagrave - COO

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

John Godin - Lake Street Capital Markets

Thank you, Operator. Hosting the call today are Tom Pallack, Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Seagrave, Chief Operating Officer and Terry Lynn, SITO's newly appointed Chief Financial Officer.

With all that said, I'd now like to turn the call over to Tom Pallack. Tom, the call is yours.

Tom Pallack

Thanks, Rob. 2018 was an important and necessary transition year for SITO. While the results we are reporting today do not reflect the full benefit of aggressive actions we took in 2018 and in the early part of 2019 to restructure and enhance our organization, we entered 2019 with a much stronger position to capitalize on the market -- significant market opportunity that we see in front of us.

Let me recap some of the key areas where we made progress over the past year. First, we strengthened our Board of Directors. Five experienced advertising and marketing executives, who bring an amazing track record of success to SITO. Please take your time at your leisure to look at our website and get that information. This Group has decades of domain expertise relevant to our target market, and relationships with potential customers and key insights into the products that solve these customer issues. Their insights and guidance are immensely valuable, and we are fortunate to have them overseeing our company.

Second, we strengthened our balance sheet. This was done in two manners. We did an equity raise and added cash. And secondly, we retired a debt facility that had restrictive covenants that would have limited our ability to raise further debt capital. Subsequent to the year end, we secured an accounts receivable line of credit to help with our working capital needs.

Third, we invested in our product and technology with the hiring of Alex Cherones as our head of product development. He has an extensive background in enterprise applications and large database product development. His expertise gained at companies such as at AT&T brings SITO professional engineering process management, efficient product architecture design and development best practices, knowledge of large scale data product design and product launch management, a definite upgrade.

Fourth, we invested in aligning our sales and support teams with our product offerings in customers, current and potential. This was executed through a variety of tactics, including hiring accomplished industry professionals. At a very high level, we now have dedicated teams to properly address existing long term customers with the goal of client expansion and minimizing attrition, new customer teams to better identify, sell and activate new customers and market expansion teams to form deep relationships with strategic partners.

As we learn more about these partner needs, we not only sell them existing products, but we can develop supporting products to rapidly move around selves into larger enterprise relationships. Finally, we strengthened our financial team with the appointment of Terry Lynn as our CFO. Terry has a strong reputation as a finance leader who has scaled multiple companies. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge in financial planning, revenue analysis, Investor Relations, SEC compliance, and sales optimization. I am confident that Terry will play a key role in helping our leadership unlock value for our shareholders, clients and employees.

With that, I will turn the call over to Terry now to introduce himself and walk through a few highlights of our financials, Terry?

Thanks, Tom. I'm excited to be here and to join everyone on today's call. I accepted the CFO role at SITO, because I saw significant and growing market opportunity was right for disruption and believe that there was untapped value at this company. Equally as important, I saw a clear fit between my experience and scaling online media and tech companies and SITO's needs.

My first five weeks have been encouraged by the breadth of SITO's tech and the depth of the team. Going forward, I'll be prioritizing my financial efforts towards firstly, strengthening the balance sheet. Secondly, growing revenue. Thirdly, staying laser focused on margins.

Shortly after I was announced as CFO, we secured a new credit facility that provides SITO with up to $9.5 million in accounts receivable financing. There's an option to expand the facility by additional $5.5 million later in the year. So in its current structure, this facility caps at $15 million. However, it does allow for growth in $5 million increments if both of us agree, both us and the lender. We're building this relationship with this LLC partner that will hopefully grow with us as we scale this business.

Since our financial results are already in the press release that we issued earlier this morning, and we further detailed in our annual report on the 10-K form that we expect to file with the SEC on time, which is Monday, I'm going to instead just provide a high level financial update here and then open up the call to Q&A.

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018, were $11.1 million. And we completed the year with a revenue total of $39.7 million. While, a decrease from 2017, 2018 was a year of transition for SITO, significant operational and financial changes were made to ready us for executing our consistent strategy of accessing large enterprise data leverage businesses. The result was about the fourth quarter of 2018, our business and revenue mix continued to shift towards enterprise customers that are utilizing SITOs consumer insights for data driven transactions.

Sales to enterprise customers and recurring engagements leveraging our proprietary data represented 35% of total sales for the year. This is a clear indication and validation of the progress on the strategy. It's important to note that as we increase the scale of multi-year and recurring enterprise engagements, we become less reliant on one time campaign driven media placement revenues, which should increase survivability and accelerate our growth. Building a more transparent and predictable model will be one of my top priorities as CFO.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $1.1 million, compared to a $6.7 million loss in Q4 of 2017. Importantly, we generated a positive $145,000 in adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. This is a direct reflection of management's discipline on headcount spending, and overall spending. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $16.9 million compared to a net loss of $15 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. We know we have a lot of work to complete to get this on a positive plan, but we are working the issues and opportunities.

