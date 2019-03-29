Why I'm Buying StoneMor

StoneMor’s stock is selling at an attractive price-to-sales ratio, and I’ve recently entered into a long position in the company.

Overview:

StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) announced in February their debt covenant failures were waived, and Axar Capital Management L.P. provided $35M in additional financing.

Additional debt covenants came along with the financing that set target dates to complete the c-corporation conversion, refinance their long-term debt, and require the company to hire a consulting firm to further develop its financial planning and analysis function and help management lower expenses.

I'm excited to see if management will be able to execute on the cost savings initiates proposed by the consulting firm. I think STON has potential for significantly higher operating income and better margins.

New Financing And Debt Covenants Could Help With Recovery:

In my previous article on STON, I wrote about being concerned about the company’s multiple debt covenant failures, and at the time, it was uncertain whether the lenders would agree to waive them again.

STON announced the lenders agreed to waive the debt covenant failures on February 4th 2019, and the company’s top shareholder, Axar Capital, agreed to provide an addition $35M in financing for working capital needs and to drive improvements in sales.

Despite getting this much-needed liquidity, Moody’s downgraded STON’s corporate family rating to Caa2 from Caa1, and the probability default rating was downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. This puts STON’s credit rating from being speculative and a high credit risk closer to being highly speculative and very near default with some prospect of recovery of principal and interest.

Moody’s report explained the increase in debt from the Tranche B Facility, and the requirement to refinance the $175M Tranche A facility prior to July 1, 2019 to avoid paying ticking fees make a default more likely unless STON can complete a refinancing of the senior unsecured notes by the maturity date in 2021.

In addition, Moody’s pointed out the company’s disappointing operating performance and weak credit metrics, as well as, delayed financial reporting resulting in a lack of visibility that could make a refinancing more difficult.

Moody’s raises valid concerns about STON, and the company’s ability to fulfill their debt obligations. However, I believe two debt covenants that were recently added will be crucial to a future recovery.

First, a covenant was added requiring STON to use their reasonable best efforts to complete the c-corporation conversion by May 15, 2019. Axar Capital has been pursuing converting the company’s master limited partnership structure into a c-corporation since last March 2018.

Axar Capital believes the reduced corporate tax rates effective in 2018 make the conversion into a c-corporation more attractive now than in previous years. In addition, Axar Capital believes converting to a c-corporation will improve the market for the company’s equity securities and senior management recruitment.

The added debt covenant sets a target date for the c-corporation conversion, and if management meets the deadline, it will likely raise confidence for investors and could even improve the company’s refinance position.

Second, a covenant was added requiring STON to retain a consultant, Carl Marks & Co. or another acceptable consultant, who will assist the company with further developing its financial planning and analysis function. In addition, the consultant will prepare detailed analysis of expenses and lay out cost savings initiatives.

This is critical for STON since the company has been burdened with high operating costs for years compared to their competitors, and management has not given investors a timeline for when costs will start decreasing.

As part of the new debt covenant, the consultant will report to the lenders on a monthly basis on the progress of cost management, which is the type of accountability shareholders are looking for. This could be the most important step towards STON’s recovery, and i’m excited to see these checks put into place.

The Potential For Better Margins:

STON operates a significant number of cemeteries, which generate approximately 80% of the company’s total revenues. The table below compares STON’s cemetery operations with Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) for the nine months ended FY 2018.

STON vs. CSV Cemetery Operations (in 000’s except # of cemeteries) YTD Nine Months Ended 2018 STON % of Revenue CSV % of Revenue Number of cemeteries operated 322 29 Cemetery revenues $191,328 100.0% $44,506 100.0% Cemetery expenses $182,968 95.6% $27,183 61.1% Cemetery operating profits $8,360 4.4% $17,323 38.9% Revenues per cemetery $594.19 $1,534.69 Expenses per cemetery $568.22 $937.34 Operating profits per cemetery $25.96 $597.34

Source: Q3 FY2018 10-Q at www.sec.gov

STON operates approximately eleven times more cemeteries than CSV. However, STON’s revenues are not proportionately higher than CSV.

I divided each company’s cemetery revenues by the number of cemeteries operated to get an idea of how much revenue is generated per cemetery. CSV generates approximately two and half times more revenue per cemetery than STON.

I considered the states that each company does business in, but I didn’t see a concentration that would justify why CSV’s cemetery revenue is so much higher than STON. There seems to be potential for STON to improve their sales operations in the cemetery segment.

Looking at expenses, STON’s cemetery expenses are 95.6% of cemetery revenues compared CSV’s expenses, which are 61.1% of cemetery revenues. This area will be a significant focus for the consulting firm to find cost saving initiatives.

