Helios And Matheson Buys Additional Survival Time In Exchange For One Billion Potential Common Shares

The reduced subscriber base will shrink Helios and Matheson's cash burn but will also limit its ability to drive traffic to films that it owns a stake in.

Based on Q4 2018 revenues, MoviePass may have averaged around 1.2 million subscribers during the quarter, likely exiting with well under 1 million.

Helios and Matheson (OTC:HMNY) has managed to survive longer than I expected after various changes to MoviePass helped to decimate MoviePass's subscriber base. It recently raised additional financing which should help it keep operations going for a while longer, especially with its apparently much-reduced subscriber base.

Although Helios and Matheson is surviving, the much smaller MoviePass subscriber base and continuing significant dilution mean that its stock remains of minimal value.

Another Round Of Financing And Potential Dilution

Helios and Matheson managed to raise another $6 million in gross proceeds recently, although at the cost of a huge amount of potential dilution again. The agreement involves the purchase of 60,000 preferred shares that are convertible into roughly 1 billion shares of common stock. As well, the agreement also involves warrants for 120,000 preferred shares that could potentially be converted into another 2 billion shares of common stock. If the warrants are exercised in full, then Helios and Matheson would receive another $12 million in gross proceeds.

Thus, for potential proceeds of $18 million, Helios and Matheson could end up with another 3 billion common shares. In January 2019, Helios and Matheson's share count was around 2 billion, so this could increase its share count by close to 150% since then.

Helios and Matheson is now seeking approval for a reverse stock split again, and I'd assume that this latest deal will help them gain approval of the reverse stock split after previous attempts were aborted. The recent 8-K form notes that "Holders of Preferred Shares will be entitled to vote on an as-converted to common stock basis on all matters on which stockholders are generally entitled to vote (provided that no holder of Preferred Shares will be entitled to such number of votes in excess of such holder's beneficial ownership limitation as set forth in the Certificate of Designation)." Thus with these preferred shareholders potentially have voting power equivalent to 50% of the 2 billion outstanding common shares, the reverse split may be approved.

MoviePass Rankings

The decision to launch MoviePass Uncapped (limited time price of $14.95 monthly or $9.95 per month for a 12-month subscription paid in advance) appeared to result in a temporary boost to MoviePass's rankings but, since then, has started to fade again.

After MoviePass Uncapped was announced, its ranking in the Apple App Store rose to around #511 in the Top Free iPhone Apps - Entertainment category. This was similar to its ranking in January, but since then, it has dropped below #800 again. This means that MoviePass Uncapped was probably attracting no more than a few hundred new users per day right after launch, not enough to make a difference to Helios and Matheson's fortunes.

Source: SensorTower

Estimated Subscriber Base

While I haven't seen any recent subscriber numbers for MoviePass, Helios and Matheson's revenue numbers point to a rapid decline in the subscriber count.

Helios and Matheson recently noted that full-year 2018 revenue was estimated at $232.2 million. This points to Q4 2018 revenue coming in at around $33.9 million. This is a 55% decrease from Helios and Matheson's $74.7 million in revenue in Q3 2018 and may indicate that its Q4 2018 MoviePass subscriber count averaged a bit over 1 million (perhaps around 1.2 million). With its subscriber count likely decreasing throughout the quarter, it likely ended 2018 with well under 1 million MoviePass subscribers.

Given the low ranking of the MoviePass app in the Apple App Store (and the app doesn't seem to make the Google Play store top rankings), it appears that the number of new MoviePass subscribers continues to be quite low. Thus, MoviePass's subscriber base is likely to continue dwindling for a while.

One effect of the much smaller subscriber base is that it likely minimises Helios and Matheson's cash burn though, as it had a tendency to lose money on the average MoviePass subscriber. Thus, the $6 million raise may last a little while.

Helios and Matheson is also putting more focus on MoviePass Films now. It has managed to invest in some critically acclaimed films, but that hasn't resulted in a major box office hit yet. The smaller MoviePass subscriber base also limits Helios and Matheson's ability to drive traffic to the movies it owns a stake in.

Conclusion

Although Helios and Matheson has managed to continue to survive, there isn't much to recommend about its stock. Its main product MoviePass appears to have seen a dramatic decline in its subscriber base, and its new plans aren't generating that much interest. This can also be seen in the 55% decline in Helios and Matheson's revenue from Q3 2018 to Q4 2018.

Helios and Matheson's survival also involves a considerable amount of dilution, with its latest financing potentially adding up to 3 billion shares (to its current 2 billion share count) in exchange for up to $18 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.