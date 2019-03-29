Better Dividend Aristocrat: Exxon Mobil Or Chevron?

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are the only Dividend Aristocrats in the energy sector. As a result, most income investors consider including these exceptional stocks in their portfolios.

However, it is important to realize the differences between the two oil giants in order to determine which one is the best fit to an individual portfolio. The article provides a thorough comparison between the two oil Dividend Aristocrats.

Business overview

Exxon has a market cap of $340 B and operates in three segments: Upstream, downstream (mostly refining) and chemicals. In 2018, these three segments generated 60%, 26% and 14%, respectively, of the total earnings of the company.

Chevron is the third-largest oil major in the world, with a market cap of $233 B. It operates in two segments: Upstream and downstream. In 2018, the company generated 78% of its earnings from its upstream segment and 22% of its earnings from its downstream segment.

It is thus evident that Exxon has a much more integrated structure than Chevron, which is characterized by heavy reliance on its upstream segment. Moreover, Exxon currently produces oil and natural gas at a 59/41 ratio while Chevron produces them at a 61/39 ratio. As Exxon used to produce oil and natural gas at almost equal amounts, the difference between the two companies has diminished.

However, it is important to note that Chevron prices a significant portion of its natural gas volumes based on the price of oil. Consequently, about 75% of the total output of Chevron is priced based on the price of oil. Therefore, given the heavy reliance of Chevron on its upstream segment and its high exposure to the oil price, it is evident that Chevron is much more leveraged to the oil price than Exxon.

This is a striking difference between the two oil majors, with significant repercussions. Whenever the next downturn in the oil market shows up, Exxon is likely to prove much more resilient than Chevron thanks to its defensive characteristics. This proved to be the case in the recent downturn, which lasted from 2014 to 2017, and in the Great Recession. On the other hand, the investors who expect higher oil prices in the future will be better served if they invest in Chevron, which is the most leveraged oil major to the oil price.

Exxon and Chevron were adversely affected by the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which began in mid-2014, with the collapse of the price of oil. The price of oil bottomed in early 2016, at a price that was about 70% lower than its peak, and remained suppressed until 2017. However, in 2018, the oil price rallied thanks to some disruptions in supply and continuing strong demand growth. As a result, both oil majors exhibited strong results in 2018.

Exxon grew its earnings per share by 51% thanks to the rebound of the price of oil and higher refining margins. In the fourth quarter, the company managed to restore its production to 4.01 M barrels per day, the highest level since early 2017. Chevron more than doubled its earnings per share, from $3.79 to $7.74, thanks to the rebound of the oil price and 7% growth in its production volumes. The much higher growth of Chevron resulted from its aforementioned higher leverage to the oil price.

Analyzing Growth Projects

Chevron failed to grow its production for a whole decade, until 2017. Its performance was remarkably disappointing, particularly given that the company spent enormous amounts on growth projects. Especially in the years 2012-2014, when oil was trading around $100, Chevron spent more than $30 B per year on capital expenses.

However, it is important to realize that growth projects in the oil industry may take several years from inception to generation of cash flows. This was the case for Chevron, which returned to growth mode in 2017. The oil major grew its production by 5% in 2017 and by another 7% last year. In addition, it expects to grow its output by 4%-7% this year and by 3%-4% per year until 2023.

A significant part of future growth will be fueled from the strong performance in the Permian Basin, where the company has added almost 7.0 B barrels of resource in the last two years and has thus doubled its portfolio value in the area. Management expects Permian oil equivalent production to reach 600,000 barrels per day by the end of 2020 and 900,000 barrels per day by the end of 2023. The assets of Chevron in the Permian benefit from zero-to-low royalties on most assets and minimal drilling commitments.

In order to ensure for sustained production growth in the upcoming years, Chevron will spend $19 B - $22 B per year from 2021 to 2023. While this level of capital expenses is higher than the $13 B- $14 B annual amounts spent in the last two years, it is much lower than the amounts spent in 2012-2014. Moreover, management expects about 70% of this year’s capital expenses to deliver cash flows within the next two years. This is a remarkable improvement compared to the past experience.

Since the onset of the downturn of the energy sector in 2014, Chevron has remarkably improved its portfolio of assets. More precisely, the oil major has invested in high-margin oil-linked volume while it has divested lower-margin barrels. It has also drastically reduced its production cost, from about $18 per barrel in 2014 to $10 per barrel now.

Source: Investor Presentation

This magnitude of cost reduction is the highest in its peer group. As a result, Chevron has drastically reduced its dividend breakeven price of oil, from $86 in 2016 to $53 in 2018.

Just like Chevron, Exxon failed to grow its production for a whole decade. However, there is a striking difference between the two oil majors; Exxon has not managed to return to growth mode yet. Its production fell from 4.2 M barrels per day in 2012 to 4.0 M barrels day in 2014 and has remained around that level since then. This is essentially the same output that the company reported in 2008 and marks a great difference between Exxon and Chevron, which has generated meaningful production growth since 2017.

However, Exxon has eventually decided to change course. To this end, it announced a major shift in its strategy about a year ago. According to its business plan, it will pronouncedly increase its capital expenses, from $15 B in 2017 to about $30 B per year until 2025. Management thus aims to grow production by about 32%, from 3.8 M barrels per day in 2018 to 5.0 M barrels per day in 2025. If management fulfills its promises, it will mark a great improvement compared to the performance of the last decade.

