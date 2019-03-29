Syncora Holdings Ltd. (SYCRF) CEO Frederick Hnat on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:SYCRF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Beinhacker - Head, Investor Relations

Frederick Hnat - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Grande - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Gadlin - Odeon Capital Group LLC

Rob Halder - NatAlliance Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is James, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Syncora Holdings Limited Year-End 2018 GAAP Financial Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Scott Beinhacker, you may begin your call.

Scott Beinhacker

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the SHL year-end 2018 consolidated GAAP financial results investor call. I’m Scott Beinhacker, the Head of Investor Relations at Syncora. Participating with me on the call today are Fred Hnat, our Chief Executive Officer; and David Grande, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to my colleagues, I will remind everyone that during our call and the Q&A session, management will reference certain documents that we posted after the market closed yesterday to the Investor Relations section of our website, syncora.com, specifically on the Investor Events page.

These documents include the Syncora Holdings Limited consolidated GAAP financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and for the year ended December 31, 2018, the associated earnings release together with the financial highlights deck. Please note that, as in the past, while we will not be reviewing the presentation slide-by-slide during the call, we will make reference to a number of the slides as we discuss our financial results.

I would also like to remind everyone that during the call and the Q&A session, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements about future results, plans and events. We caution that these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those in these statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control including, but not limited to, the factors described in our historical filings with the New York State Department of Financial Services and in Syncora Holdings Limited and Syncora Guarantee Inc’s consolidated GAAP and statutory financial statements respectively, which are posted on our website.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, information in the press release, the financial highlights deck or as presented on the call to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

References throughout the call to SHL and SGI refer to Syncora Holdings Limited and Syncora Guarantee Inc., respectively, and the NYDFS refers to the New York State Department of Financial Services. Finally, references to numbers on the call are generally stated as approximations.

And with that introduction, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Fred Hnat.

Frederick Hnat

Thank you, Scott, and welcome, everyone, to our year-end 2018 earnings investor call. Before turning the call over to our CFO, David Grande, who will update you on our financial position, I would like to first address some of the significant developments in our efforts to return value to our stakeholders.

Starting with the press release, we issued earlier this month announcing that the Board of Directors of SHL had commenced a formal review process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives for SHL focused on optimizing shareholder value and returning capital to shareholders.

The press release mentioned that the possible alternatives include, among other things, a sale of all or part of SHL or SGI. With [indiscernible] assistance, we are now in the process of reaching out to prospective purchasers with high-level information on the company to gauge interest. A number of parties have already been contacted and others who saw the announcement have contacted us, and we are pleased by the level of interest thus far.

I cannot provide any further information at this time other than to say that this was obviously a very significant decision made after careful and thorough deliberation, and we will keep you informed over the course of this progress.

Speaking on behalf of the Board and management, while we are continuing to evaluate all possible alternatives, we are extremely proud to be in a position to potentially sell SHL or SGI after many years of hard work and focus on our core strategies of asset monetization, deleveraging, risk reduction and remediation and operating expense management.

On our November earnings call, we mentioned that we have heard a range of views on Syncora’s strategic direction, including about the potential effect on stakeholder value from a business focused on investments in CLO equity. We have been asked for additional clarity on this point by some of our shareholders.

As you can see from the SGI’s stat filing at the end of last month, we had not acquired any additional CLO equity after October 2018. Since that time, we have not made and do not expect to make any additional investments in CLO equity and we are not actively continuing to explore the creation of the CLO equity asset management vehicle.

We continue to aggressively delever Syncora’s overall capital structure, derisk SGI’s insured portfolio, monetize assets and reduce operating expenses. Our efforts to delever the company by reducing the amount of debt outstanding were very successful last year, with an additional $275 million surplus note payment in December 2018 for a total of $675 million in debt repayment in 2018 alone.

Delevering the capital structure remains an important focus, and I’m very pleased to report that the New York Department of Financial Services has just approved the payment in full of all remaining amounts on the surplus notes for payment on April 30, 2919.

