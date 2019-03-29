Argentina's Central Puerto: Trading At 45% Of NAV, Mr. Market Is Throwing The Baby Out With The Bathwater

Central Puerto, in view of its infrastructure-like assets and its positive financial position, is a defensive play within that volatile market.

The performance of emerging markets during the past 12 months has been quite disappointing in general, with Argentina in the epicenter of the sell-off.

Introduction

The investment thesis presented in this article for Central Puerto is based on two favorable trends discussed in my previous article on Latin American power generation:

Secular growth in electric demand throughout Latin America.

A scarcity of long-term capital in Argentina: high yields for private initiatives.

In addition, a few positive company-specific characteristics can be mentioned:

A shareholder-friendly corporate structure where no shareholder exceeds 12% of shares (one of the only Argentinean-listed companies to satisfy this criterion).

Regular dividend payments since 2009.

A positive financial position (negative debt in USD).

And, finally, the company is offered for approximately a 55% discount over the replacement cost of its assets, and trades at an estimated 2020 earnings yield of 20%, when it will have completed a significant expansion phase which included wind energy, co-generation projects and combined cycle power plants.

La Castellana Wind Farm, in the Buenos Aires province, began its commercial operations in August 2018.

Valuation approach

While Central Puerto has been trading in Buenos Aires since 1993, it got listed in the NYSE in February 2018. Since then, some analyst coverage based on discounted cash flows began to appear, and the likes of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have been setting bullish price targets on this name for a while.

The problem with the DCF valuation approach is that a terminal value five or ten years out is the basis for half or more of the estimated value, which in turn depend on the Earnings in year 10 (E10), a certain earnings growth rate (g) and the cost of capital (k), namely: Terminal Value = E10 / (k - g).

For estimating Earnings in year 10, we could in principle rely on management guidance and industry expertise, but the constants k and g are simply impossible to determine accurately. Moreover, small changes in the constants lead to large changes in the terminal value (simple experimentation with relatively similar numbers such as k=0.1, 0.12, 0.15 and g=0.03, 0.04, 0.05 resulting in multiplicative factors to year 10 earnings in the range of 8 to 20, suffice to illustrate the phenomena).

For the above reason, in the approach suggested by Prof. Greenwald, we will focus on the replacement cost of assets as an initial estimate for the underlying value of the company, and then move on to discuss the general industry dynamics, which is that of an infrastructure business in a volatile emerging market.

Replacement cost of assets

In order to obtain the replacement cost of assets, we use EIA estimates for the US. Historically, the reported CapEx by Argentinean energy companies has followed those estimates quite closely, given the significance of international equipment providers and contractors in the power generation sector.

In addition to those values, an estimated value for "Old combustion turbines" is included, as in Argentina, very old and inefficient technology is still under operation. In those cases, values resulting from transactions informed during recent times by local private companies, which roughly coincide with half the price on an "Advanced combustion turbine" as reported by the EIA, are included.

Type of power plant MW in operations MW under construction cost per kW ( (NYSEARCA: USD Total (USD) Combined cycle 1433 140 950 1494 M Co-generation 0 423 887 375 M Old combustion turbine 1069 0 300 320 M Wind and Solar power 103 207 1500 465 M Hydroelectric concession 1440 0 - 140 M Remaining CapEx -420 M Net financial assets 293 M Stakes in Foni CC 171 M Other non-core assets 196 M NAV 3035 M NAV per ADR 20.1

Source: Own elaboration on the basis of company data and EIA estimates. The reported MW are adjusted by the company's share in each of the assets. Most of the assets under construction are expected to become operational by 2020. The recently acquired and unfinished combined cycle power plant Brigadier Lopez was also included.

Remarks:

The hydroelectric concession was valued using a DCF at a 15% discount rate and assuming the concession is not renewed.

Stakes in Foni CC refer to the participation of Central Puerto in three ~850 MW Combined Cycle power plants in which private operators are currently paid a small management fee. Two of these power plants will be transferred to a new entity in 2020, in which Central Puerto's participation can be conservatively estimated at 10%. The NAV of the third power plant of which Central Puerto will own 15% in 2028 was discounted at a 15% rate.

The aforementioned net financial assets include cash and cash equivalents for USD 50 million, net debt of subsidiaries of USD 154 million (with a libor + 5% cost) and, crucially, receivables from a government agency (accruing libor + 5%) for USD 644 million (including VAT).

Non-core assets include:

Non-controlling stakes of 22.5% and 39% in two gas distribution companies of similar sizes, one of which is listed in the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of USD 156 million. The regulated asset value of gas distribution companies is adjusted by inflation and, in this case, it has a present value of USD 213 million, with regulated rate of return of 8% after taxes. The value employed in the above calculation of the NAV uses the lowest of these two values, which is the market capitalization.

An additional non-controlling stake in a gas transportation company that owns a pipeline to export gas to Brazil was not assigned any value, because it is not currently under operations.

Pre-purchased land and 989 MW of new gas turbines which the company reports as having a value of around USD 134 million, but we reduced that to 100 in view of the expected delays before this can become operational.

Return on invested capital

As the company is trading at a 55% discount over the cost of reproducing these infrastructure assets, the next question to answer is whether these assets are providing very low returns to justify the discount. In order to answer this question, a deeper look into the (changing) regulatory framework has to be considered.

