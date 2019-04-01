Buy Tom Tailor - The Undiscovered German Phoenix - For A 95% Upside And 8% Downside Risk Capped By Fosun's Tender Offer

Editor’s Note: Tom Tailor trades on the Xetra exchange under the ticker TTI (Bloomberg ticker TTI GY)

1. Tom Tailor at a Glance

Tom Tailor (OTC:TMMTF) (“TTI”) is a Germany-based apparel retailer with more than 1,400 (retail and franchise) mono-label branches. The company designs and distributes casual wear and accessories for men and women and is positioned in the mid-price segment through its Tom Tailor and Bonita brands. The company is the #3 clothing retailer in its segment in Germany, behind Esprit and S. Oliver.

Tom Tailor Brand

The Tom Tailor brand is a casual fashion brand for adults up to 45 years old and is sold through 457 directly operated retail stores (DOS) and 187 franchising stores, as well as distributed through a number of wholesale partners across 35 countries. In 2017, the brand generated sales of €654m (around 65% of group sales), evenly split between Retail and Wholesale.

Bonita Brand

The Bonita brand was acquired in 2012 and offers casual womenswear targeting over 40-year-old customers. It is mainly sold through 754 owned retail stores, predominantly located in German-speaking countries, with an average size below 100 m2. Bonita generates approximately 35% of group sales but is a loss-making division. It has been struggling since it was acquired, due to tough market conditions and changing consumer preferences towards other brands and online. In the first 9 months of 2018, Bonita’s EBITDA was -€6.6m on €172m of sales.

2. Situation Overview

The German retail environment has been far from supportive in recent years, with some of TTI’s key peers having filed for bankruptcy (e.g. Gerry Weber, Esprit). Since its acquisition in 2012, TTI has struggled to integrate and grow Bonita, leading to consistent underperformance and guidance misses. The top-line at Bonita has decreased 7% annually since 2013, contributing to significant value destruction for TTI’s shareholders, while the brand also absorbed most of management’s time and energies, in addition to Tom Tailor’s cash generation. Conversely, the Tom Tailor brand has performed fairly well in relative terms despite a slowdown in the past few quarters, having compounded sales at 4% annually from 2013 to 2017.

On February 18th, 2019, TTI announced a €9m capital increase at €2.26 via a private placement with Fosun, with proceeds destined to strengthen the equity ratio of the company. Following completion of the capital increase, Fosun increased its stake above the 30% threshold, triggering a mandatory tender offer under German law. Fosun filed for an exempting voluntary tender offer and the offer document is pending approval by BaFin.

On March 20th, 2019, TTI announced the sale of Bonita to Victory & Dreams International Holding B.V. for an undisclosed sum. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals from the antitrust authorities. Although the transaction materially changed its business and financial profile, the market does not seem to have priced in the deal value creation, and the stock has returned only 2.5% since the announcement.

Following the deal announcement, the publication of the FY 2018 results was delayed from March 21st, 2019, to April 2019, to allow the Finance team to reflect the Bonita deconsolidation effects in the 2018 accounts.

TTI’s shares have lost circa 80% of their value since January 2018, when they traded above the €11.0 level.

3. Fosun’s Voluntary Tender Offer

Chinese conglomerate Fosun first invested in TTI in 2014 and has gradually increased its stake to 29% by the end of 2018. On February 18th, 2019, TTI raised €9m via a 10% capital increase placed with Fosun, which improved the equity ratio of the company and provided comfort to the lending group. The CEO defined the capital increase as “a vote of confidence in the firm’s restructuring plans.”

The capital increase was executed without pre-emption rights at €2.26 (4.8% premium) and resulted in Fosun increasing its stake to 35.35%, above the 30% threshold that triggers a mandatory takeover offer under German law. Following the capital increase, Fosun applied for a mandatory offer exemption and instead opted to launch a voluntary tender offer in cash at a price which will be the higher of €2.26 (i.e. capital increase price) and the VWAP over the 3 months before the offer publication date. Information regarding the offer terms and conditions is limited at this stage and the offer document is expected to be published after BaFin’s approval. The offer is, however, effectively mandatory in nature and the price floor has already been set at €2.26.

4. The Disposal of Bonita: A Game Changer

The long-awaited disposal of Bonita has materially changed the business profile of TTI, which now only comprises the Tom Tailor brand – a relatively stable brand with profitable retail and wholesale operations.