Moreover, Exxon made its screening process much stricter since the onset of the downturn of the energy sector in 2014. It has thus begun to invest only in high-return growth projects, with an expected return of at least 20% per year and low cost of production.

Thanks to its promising growth prospects, Exxon expects to increase its earnings per share by 135%, from $3.59 in 2017 to $8.44 in 2025, assuming an average oil price of $60 by 2025. If the price of oil averages $80 in 2025, Exxon expects to more than triple its earnings per share, to $11.67 in 2025.

Source: Investor Presentation

As demand for oil continues growing by more than 1.0 M barrels per day every year and is poised to exceed the threshold of 100.0 M barrels per day for the first time this year, it is reasonable to expect the price of oil to rise from its current level over the next six years. Nevertheless, Exxon will greatly reward its shareholders even if the price of oil remains at its current level until 2025. In such a case, if it meets its own guidance, it will grow its earnings per share at an 8.1% average annual return until 2025. Therefore, Exxon has exciting growth prospects for the first time after a whole decade.

Dividend

The energy sector is highly cyclical due to the dramatic swings of the price of oil. Consequently, it is extremely hard to maintain a multi-year dividend growth streak. In fact, Exxon and Chevron are the only dividend aristocrats in the energy sector. Exxon has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years while Chevron has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. The exceptional dividend record of the two oil giants is a testament to the long-term perspective of their managements.

Exxon is currently offering a 4.1% yield, which is slightly higher than the 3.9% yield of Chevron. Moreover, Exxon is expected to announce its next dividend hike in April whereas Chevron has already raised its dividend this year. As a result, Exxon will soon be offering a significantly higher yield than Chevron. It is remarkable that Chevron offered a higher yield for a whole decade, until last year. It is thus rare to find Exxon at a higher yield.

The two companies currently have very similar payout ratios, around 58%-59%. However, Exxon has exhibited a better growth record in recent years. The oil major has raised its dividend at a 7.7% average annual rate in the last decade. Even in the rough years 2016-2017, Exxon raised its dividend by about 3% per year. This compares favorably to Chevron, which froze its dividend for 10 consecutive quarters during the downturn of the sector and raised its dividend only marginally, from $1.07 to $1.08 in late 2016.

Moreover, the two companies have the strongest balance sheets among oil majors. Exxon has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $126.7 B, which is only 6 times its annual earnings, whereas Chevron has net debt of $73.9 B, which is about 5 times its annual earnings. Therefore, given their healthy payout ratios and strong balance sheets, both oil majors have ample room to continue growing their dividends for years. Overall, Exxon seems to excel in this aspect thanks to the superior dividend yield that it offers and its more defensive nature.

Resilience to downturns

As mentioned earlier, Exxon has a more balanced integrated structure and is much less leveraged to the price of oil than Chevron. As a result, Exxon is much more resilient than its peer during downturns. In the fierce downturn, which lasted from 2014 to 2017, Exxon saw its earnings per share fall 75% whereas Chevron saw its earnings completely evaporate, as it posted losses in 2016.

The superior business performance of Exxon was clearly reflected in the stock price behavior. While the stock of Chevron fell 33% during the downturn, the stock of Exxon fell only 20%. The resilient business performance and stock price behavior of Exxon is a significant advantage. While many investors underestimate the importance of this feature, most investors cannot stomach the extreme volatility of stock prices during sell-offs and thus tend to sell their stocks at the most unfortunate time.

The resilient behavior of Exxon makes it much easier for investors to maintain the stock with a long-term perspective. It also greatly reduces the risk of a dividend cut during downturns while it increases the odds of continuing dividend hikes, even under the most adverse business conditions.

Valuation Comparison

Exxon is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6, which is higher than the earnings multiple of 17.6 of Chevron. This may seem surprising, given that Chevron is in growth mode whereas Exxon has yet to deliver on its promises. However, Exxon is likely to return to growth mode in the upcoming years and deliver high earnings growth. Moreover, Exxon is much more resilient during downturns while it also offers a higher dividend yield. Overall, the current difference in the valuation of the two stocks seems to be warranted.

Final thoughts

While Exxon and Chevron are both exceptional companies, investors should realize their differences before selecting one of them. Chevron is heavily reliant on its upstream segment and is much more leveraged to the price of oil than Exxon. As a result, Chevron is suitable to those who expect a significant rise in the price of oil in the upcoming years. On the other hand, as leverage is a double-edged sword, Chevron is much more vulnerable to downturns than Exxon. Therefore, those who seek resilience during downturns should select Exxon.

Another striking difference is the growth pattern of the two companies. Chevron has resumed growing its production since 2017 and is poised to keep growing its output until at least 2023. On the contrary, Exxon has failed to grow its output for a whole decade. However, thanks to a major shift in its strategy, Exxon is likely to reestablish significant growth in the upcoming years and thus more than double its earnings per share until 2025.

In reference to the dividend, both companies have impressive records, as they are the only Dividend Aristocrats in the energy sector. Exxon seems to be more attractive right now thanks to its superior yield and its upcoming dividend hike.

To conclude, both companies have greatly improved their asset portfolios in recent years and are thus positioned to reward their shareholders in the upcoming years. Exxon seems slightly more attractive, mostly thanks to its resilient performance during downturns and its higher dividend yield. As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, investors should not underappreciate the defensive nature of Exxon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.