Turning now to the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2018, the company had $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $3.6 million in the prior year. Additionally, the company had approximately $10.2 million in accounts receivable.

The 10-K that we will file on Monday, will again include the growing concern designation from our auditors as result of the cash shortfall estimates, should we not be able to grow the company with sufficient revenues. I am confident in our liquidity as a result of the credit facility that we secured.

2018 was a big transition year for SITO. I think it's going to position us well for a great 2019. With all that said I’d like to open the call for questions. Operator?

Mike Malouf

Mike Malouf

I guess, maybe just an overall question. We've been pursuing some of these very large, recurring data contracts for a while. And I'm just wondering if you can give us an update on how that transition to those types of contracts are going. We obviously had some delays with some of the privacy issues in 2018. I'm just wondering if you can give us an update on where we are with regards to those. Thanks.

Tom Pallack

Hey, Mike. Tom Pallack here. Thanks for the question. And we've significantly increased our percentage of larger transactions. So if you look at the size of the transactions in the amount of them, less transactions but larger deals. So and it was an increase of basically 35% in 2018 over 2017.

Mike Malouf

Right, but that doesn't answer my question. I know that you've been pursuing some very large contracts with some data elements and then being able to get the advertising surrounding those deals. So I wanted an update on those in particular? Thanks.

Tom Pallack

Yes. Mike, we'll be talking about it in the near future. I think there'll be ample opportunity here in a short period of time, where we'll discuss a couple of the transactions.

Mike Malouf

Okay. And then maybe you can give us just a little bit of insight into the first quarter. We're obviously at the very end of the quarter. Any kind of insight or understanding how the first quarter played out? I know that seasonally, it's a little bit weaker than the rest of the quarters? Thanks.

Terry Lynn

So this is Terry Lynn, the CFO. So I just kind of want to put out there general position with forward guidance and what we're thinking right now. We're going to shy away from it at this moment and really not -- particularly give quantitative guidance on a forward basis, at least not in the near future. If we get on the path of getting qualitative guidance, we will let you know. But I want to stay away from these forward-looking statements at this point.

Mike Malouf

Okay. But just with one day left in the quarter, you can give us a sense of where the quarter came out?

Terry Lynn

I could, but I'm not going to.

Mike Malouf

John Godin

Hi, guys. This is John on for Mark. Thanks for taking my questions. First, just you could dig into and where you're at as far as the corporate structure goes. You guys think you are, you're set as far as how you're going to kind of pursue things strategically going forward? Are there more moves that you would like to make? Just kind of some extra color there would be helpful? Thank you.

Tom Pallack

Hey, John. Tom here. We -- I think we're always looking to increase talent and upgrades, in regards to adding people to the staff. But I'm -- especially in the sales side, we're continually upgrading support, talent and sales personnel. But as the structure on the operation side now we're feeling pretty comfortable.

John Godin

Got it, and then just kind of digging into the enterprise data focused revenue, can you kind of help us unpack, really what that looks like, how much of it is recurring as far as that 35%? And just some more color there would also be helpful. Thank you.

Tom Pallack

Bill, why don't you?

Bill Seagrave

Hi, John, it's Bill Seagrave. I don't want to break it down to into great detail. The 35% of the total revenue is, as Tom indicated, basically up from zero in 2017. So the shift is occurring for us. It's very exciting and we certainly look forward to 2019 for increasing it. The transaction that we're speaking of are -- do include generally recurring revenue, certainly longer term contracts of a larger variety.

I don't have or I don't want to give some of this information as to exact numbers in any direction, but the elements of that we were seeking when we came on board two years ago, are represented in those contracts or large customer relationships that we're now developing. Hopefully that suffices as an answer for you at this time.

John Godin

Yes, that's helpful. And then one more, just now that Alex has been on board for some time now, if you could just kind of give us an update on -- what he is really bringing to the table and maybe how some conversations have evolved kind of in the opportunities that you guys are targeting, since he's been on board? Thank you.

Bill Seagrave

Yes, certainly very first and foremost was he brings to our engineering leadership, the professional structure and management processes that a large enterprise focused organization that needs to develop enterprise quality application and analytics in our case requires.