Repaying our surplus notes in full earlier than our stated maturity dates saves the company a significant amount of interest and further simplifies our capital structure. With this payment in full of the surplus notes, the company now no longer needs to obtain the consent from the surplus noteholders to merger or sell SGI, declare equity dividends or make equity repurchases. Needless to say, this will be another major milestone for SGI.

We continued our efforts to delever and simplify the SHL capital structure. And SGI in the – in early January 2019, purchased $76.4 million of aggregate face amount of Pass-Through Trust Preferred Securities issued by the Twin Reefs Pass-Through Trust for $64.9 million, allowing us to capture an additional $11.5 million discount and leaving outstanding $58.1 million of aggregate face amount of Twin Reefs Securities held by third parties.

As David will discuss in more detail during his comments, we have reduced our overall portfolio from $1.1 billion at the close of the reinsurance transaction in June 2018 to $900 million as of December 31, 2018 and continue to work on that downward trend. We will continue to look for opportunities to derisk SGI’s insured portfolio through commutations, reinsurance and other hedging strategies.

As we have mentioned on prior calls, we also continue to evaluate our illiquid and non-core assets to identify opportunities to convert them to cash. We have had success with the sale of a Puerto Rico GO claim, the sale of a portfolio of private equity holdings we had in our investment portfolio, as well as the sale of certain interest we had obtained in connection with the Detroit bankruptcy suit. These efforts are ongoing.

Reduction of operating expenses on a run rate basis continues to be a focus with our continued transition of administrative certain responsibilities to our reinsurer and the resulting ability to reduce the size of our staff.

In January of this year, to reflect the reduced size of the company’s work force, the company moved its primary offices in New York to a space that is approximately one-third the size of our prior space. This work is part of our continued efforts to drive operational efficiencies throughout our company and realize expense reductions related to staff, office space, compensation and benefits.

I do want to mention how pleased I’m that we have been able to simplify our capital structure and to reduce significantly our leverage ratio, which is net par of insured policies outstanding claims paying resources.

As a result of our efforts just mentioned to reduce our insured exposure through commutations, reinsurance and policy termination significantly reduced and now finally, payoff our outstanding debt, monetize several of our non-core or liquid assets and reduce operating expenses.

As we have discussed in the past, we are committed to optimizing value to our shareholders. Keeping in mind that our principal focus and priority is on the strategic process that includes reviewing potential sale of all or part of SHL or SGI and the prompt return of capital to shareholders. We continue to review potential utilization of our $2.7 billion NOL. This review includes how to retain the NOL post sale and after distribution of proceeds to shareholders.

I’m very pleased to report all the progress we have made and especially the just approved April 30, 2019 surplus note payment of all outstanding – of all amounts outstanding on SGI’s surplus notes. I will continue to work with our outstanding team at Syncora on the initiatives I just described and update you on further developments.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to David Grande to discuss our year-end 2018 financial performance and provide an – and provide insured portfolio highlights.

David Grande

Thank you, Fred. As Scott mentioned, yesterday, after the market closed, we posted to our website the year-end 2018 GAAP earnings release. SHL’s consolidated GAAP financial statements, our financial highlights deck, and SGI’s audited statutory basis financial statements.

With respect to our results, for the year ended December 31, 2018, we had a GAAP net loss attributable to SHL of $31.3 million, or a loss of $0.36 per common share, as compared to net income of $133.5 million, or $1.54 per common share for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $10.3 million, or a loss of $0.12 per common share, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $148.3 million, or $1.71 per common share for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted book value per common share was $6.76 as of December 31, 2018, as compared to $7.02 as of December 31, 2017. On a pro forma basis, adjusted book value per share was $6.89 and the $0.13 increase was due to the purchase of the Twin Reefs Pass-Through Securities at a discount back in early January.