CSV is able to operate their cemetery business using 30% less expenses. STON could see significant improvement in margins up to $50M-$60M in higher operating income from their cemetery business, if management is able to bring expenses closer to 60%-70% of revenues.

The table below compares STON’s funeral home operations with CSV for the nine months ended FY 2018.

STON vs. CSV Funeral Home Operations (in 000’s except # of funeral homes) YTD Nine Months Ended 2018 STON % of Revenue CSV % of Revenue Number of funeral homes operated 90 182 Funeral home revenues $41,373 100.0% $156,969 100.0% Funeral home expenses $35,901 86.8% $95,815 61.0% Funeral home operating profits $5,472 13.2% $61,154 39.0% Revenues per funeral home $459.70 $862.47 Expenses per funeral home $398.90 $526.46 Operating profits per funeral home $60.80 $336.01

Source: Q3 FY2018 10-Q at www.sec.gov

CSV operates approximately two times more funeral homes than STON, and CSV’s funeral home revenues are almost four times more than STON. This is due to CSV's ability to generate two times more revenue per funeral home than STON. This suggests STON could also improve their sales operations in the funeral home segment.

STON’s funeral home expenses as a percentage of revenue are much higher than CSV’s expenses. There is an opportunity for STON to improve its funeral home operating income by approximately $10M, if management is able to lower expenses to 61% of revenues.

Valuation:

STON’s Q3 2018 three months ended revenues of $73M are at a two-year low as shown in the below graph.

The three months ended revenues declined by 12.91% from $84M in FY 2017 to $73M in FY 2018 primarily due to the cemetery business. The decrease in cemetery revenues is primarily driven by the decrease in investment and other revenues of $4.9M, or 40%, due to the adoption of ASC 606 that resulted in a reduction of revenue for document fees that were deferred on the balance sheet until they are able to be recognized, combined with a decrease in document fees associated with the decline in revenues and land sales.

Cemetery merchandising revenues were also down $2M, or 10%, year over year due to revenues being elevated in 2017 compared to 2018, and the current period revenues are returning to a normal level of recognition of sales.

Given the company’s quarterly revenues are at a two year low and the high credit risk, STON’s revenues are cheap compared to CSV. The below graph shows STON’s current price-to-sales ratio is .44 compared to 1.38 for CSV. This price-to-sales ratio is attractive considering the potential increase in operating income that could materialize, if the cost savings are realized.

STON is a speculative investment due to the high credit risk and poor operating performance. I think 2019 will be a critical year for the company because of the new debt covenants setting target dates for the c-corporation conversion, the long-term debt refinancing, and the added focus on cost savings.

The stock price increased approximately 75% year-to-date, and I think there is the potential for even more upside in 2019. In order to enter a long position while still mitigating some risk, I purchased call options expiring on October 2019 with a $5 strike price. The October 2019 expiration date allows for enough time for management to execute on the critical items discussed previously, and the price of the options are a fraction of buying the shares outright, which will help minimize my losses if management is not able to execute.

Risks:

Company Specific Risks

STON has experienced net losses from operations over an extended period that raises substantial doubt whether the company will continue as a going concern.

The company is a high credit risk and management will be challenged to refinance their long-term debt by the 2021 maturity date.

It is uncertain whether management will be able to execute on cost saving initiatives and improve margins in either the cemetery or funeral home operating segments.

Based on the company's Q3 2018 10-Q, STON is currently being investigated by the Philadelphia Region Office of the SEC to assess whether violations of federal securities laws have occurred. A few items that the investigation pertains to are: prior restatements, use of non-GAAP financial measures, unitholder distributions, and insider trading policies.

Industry Specific Risks

The funeral services industry is subject to declines in the number of deaths, which can cause a decrease in revenues. The number of deaths in their markets is not predictable over the short-term and the company’s results may vary due to this factor.

The industry is adjusting to an increase in cremations in the U.S., which could cause revenues to decline. The average cremation service costs $1,000 to $2,500 compared to the average traditional funeral that costs $8,000 to $10,000. STON will need to effectively adjust their business strategy to account for changes in consumer preferences.

Funeral homes and cemetery businesses have high fixed costs as they need to pay salaries, utilities, property taxes, and maintenance costs on funeral homes and cemeteries regardless of their volume of business. As a result, changes in revenue could have a disproportionate large effect on cash flow and profits, thus challenging their growth strategy.

Takeaway:

Overall, STON is highly speculative due to the high credit risk and poor operating performance. Despite this, I entered into a long position in STON because of the potential upside in the stock in 2019 that I expect if the c-corporation conversion is successful, the refinancing of the company’s long-term debt is completed, and management is able to execute on the cost savings initiatives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