While the deal terms are undisclosed, the disposal announcement stated that the brand value will be fully written down as at December 31st, 2018, in addition to a negative P&L impact in discontinued operations. The sum of these two items is roughly in line with the estimated net assets of the brand on a standalone basis. It follows that the deal is likely to be structured as a zero-cash transaction – a great outcome for a division which lost €6.6m at EBITDA level in the first 9 months of 2019 alone.

Following the Bonita disposal, TTI is left with the Tom Tailor Retail and Wholesale operations. Tom Tailor is a well-established brand in its home German market and has a track record of generating low single-digit, organic top-line growth since 2013. TTI instantaneously moved from an oversized, dual-brand retail footprint with limited synergies to a more focused pure-play mono-brand retail and wholesale operator. While Bonita has been a consistent drag on top-line performance, the Tom Tailor brand should now and finally be the only focus for management, who has no excuses to deliver flat to positive growth and further improve profitability.

Pro-Forma 2017A sales ex Bonita are €654m, with approximately 45% from Retail, while EBITDA is €68m, resulting in a 10.3% EBITDA margin.

45% Upside Potential from the Announced Bonita Deal & 95% Upside Including Multiple Re-Rating

Value Creation from the Announced Bonita Disposal

Following the Bonita announcement, TTI has returned a mere 2.5%, effectively ignoring the value creation and upside from the deal. Assuming an annualised EBITDA of approximately -€10m for Bonita, the value creation from the disposal of the brand is €50m at the pre-deal EBITDA multiple of 5.2x. This equates to €1.15 per share or a 45% upside to the current price, resulting in a 3-month target price of €3.60.

Incremental Upside From Multiple Re-Rating

At current levels, TTI trades at 4.3x EBITDA 2019E ex Bonita (based on a current market cap of ~100M and 161M of net debt), a very attractive valuation level overall which is even more attractive considering it represents a 40% discount to its small/mid-cap European apparel retailers trading at 6.9x. This seems like a rather punitive multiple for a company which is expected to generate small-single-digit revenue growth and has low double-digit EBITDA margin. Assuming the market should value TTI at 6.0x EBITDA 2019E, the incremental upside is another €1.15, totalling an implied medium/long-term target price of €4.75 and a total 95% upside to the current price.

6. Downside Protection From Fosun’s Tender Offer

Although not fully relevant for valuation purposes, the outstanding offer from Fosun offers significant downside protection. The offer is essentially an embedded put option for TTI shareholders at a minimum of €2.26 and caps the downside risk at a maximum of 7.8% vs. the current price. Shares can be tendered at the offer price for the entire duration of the offer, which is expected to launch in the upcoming weeks.

Having Fosun as an anchor shareholder also provides further comfort. Fosun has been invested in TTI since 2014, and the recent €9m capital increase signals that the Chinese conglomerate has strong conviction in the successful turnaround of the business. Additionally, Fosun has been very active in Europe and in the apparel retail sector in particular, having recently invested in France’s oldest surviving couture label Lanvin, Austria-based luxury lingerie & legwear brand Wolford and Italian high-end menswear label Caruso. It is, therefore, likely that Fosun will potentially take TTI private once the Bonita deal is closed and visibility on the market and business performance is improved.

Moreover, a business such as Tom Tailor is highly attractive at these valuation levels and the relatively low equity ticket makes it a clear M&A target for other strategic or private equity funds, with or without Fosun.

7. Clear Timetable to Value Creation

The upside described above is entirely driven by the disposal of Bonita, an announced corporate event with a highly visible timeline and therefore very limited risks. We, therefore, expect that the event-driven upside will crystallise as soon as the closing of the Bonita disposal is announced. As the antitrust approval seems like the only pending condition, it is reasonable to expect a closing within the next 2-3 months, which offers a clear and well-defined timetable to value creation.

Although there is no clear catalyst in sight for the multiple re-rating, we believe that the closing of the Bonita deal will shed light on the hidden value at TTI and help reduce the valuation discount vs. the sector by year-end.

8. Conclusions: Buy TTI Before the Stock Re-Rates

We recommend to Buy Tom Tailor at current levels to benefit from a 45% upside from the Bonita disposal within 3 months, as well as capture the incremental value creation from the multiple re-rating for a total 95% upside by year-end. Please note that you should buy the primary Germany listing, with Bloomberg ticker TTI GY, as the US ADR does not trade at all.

