Enquest: 14% Yield On Back Of Strong Cash Flow And Deleveraging Process

EnQuest PLC (ENQUF)
by: Lighthouse Research
Summary

Enquest has EBITDA upside given higher production from two its oilfields.

The company will have strong free cash flow that would boost deleveraging process next several years.

The company is robust to oil price shock and potential negative reserves revision on its main oilfield.

Enquest (OTCPK:ENQUF) is a UK-based petroleum exploration and production company which operates in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The firm has interests in oil fields located in the Northern North Sea. In 2016, Enquest restructured its debt and issued PIK bonds maturing in 2023. After that, the company's performance improved, especially in 2018 when the Kraken oilfield was developed and significantly added to the company's oil output. Kraken is one of the biggest subsea heavy-oil field projects in the UK sector of the North Sea. Enquest holds 70% interest in the asset and the remaining stake is owned by Indian Cairn Energy (30%). Moreover, the company acquired remained 25% of Magnus oilfield in North Sea and became the owner of 100% stake in Magnus in the end of 2018. The company has a reserve life of 13 years.

We recommend buying Enquest's USD PIK bonds as we expect the company will generate strong free cash flow that will help the company to deleverage next several years and finally repay or refinance the bond in 2023. The strong free cash flow generation will be driven by higher output from Kraken and Magnus oilfields, low expected CAPEX and balanced debt repayment schedule. Moreover, we think the company is robust to oil price shocks and potential downgrade of Kraken reserves.

Figure 1. Bond characteristics

ISIN

XS1517932585

Yield to maturity

14,5%

Coupon rate

7,0% PIK (paid by bonds)

Cash payment if average 6m Brent oil price >$65/bbl

Maturity

2023

Modified duration

2.8

Credit ratings (S&P/Moody's)

B-/B2

Amount outstanding

$680m

Minimal investment

$1,000

Source: Bloomberg

The company has demonstrated strong operating results in 2018 and gave strong guidance on 2019

The revenue increased in 2018 due to acquired Magnus oilfield and output from Kraken oilfield. The share of Kraken output represented almost 40% in 2018. The company expects significant output growth due to consolidating 100% stake in Magnus oilfield and operational improvement in Kraken. Company gave moderate CAPEX guidance on 2019 as there is end of high CAPEX cycle phase. The company hedged approximately one-third of its expected production for 2019 with an average floor price of $64/bbl. Therefore, according to management guidance, Enquest should not have any difficulties with debt servicing in 2019.

Figure 2. Enquest's financial results

2017

2018

2019 (company's guidance)

Gross oil output, boepd

37,405

55,447

63,000-70,000

Revenue, $m

635

1,201

Realized oil price, $/bbl

52

61

Opex, $/bbl

26

23

23-25

EBITDA

304

716

Cash flow from operations

327

789

CAPEX

368

220

275

Free cash flow

-41

569

Net debt

1,991

1,774

ND/EBITDA

6.6x

2.5x

2.0x (target)

EBITDA/Interest

2.0x

3.0x

Source: Company's presentation

The company has balanced debt schedule and strong free cash flow to deleverage

The company's debt includes primarily secured credit facilities and unsecured bonds. Company's bonds are PIK bonds that pay coupon by additional bonds. As a result, at maturity date, the company must repay the principal and accrued interest amount for all the period when bond has been outstanding. In 2018, the company got $175m of financing with funds managed by Oz Management. The financing is ring-fenced on a 15% interest in the Kraken oil field and will be repaid out of the cash flows associated with the 15% ring-fenced interest over a maximum of five years.

Figure 3. Enquest's debt structure

Source: Company's presentation

The company's main debt repayments in 2021 and 2023. According to our estimates, in base case scenario, the company will manage to repay the main share of debt and refinance some part of its debt.