A full description of the limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures and the adjustments made to derive our non-GAAP operating income and loss and adjusted book value is included in the earnings release.

The significant drivers of our results for the period include: first, net premiums earned of $26.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was lower than the $51.1 million of net premiums earned for the same period last year, primarily as a result of higher premiums ceded of $10 million and lower earned premiums from the continued run-off of our book of business. Total premium accelerations decreased by $9.5 million to $15.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Second, net investment income decreased by $3.5 million from $45.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 to $41.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower invested assets as a result of the surplus note payment made during 2018 and from lower income on remediation bonds as compared to the prior year.

Third, $24.6 million of mark-to-market losses on our CDS contracts, as compared to $59.7 million of mark-to-market gains for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the accounting effects of entering into the reinsurance agreement with Assured Guaranty Corp. and lower nonperformance risk spreads.

Fourth, other income increased by $54.2 million to $60.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, and includes the proceeds from the settlement of litigation as mentioned on last quarter’s earnings call, as well as from gains on the monetization of certain Detroit real estate options during the year.

Fifth, net recoveries, including loss adjustment expenses of $82.5 million reflects positive public finance and RMBS developments, which include the effect of the sale of reimbursement claims related to prior payments on Puerto Rico General Obligation bonds in the third quarter of 2018.

Sixth, we recorded a $163.3 million loss on debt prepayment as a result of the net payments made on SGI’s long-term surplus notes in July and December of last year, which have not yet been fully accreted to par.

As a result of the recent approval by the NYDFS of the repayment of all remaining amounts outstanding on the surplus notes, the management team has successfully received approval from the NYDFS and will have made payments of approximately $845 million within the last year alone. With this recent approval, we will record another loss on debt prepayment in the second quarter of 2019 when this payment is made.

In addition, on a pro forma basis, we would not expect this payment to change SHL adjusted book value as of the full face amount in excess of the carrying amount of the surplus notes is already adjusted.

And then lastly, income from discontinued operations of $66.2 million represents the income generated from American Roads prior to disposal, which was closed on July 16 and includes the gain on sale, which was $64.4 million.

Moving on to our retained insured portfolio and as outlined on Slides 11 and 12 of the financial highlights deck, as of December 31, 2018, SHL reduced its total net par exposure by $13.9 billion to $0.9 billion, primarily as a result of the reinsurance cessions to Assured.

Post reinsurance, the average internal rating of our retained portfolio was BB, which is lower than a BBB+ from year-end 2017, and total credit count decreased from 495 credits as of December 31, 2017 to 19 credits as of December 31, 2018.

Our below investment grade credits or BIG exposures were $0.5 billion as of December 31, 2018, a reduction of $0.7 billion from the prior year-end, also primarily as a result of the reinsurance agreement.

In addition, our BIG flag list leverage ratio defined as our BIG exposures divided by our claims paying resources, decreased significantly by 24% in total to 0.54 as of December 31, 2018.

Lastly, I would like to point out that starting on Page 23 of the financial highlights deck, we’ve included new information that we felt would be useful to the users of our financial statements, which provides a quantitative line-by-line reconciliation of the key differences between that – between our year-end statutory and GAAP basis financial statements.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Scott for a brief question-and-answer period.

Scott Beinhacker

Thank you, David. With that, operator, let’s open the call to questions. Operator, would you please provide instructions to those analysts on the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It looks like our first question comes from the line of Andrew Gadlin from Odeon Capital Group. Go ahead, please. Your line is open.

Andrew Gadlin

Good morning. Congratulations on the approval for paying down the surplus notes. My question would be – the first question is on the sales process. Fred, if you could talk us through a little bit about the expected timeline, how the process will work, where are we today, have books already gone out, anything you can share on the number of parties you’re in touch with, would be helpful?

