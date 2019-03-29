Enquest: 14% Yield On Back Of Strong Cash Flow And Deleveraging Process

Enquest (OTCPK:ENQUF) is a UK-based petroleum exploration and production company which operates in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The firm has interests in oil fields located in the Northern North Sea. In 2016, Enquest restructured its debt and issued PIK bonds maturing in 2023. After that, the company's performance improved, especially in 2018 when the Kraken oilfield was developed and significantly added to the company's oil output. Kraken is one of the biggest subsea heavy-oil field projects in the UK sector of the North Sea. Enquest holds 70% interest in the asset and the remaining stake is owned by Indian Cairn Energy (30%). Moreover, the company acquired remained 25% of Magnus oilfield in North Sea and became the owner of 100% stake in Magnus in the end of 2018. The company has a reserve life of 13 years.

We recommend buying Enquest's USD PIK bonds as we expect the company will generate strong free cash flow that will help the company to deleverage next several years and finally repay or refinance the bond in 2023. The strong free cash flow generation will be driven by higher output from Kraken and Magnus oilfields, low expected CAPEX and balanced debt repayment schedule. Moreover, we think the company is robust to oil price shocks and potential downgrade of Kraken reserves.

Figure 1. Bond characteristics

ISIN XS1517932585 Yield to maturity 14,5% Coupon rate 7,0% PIK (paid by bonds) Cash payment if average 6m Brent oil price >$65/bbl Maturity 2023 Modified duration 2.8 Credit ratings (S&P/Moody's) B-/B2 Amount outstanding $680m Minimal investment $1,000

Source: Bloomberg

The company has demonstrated strong operating results in 2018 and gave strong guidance on 2019

The revenue increased in 2018 due to acquired Magnus oilfield and output from Kraken oilfield. The share of Kraken output represented almost 40% in 2018. The company expects significant output growth due to consolidating 100% stake in Magnus oilfield and operational improvement in Kraken. Company gave moderate CAPEX guidance on 2019 as there is end of high CAPEX cycle phase. The company hedged approximately one-third of its expected production for 2019 with an average floor price of $64/bbl. Therefore, according to management guidance, Enquest should not have any difficulties with debt servicing in 2019.

Figure 2. Enquest's financial results

2017 2018 2019 (company's guidance) Gross oil output, boepd 37,405 55,447 63,000-70,000 Revenue, $m 635 1,201 Realized oil price, $/bbl 52 61 Opex, $/bbl 26 23 23-25 EBITDA 304 716 Cash flow from operations 327 789 CAPEX 368 220 275 Free cash flow -41 569 Net debt 1,991 1,774 ND/EBITDA 6.6x 2.5x 2.0x (target) EBITDA/Interest 2.0x 3.0x

Source: Company's presentation

The company has balanced debt schedule and strong free cash flow to deleverage

The company's debt includes primarily secured credit facilities and unsecured bonds. Company's bonds are PIK bonds that pay coupon by additional bonds. As a result, at maturity date, the company must repay the principal and accrued interest amount for all the period when bond has been outstanding. In 2018, the company got $175m of financing with funds managed by Oz Management. The financing is ring-fenced on a 15% interest in the Kraken oil field and will be repaid out of the cash flows associated with the 15% ring-fenced interest over a maximum of five years.

Figure 3. Enquest's debt structure

Source: Company's presentation

The company's main debt repayments in 2021 and 2023. According to our estimates, in base case scenario, the company will manage to repay the main share of debt and refinance some part of its debt.

Figure 4. Enquest's debt schedule

Source: Company's presentation

According to our model, the company will generate positive free cash flow that will help the company to repay some portion of debt by cash and refinance the remaining part through new bond or loan. We expect the cost of debt will be lower than current cost of debt as the company will have lower net leverage. As a result, Enquest could reach negative net leverage in 2022. However, we believe the company would use "excessive" cash for dividends, M&A, and keep net leverage at 1x-2x that is in line with management target. As for the model assumptions, we forecast average oil price of $60/bbl and production level, which is close to management guidance on 2019. Unit costs are consistent with the management guidance. We put cash flow from operations equal to EBITDA for simplicity. It is quite good approximation as FCF was only 10% higher than EBITDA in 2017-2018. Net debt includes bond annual PIK interest that means bond amount will annually increase by bonds' interest rates. We do not expect CAPEX to increase significantly next 5 years for existing fields.