Figure 4. Enquest's debt schedule

Source: Company's presentation

According to our model, the company will generate positive free cash flow that will help the company to repay some portion of debt by cash and refinance the remaining part through new bond or loan. We expect the cost of debt will be lower than current cost of debt as the company will have lower net leverage. As a result, Enquest could reach negative net leverage in 2022. However, we believe the company would use "excessive" cash for dividends, M&A, and keep net leverage at 1x-2x that is in line with management target. As for the model assumptions, we forecast average oil price of $60/bbl and production level, which is close to management guidance on 2019. Unit costs are consistent with the management guidance. We put cash flow from operations equal to EBITDA for simplicity. It is quite good approximation as FCF was only 10% higher than EBITDA in 2017-2018. Net debt includes bond annual PIK interest that means bond amount will annually increase by bonds' interest rates. We do not expect CAPEX to increase significantly next 5 years for existing fields.

Figure 5. Enquest's financial model- base scenario

indicator

2018

2019F

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

Oil price

61

60

60

60

60

60

Production volume (boepd)

55 447

65 000

65 000

65 000

65 000

65 000

Revenue

1 201

1 424

1 424

1 424

1 424

1 424

Operating unit cost

23

24

24

24

24

24

Total production costs

465

569

569

569

569

569

EBITDA

716

854

854

854

854

854

Cash flow from operations

789

854

854

854

854

854

CAPEX

220

275

275

275

275

275

Free cash flow

569

579

579

579

579

579

Net debt

1 774

1 262

751

239

-272

-784

ND/EBITDA

2,5

1,5

0,9

0,3

-0,3

-0,9

Source: Company's presentation, Lighthouse Research

Lower oil prices and potential impairment of Kraken reserves would not put the company in default

There are two main risks for the Company - lower oil prices and Kraken reserves impairment. Let start with oil prices. The Enquest's financial position is highly sensitive to oil price changes. As bear scenario, we put $50/bbl prices in our model and see moderate leverage in that case. The model indicates the company could successfully operate in such conditions.

Figure 6. Enquest's financial model - low oil price scenario

indicator

2018

2019F

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

Oil price

61

50

50

50

50

50

Production volume (boepd)

55 447

65 000

65 000

65 000

65 000

65 000

Revenue

1 201

1 186

1 186

1 186

1 186

1 186

Operating unit cost

23

24

24

24

24

24

Total production costs

465

569

569

569

569

569

EBITDA

716

617

617

617

617

617

Cash flow from operations

789

617

617

617

617

617

CAPEX

220

275

275

275

275

275

Free cash flow

569

342

342

342

342

342

Net debt

1 774

1 500

1 225

951

677

403

ND/EBITDA

2,5

2,4

2,0

1,5

1,1

0,7

Source: Company's presentation, Lighthouse Research

Another risk is an impairment of Kraken reserves. Recently, Enquest partner on Kraken field, Cairn Energy, said it had reduced Kraken 2P reserves by almost 20% "to reflect current performance". However, Enquest says Kraken reserves unchanged after Cairn downgrade as the companies use different technical approaches to Kraken production forecasting in preparing their reserve profiles. As bear scenario, Enquest could downgrade the reserves later this year. In our view, even if it would take place, the negative revision of reserves would not significantly affect Enquest's production level next several years and would only reduce the production in period close to end of mine operations. Anyway, we can be too conservative and can make assumption that the reserves revision would decline annual production by 20% starting from 2020. According to the management, Kraken production will be 30,000-35,000 boepd in 2019. Therefore, we adjust that amount by 20%. Even in that case, Enquest would have zero net leverage in 2022.

Figure 7. Enquest's financial model - lower Kraken reserves scenario

indicator

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Oil price

61

60

60

60

60

60

Production volume (boepd)

55 447

65 000

58 000

58 000

58 000

58 000

Revenue

1 201

1 424

1 270

1 270

1 270

1 270

Unit cost

23

24

24

24

24

24

Total production costs

465

569

508

508

508

508

EBITDA

716

854

762

762

762

762

Cash flow from operations

789

854

762

762

762

762

CAPEX

220

275

275

275

275

275

Free cash flow

569

579

487

487

487

487

Net debt

1 774

1 262

843

423

4

-416

ND/EBITDA

2,5

1,5

1,1

0,6

0,0

-0,5

Source: Company's presentation, Lighthouse Research

Conclusion

The bond is attractive for investors that have high risk profile and short-term or medium-term period of investing. We see price growth potential given current price of 82 if the company demonstrates strong free cash flow and lower net leverage. Therefore, investors would gain if they hold bond both for several years or if they hold the bond until maturity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.