Frederick Hnat

Hey, good morning, Andrew. Let me start off by saying, again, how extremely pleased we are and excited at this stage in our lifecycle given all that we’ve done. What this represents for us to be at a point where after a lot of hard work and balance sheet strengthening that we’re at this point to conduct a process like this.

As far as the timeframe, we’re not committed to a specific timeframe. We’re committed to running a smooth and efficient process that derives maximum participation from interested parties. A process would have a number of steps. You saw, we just issued a press release March 4. Based on the press release, we received some inbound calls. We did some outreach to other potential purchasers that we hadn’t heard of that – who potentially could be purchasers.

If there is genuine interest from potential purchaser, we enter into an NDA, a nondisclosure agreement, which enables that potential purchaser to conduct preliminary due diligence.

Based on that initial level of due diligence, we would expect to receive initial bids and we will undertake a key step event reviewing those initial bids internally and with our external advisors, and then try to narrow the pool down to potential purchasers who have made bona fide bids.

Based on a smaller pool, we would then have a smaller pool, do a deeper dive of diligence, review a purchase agreement, and then we would expect a second potentially final bid, which we would then again review internally and with our external advisors determine the bid that has the most attractive terms. And then go into documentation, negotiating the document, final purchase agreement then.

So what I’ve outlined is, obviously, a number of steps, a great deal of work. But I have full confidence in the team that we have in place that this is the right team to execute a value optimizing transaction with the goal of properly returning capital to our shareholders.

Andrew Gadlin

And then in terms of the process – thank you for that. What do you think the timing would be? Do you think this takes months, I mean, quarters? How to say, the initial strategic process about a year-and-a-half ago took quite a while and it took a year, what do you think in terms of timing this time around?

Frederick Hnat

I don’t think – I wouldn’t extrapolate from the reinsurance transaction to totally different transactions. But you could see kind of a base case or range of six to 12 months potentially. But again, I’m reluctant to actually try to assign or commit to a timeframe. We’re focused on executing the best deal we can, getting participation and doing the right transaction, not doing necessarily the fastest transaction to the finish line.

Andrew Gadlin

Make sense. Moving – sorry?

Frederick Hnat

No, go ahead.

Andrew Gadlin

Moving just a little bit, with the paydown of the surplus notes, I believe that means that the three Board members who were appointed on their behalf or that by them, that means that they can step down. Can you talk about the timing and process for that?

Frederick Hnat

Well, the – we expect all Board members to serve out their current terms, and that includes Board members that were appointed by surplus noteholders. So Board composition is the providence of our Nominating and Governance Committee of our Board. So we want to be careful not to speak too much for them.

We have a classified Board, which means that there’s a subset of three – generally three Board members that come up for election each year. And as with the case of all directors, regardless of how or when they are appointed, including the three appointed by surplus noteholders, it’s going to be up to the Nom and Gov Committee to make recommendations, I believe, to our Chairman and to the full Board to determine who is nominated going forward.

Andrew Gadlin

It certainly wouldn’t be automatic, meaning, they’ll continue in their terms certainly until July and possibly conference?

Frederick Hnat

Yes. Just the term – just the original question, the terms are not tied to payment of the surplus notes. The Board members who are appointed by stakeholders serve out their terms. So we’re going to make a surplus note payment amount on April 30. We would expect the – those Directors appointed by certain noteholders to continue through their terms. And then just like any other Director be subject to reelection based on the recommendation of the Nom and Gov Committee of our Board.

Andrew Gadlin

Got. It. Thank you. All right. And then next – this might be a question more for David. On a statutory basis, the company reported about $56 million investment loss this quarter. There was another large investment loss in Q2. What drove this? And do they relate to the surplus notes?

David Grande

Yes, Andrew, that’s a good question. You’re exactly right. It doesn’t relate to the surplus notes. What we just highlighted was a key difference between stat and GAAP, where under statutory accounting when you get a surplus note payment approved by the NYDFS or – by the Department, the interest component gets reported through net investment income.