Figure 5. Enquest's financial model- base scenario

indicator 2018 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Oil price 61 60 60 60 60 60 Production volume (boepd) 55 447 65 000 65 000 65 000 65 000 65 000 Revenue 1 201 1 424 1 424 1 424 1 424 1 424 Operating unit cost 23 24 24 24 24 24 Total production costs 465 569 569 569 569 569 EBITDA 716 854 854 854 854 854 Cash flow from operations 789 854 854 854 854 854 CAPEX 220 275 275 275 275 275 Free cash flow 569 579 579 579 579 579 Net debt 1 774 1 262 751 239 -272 -784 ND/EBITDA 2,5 1,5 0,9 0,3 -0,3 -0,9

Source: Company's presentation, Lighthouse Research

Lower oil prices and potential impairment of Kraken reserves would not put the company in default

There are two main risks for the Company - lower oil prices and Kraken reserves impairment. Let start with oil prices. The Enquest's financial position is highly sensitive to oil price changes. As bear scenario, we put $50/bbl prices in our model and see moderate leverage in that case. The model indicates the company could successfully operate in such conditions.

Figure 6. Enquest's financial model - low oil price scenario

indicator 2018 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Oil price 61 50 50 50 50 50 Production volume (boepd) 55 447 65 000 65 000 65 000 65 000 65 000 Revenue 1 201 1 186 1 186 1 186 1 186 1 186 Operating unit cost 23 24 24 24 24 24 Total production costs 465 569 569 569 569 569 EBITDA 716 617 617 617 617 617 Cash flow from operations 789 617 617 617 617 617 CAPEX 220 275 275 275 275 275 Free cash flow 569 342 342 342 342 342 Net debt 1 774 1 500 1 225 951 677 403 ND/EBITDA 2,5 2,4 2,0 1,5 1,1 0,7

Source: Company's presentation, Lighthouse Research

Another risk is an impairment of Kraken reserves. Recently, Enquest partner on Kraken field, Cairn Energy, said it had reduced Kraken 2P reserves by almost 20% "to reflect current performance". However, Enquest says Kraken reserves unchanged after Cairn downgrade as the companies use different technical approaches to Kraken production forecasting in preparing their reserve profiles. As bear scenario, Enquest could downgrade the reserves later this year. In our view, even if it would take place, the negative revision of reserves would not significantly affect Enquest's production level next several years and would only reduce the production in period close to end of mine operations. Anyway, we can be too conservative and can make assumption that the reserves revision would decline annual production by 20% starting from 2020. According to the management, Kraken production will be 30,000-35,000 boepd in 2019. Therefore, we adjust that amount by 20%. Even in that case, Enquest would have zero net leverage in 2022.

Figure 7. Enquest's financial model - lower Kraken reserves scenario

indicator 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Oil price 61 60 60 60 60 60 Production volume (boepd) 55 447 65 000 58 000 58 000 58 000 58 000 Revenue 1 201 1 424 1 270 1 270 1 270 1 270 Unit cost 23 24 24 24 24 24 Total production costs 465 569 508 508 508 508 EBITDA 716 854 762 762 762 762 Cash flow from operations 789 854 762 762 762 762 CAPEX 220 275 275 275 275 275 Free cash flow 569 579 487 487 487 487 Net debt 1 774 1 262 843 423 4 -416 ND/EBITDA 2,5 1,5 1,1 0,6 0,0 -0,5

Source: Company's presentation, Lighthouse Research

Conclusion

The bond is attractive for investors that have high risk profile and short-term or medium-term period of investing. We see price growth potential given current price of 82 if the company demonstrates strong free cash flow and lower net leverage. Therefore, investors would gain if they hold bond both for several years or if they hold the bond until maturity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.