SolarWindow Technologies: There Are Several Risks

With more than $9 million in accumulated selling and administrative expenses in the last three years, it should be a concern that revenues have always been equal to zero.

With a lot of accumulated expertise and technology, SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:WNDW) may seduce certain investors inside the solar industry. Having mentioned this beneficial feature, the company's financial situation does not seem that stable. SolarWindow does not report financial debt, but it is not reporting revenues. In addition, the amount of warrants, stock options delivered, and debt/equity swaps should not be appreciated by the market. If the company continues to issue shares, the intrinsic valuation of the shares should decrease, leading to share price declines. Finally, SolarWindow also reports low float, which includes stock volatility risk. With all these risks in mind, retail investors should understand the operating issues of SolarWindow Technologies before dealing with the shares.

Source: 10-Q

Business

Incorporated in 1998, SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. focuses on the commercialization, development, and marketing of the patent-pending SolarWindow technology.

Source: Company's Website

With over ninety patent and trademark applications submitted, SolarWindow Technologies seems to have accumulated a large amount of expertise. SolarWindow presents its know-how with the following words in the annual report:

"Our SolarWindow™ technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent, coating of organic photovoltaic ("OPV") solar cells, applied to glass and plastics, thereby creating a "photovoltaic" effect." Source: 10-k

Most experts should believe that such type of technology is not very different from that of other companies in the solar sector. It is not true. As the company claims in its filings, the main difference is the type of materials used by SolarWindow Technologies. What seems to be an innovation is that the company uses "transparent" electricity-conducting materials. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Company's Website

SolarWindow does not seem to be alone. The company is executing its research under the Stevenson-Wydler Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC. In addition, SolarWindow mentions an award of the company's first-ever advanced materials manufacturing "Cooperative Research and Development Agreement" from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's ("EERE") Advanced Manufacturing Office.

Balance Sheet And Share Count

The balance sheet reported on November 30, 2018, presented a much better financial situation than that of August 31, 2018. SolarWindow Technologies has been able to increase its total amount of assets from $0.929 million to $20.23 million. The total amount of cash also increased from $0.69 million to $19.9 million. On top of it, the total amount of liabilities decreased from $4.55 million to $0.16 million. As a result, the company went from having an asset/liability ratio below one to report a ratio of 126x. It seems beneficial. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Investors should understand that SolarWindow was able to decrease the total amount of liabilities and debt by increasing the amount of shares. As shown in the image below, the share count increased from 32 million to more than 52 million in 2018. This is not ideal as the intrinsic valuation of the share decreased quite a bit:

Source: 10-Q

Income Statement

The income statement looks worse than the balance sheet. In the three months ended November 30, 2018, SolarWindow reported losses of -$1.68 million with selling and research expenses of $0.5 million and $0.3 million, respectively. Without revenues, the company may need additional cash in hand to support its operations in the future. If it needs to sell further equity to obtain liquidity, the share price may decline. It should worry investors. The image below provides further details on the income statement:

Source: 10-Q

In 2018, SolarWindow Technologies reported $3.6 million in selling expenses, $1.9 million in R&D expenses, and a total net loss of -$6.8 million. With these figures in mind, losses of $5 million in the future and $19 million in cash, the company may operate for about four years without selling further shares. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: 10-K

Competitors And Valuation

SolarWindow Technologies competes with several companies in the United States including Ubiquitous Energy, Solarmer, and Sharp Corporation (OTCPK:SHCAF). SHCAF seems to be the only public peer of SolarWindow. It has a market capitalization of $6.8 billion, which is not ideal. SolarWindow Technologies seems too small to be comparable with SHCAF. With that, comparing the financials of these two companies seems better than not doing any valuation at all.

SHCAF focuses on the manufacture and sale of consumer products and electronic components. It reports an annual revenue of $21 billion, a financial debt of $5.8 billion, and trades at 0.4x sales. Its book value per share is equal to $5.67, and the company trades at $10.58, which is 1.8x the book value per share.

SolarWindow Technologies does not report revenue, which is not ideal. It does not make easy assessing its valuation. It does not report financial debt and has a book value of $0.38. The shares trade at $2.85, so it is trading at 7.5x its book value per share. With this in mind, the company may trade a bit overvalued as compared to SHCAF.

While supporters of SolarWindow may claim that the company has 90 patent and trademark applications submitted, the most worrying on SolarWindow is its lack of revenues. With more than $9 million in accumulated selling and administrative expenses in the last three years, it should be a concern that revenues have always been equal to zero.

Warrants, Stock Options, And Conversion Of Debt

The company's equity structure is also not great. The documents given by the company show that, as of August 31, 2018, there were 2.81 million warrants. This seems worrying as they may create stock dilution in the near future and reduce the intrinsic valuation of the stock. The image below provides further details on this matter. Please note that most of these securities may expire in 2022.

Source: 10-K

As of August 31, 2018, SolarWindow also reported 1.29 million stock options, which may also create stock dilution. As shown in the image below, the holders of these securities seem to be exercising their rights:

Source: 10-K

SolarWindow Technologies has converted loans into shares in the past. As of today, the company does not report financial debt, so risk of conversion does not exist. With that, investors should know that these transactions happened in the past. It tells a lot about the company. The lines below provide further details on this debt/equity swap:

"The 2013 Note and March 2015 Loan were converted in the amount of $5,200,000, including outstanding debt principal and unpaid interest." Source: 10-k

Low Float

The exchange provides certain information about the amount of restricted shares, which represent 59% of the total amount of shares outstanding. The float is not given, but with that amount of restricted shares, it seems clear that it may not be very elevated. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: OTC Markets

The company's low float should be seen as a serious risk. Most of the times, companies reporting low float exhibit large amount of volatility. With this in mind, shareholders should understand that they may make tons of money or lose it in a very short period of time.

Conclusion

With a good amount of know-how accumulated and many patent applications, SolarWindow may attract the attention of certain individuals working in the solar sector. For other market participants, the company should not represent a serious opportunity. The most worrying is the lack of revenue in the last three years. The company seems to have spent more than $8 million in selling and general and administrative expenses without making any sale. In addition, SolarWindow has warrants and stock options that may create stock dilution and harm the interests of shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.