To put it simply, Argentina is undergoing an expansion phase in its generation capacity, favoring private initiatives and renewable energy, and the regulator encourages so by offering tenders for new capacity with 10 or 20 years PPAs at very attractive prices, while it simultaneously pays a low remuneration to the old installed capacity. Under this framework, and according to the latest company presentation and the latest conference call, Central Puerto's profitability consists of:

Adjusted EBITDA of power generation activities for 2018 was USD 240 M.

The EBITDA resulting from old capacity for 2019 is expected to decrease 20% as a new regulation was passed by the new Energy Secretariat. At the same time, this regulation was announced as temporary by the government.

In view of its expansion projects, 2020E EBITDA for the segment is expected to double to reach approximately USD 400 M.

With this in mind, the 2020 estimated EBITDA margin on the estimated NAV is around 13%, which in 2020 will represent a 9.75% after tax return, which seems below Argentina's cost of capital for the present moment of high distress, but looks fair considering a longer-term perspective.

An estimated 2020 earnings yield of 20%, with no leverage or further CapEx

With Argentinean USD-bonds yielding slightly over 10%, it is justified that Central Puerto's shares should trade below their NAV of USD 20 per ADR. However, the large discount at which the shares are trading right now seems to be offering a 2020 earnings yield of 20%, out of which a substantial amount could be paid out in dividends, given the company will still be deleveraged by 2020 with very few potential expansion projects that could demand CapEx.

These numbers look tempting, even though the market could offer an even better bargain in view of regulatory uncertainty and the election year in progress. So let's discuss Argentina's energy sector, and the power generation segment in particular, to check whether the potential returns are worth the risk.

The Argentinean energy sector: deficits, inefficiency and subsidies

About half of the Argentinean energy sector operates a purely USD-based business, namely upstream oil & gas and electricity generation companies. On the other hand, in order to accommodate end-users who obviously pay in pesos, midstream and distribution companies receive inflation-adjusted peso payments. Approximately, the generation segment comprises about 10% of the end-user electricity tariff, while fuel represents around 40%. Distribution and transportation, the inflation-adjusted component, explain the remaining 50% of the end-user tariff.

The government agency CAMMESA has been subsidizing the system for a long time, and, as the government is running a fiscal deficit, subsidies can't be expected to go on forever. The government has been increasing end-user tariffs at rates well above inflation, reducing the deficit, and putting pressure on the overall economy and its political appeal. As the remaining subsidies come in the form of free fuel for generators, so an interesting method to reduce the deficit, is to run a more efficient system, reducing its total cost.

Investing in modern generation capacity can play a critical role, and it seems that profitable investments can be made in the sector, which can contribute to the reduction of the total cost of the system. In particular, as the average cost of the system is right now USD 61 per MWh (the so-called monomic price reported by CAMMESA), for example, it makes a lot of sense to pay a somewhat smaller amount for wind energy projects like the ones awarded to Central Puerto.

At those price levels, wind projects are very profitable and the change in the energy matrix contributes to the reduction in the ongoing deficit in oil & gas production. Also, as a great portion of the installed thermal capacity is very old and inefficient, investments that are made to replace that capacity for efficient capacity, could reduce the overall cost of the system for the State, and residential and large industrial consumers alike.

Also, fuel is right now expensive as Argentina is running a deficit in oil & gas production, and needs to resort to imported gas from Bolivia and even LNG during the winter. There are reasons to be optimistic about this deficit being reversed in the short term, as the huge shale gas deposit Vaca Muerta, the second largest in the world after the US, is becoming efficient at a break-even price of about USD 40 per barrel. It is estimated that Argentina will reach energy self-sufficiency pretty soon, and will even generate exports to neighboring Brasil and Chile, which are net importers of natural gas.

Regarding policy uncertainty and the possibilities of leftist governments recovering power in Argentina, it is interesting to read about the electricity sector reforms passed by Lula and Rousseff in Brazil as early as 2004. What they did there back then, curiously, looks very similar to what has been going on in Argentina under Macri: good prices for "new" capacity with long-term PPAs and progressively liberalized market prices for the remaining "legacy" energy.

Also, in comparison, the blackouts in Venezuela are arguably teaching a lesson even to those sympathetic with social reform through State interventionism of what not to do. Finally, the former economy Minister and potential runner in the coming elections, Roberto Lavagna, seems to have had a favorable attitude towards attracting investments in this capital-intensive and critical sector for the health of the economy (see article).

Final thoughts: Mr. Market is throwing the baby out with the bathwater

The Argentinean economy and its stock market have had a horrible performance during the past 12 months. The inevitable short-term correlation of stock prices of companies such as Central Puerto, which operate a USD business in a defensive sector and has a positive financial position in USD, with companies that run an ARS business in more cyclical sectors, and which have used hefty amounts of USD-denominated debt to fuel their growth and are now facing serious challenges, is, arguably, providing an already excellent entry point for solid long-term returns for Central Puerto stock.

While short-term volatility is guaranteed in view of the election year and policy uncertainty, at a 9.75% return on its NAV, it doesn't seem that Central Puerto is making extraordinary earnings with the present regulation that could be wiped out by a leftist government. Finally, Central Puerto's shareholder-friendly corporate structure should guarantee generous future dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEPU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not investment advice. As an independent analyst and investor, I'm only stating my opinion regarding this company. Please make sure to make your own analysis and due diligence regarding this company. As a resident in Argentina, I might have a different assessment of the implied risks of owning an Argentinean stock.