And we -- this is a significant upgrade in terms of how we approach our architecture of our -- both our database designs and our application architectures. So since he's been on board, his focus has been doing exactly that, breaking down our current architecture, breaking down our current application set and understanding the opportunities for changing both efficiencies and processing capabilities, while reducing the time it requires.

With a proper architecture design you're able to do much faster, much more rapid turns on product development, which gets us into the second piece that if you have good art infrastructure and good architecture, then you're able to really march out and make changes to your product to evolve it both for your own vision as well as the visions that each individual customer has.

So with that we organize the engineering team around the architecture quite differently than we had before, to create those optimizations of products -- product driven development that is driven by the needs of our current customers, as well as focusing on the types of products that we want to roll out in 2019, beginning very quickly and, it just -- as simple as it says, just increase our capabilities in a very dramatic fashion and we're going to start to see that very soon here within 2019.

Now it's his team that he brought on board are all people that are -- share an equal career path bring in large enterprise development and database architecture design for as I said, operational efficiencies and, deep analytics.

So there's -- it's just a really wonderful, both leadership and raw capability, raw knowledge upgrade to the company and we're all feeling and it's very exciting.

John Godin

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Two quick questions. One is, since Alex has come -- has joined how many people as he brought with him from his old job to join his team?

Tom Pallack

I -- do you have the number?

Bill Seagrave

Hi, Paul, it's Bill again. I don't have a specific exact number. But we did a number of trade outs as well as we did expand the engineering investment appropriately, so to handle this stuff. But all of in the construct of a -- as Terry and Tom both mentioned all within the constructs of a 2018 focus on spend management and headcount management.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So besides Alex brought over 1, 2, 3 people from the Bull Shop, four, okay

Tom Pallack

There's a lot. Let's just put at this way. He significantly increasing and I think Paul, what we're focusing in on to -- one of the pieces as you go out to, especially the larger enterprise customers but if you look at the news headlines in our environment out there, all about privacy and security. And they're very strong and we've accentuated that in our process all the way through. So we have some strength there, that is in additional to what Bill has talking about. So very excited about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay good. And then I think Bill you said that you expect that he's been working -- he and his team have been working on new products especially the ability to deliver results faster. And you said we might see that very soon. Is very soon sometime in the second quarter how would you define very soon?

Bill Seagrave

Well, we've changed our -- I mean we've adopted a norm of good development process practice which is to do very quick turns on development. So we're already seeing new capabilities rolling out to our customers right now today. And as we move forward it'll instantiate itself into enough of new features that will actually have product launch of those new features. So you'll start to see visibility of it. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So at this point you feel like that the product now is industrial strength and ready for the A list customers?

Bill Seagrave

We're definitely working with A list customers, which is not to say -- or it's certainly let me reiterate that we're evolving the product continuously. So what we have today is not what will happen in a month which is not what will have four months from now.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay. And then and I missed this. There were mention about growing concern, is a growing concern still going to be with us on the on the -- when you file on Monday or is it going to -- or has that been lifted?

Terry Lynn

This is Terry speaking. So when I joined the place, I could see the trailing financials and of course I had detailed conversations with staff here. So I'll just say it this way, I wouldn't have joined a place that I thought was going to run out of money, if there is any problems around that.

That said, you know, when we go through our audit, they have very specific rules they have to apply. And you know we have to put that in there. So to answer your question in the 10-K, yes, there will be going concern comments from the auditor's. So…

Unidentified Analyst

And then let me ask Terry, just let me ask you this. So in terms of obviously, this is something we would like to get rid of, and what is necessary to -- what you need to show or produce to have that removed? Is that -- I know we're on track for that. But what are they specifically looking for? Because it seems like we've got financing in place, what is the next thing that has to happen?

Terry Lynn

You know, the -- a lot of this with them is theoretically but also in practice here, we have to start with a strong balance sheet. And that's what we're in the early stages of with this line of credit. Continuing to demonstrate that, in an actual way, is really what these guys are looking forward. They don't really want to talk as much about our future projections and where we're going to go and how this relationship is developing and what is happening on our top line, their work has been looking backward and saying well, okay, show me that in your history. So as we hopefully deliver positive results and we get there, it is my hope that we will be able to get that lifted, certainly within this fiscal year is my hope.

Unidentified Analyst

Tom Pallack

I want to thank, first of all, thank Terry for his first earnings call and I appreciate the expertise and thank Bill here in regards to participating in this. And just to also tell everybody that looking forward to the future, we’re excited. Thanks a lot.