But what you’re seeing there is the effect of the interest component of the $275 million surplus note payment that we made in the fourth quarter flowing through your net investment income line.

Andrew Gadlin

Got it. And then we saw also some losses flowing through the GAAP statement this past quarter, but that was also really just surplus notes, I assume?

David Grande

Yes. On a GAAP basis, what you’re seeing there is the acceleration of the accretion expense on the surplus notes. And so, again, we would expect to see that when we make this final surplus note payment as well.

Andrew Gadlin

Got it. And then final question, the earnings presentation or the highlights deck has a table at the back – a new table at – with comparison to stat and GAAP, which you spoke about David. When you go through the sales process and you talk to the various parties, which do you think is more relevant as they evaluate the company and its financials and try to figure out what the balance sheet is worth? Which is more relevant to their process, do you think?

David Grande

I really can’t speak for the potential buyers. But internally, we focus on our GAAP, as well as our non-GAAP measures, which is why we predominantly present them on these earnings calls.

Andrew Gadlin

Got it. All right. Thank you very much.

Frederick Hnat

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Halder from NatAlliance Securities. Go ahead, please. Your line is open.

Rob Halder

Good morning. What do you expect to be the approach to the remaining Twin Reefs? Do you think that’s going to be addressed prior to or in conjunction with the strategic alternatives? And I’m just wondering because some of that the liquidating dividend restrictions that are in those?

Frederick Hnat

Right. Good morning, Rob.

Rob Halder

Good morning.

Frederick Hnat

Maybe one thing to clarify on the Twin Reefs is, that the approval we’ve just received from the NYDFS to payoff the remaining balance of surplus notes didn’t say anything about the Twin Reefs preferred shares. So that would require a separate request and the regulators blessing for us to make any distributions on Twin Reefs. But we now do have the advantage that we didn’t have before, not having to seek the consent of surplus noteholders.

So the Twin Reefs, as we stated in the past, are a low-cost instrument. They’re non-cumulative. They’re perpetual. For the moment, we’re very focused on the sale process. We’ve said in the past that we would only consider repurchasing any of those Twin Reefs preferred shares at a discount and we are able to do that at the start of this year.

So as we think about the sale process and as we proceed in the coming months and working with potential bidders, we’ll incorporate an approach to Twin Reefs into that strategy. I think, they’re sort of indistinguishable, inseparable issues for us at this time. The priority we have is to negotiate and deliver the best deal for our shareholders. And if that involves repurchasing further Twin Reefs preferred shares, we’ll certainly consider that, and the terms that we’re able to negotiate with holders.

Rob Halder

Gotcha. And along the similar lines, you had mentioned briefly in your comments that net operating losses. But how are you thinking about those in light of the discussions you’re having around strategic alternatives?

Frederick Hnat

The priority is on the strategic alternatives, including the sale of either SHLor SGI. So for now, I just – to be clear, we’re focusing our full-time and attention on that process. We’ve also committed to the extent we have a successful transaction returning capital to shareholders. And I mentioned earlier, this is a process that involves reviewing a potential sale of either SHL, the holding company, so the entire group; or SGI, the operating company.

Only one of those two options would enable us to retain our NOL. We sell all of SHL. We’re not concerned with what we can or can’t do on NOL. So we’re orienting potential bidders on the sale of SGI in the first instance. So we’ll continue having, in the fullness of time, a constructive dialogue with our stakeholders about what we might do with the NOL, but for now the priority is on the sale of the company.

Rob Halder

Okay, thanks. I appreciate it, guys.

Operator

And with that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Scott Beinhacker for some closing remarks.

Scott Beinhacker

Thank you, operator, and thanks to, everyone, for joining us on the call. We look forward to talking to you again after the release of our first quarter 2018 financial statements. In the meantime, if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at 212-478-3400 or through our dedicated Investor Relations e-mail, investorrelations@scafg.com. A transcript and replay of this call will be available on our website later today. Thank you all for listening.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.