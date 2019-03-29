Buy Goldman Sachs For Apple Card

On Monday, Apple (AAPL) officially announced its new credit card product, Apple Card, in partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS). This marks the next push into consumer banking for Goldman. The bank's first consumer product, Marcus, has been a big success since its launch in 2016 with Reuters reporting last week that the bank now has over $36bn in consumer deposits and $5bn in consumer loans. I think that Apple Card will be a successful product for both Apple and Goldman, but in combination with Goldman's current valuation, provides a very attractive risk/reward play skewed to the upside for Goldman shares.

Current Valuation

Let's begin by reviewing Goldman's current valuation.

Valuation: Goldman Sachs vs. Industry Peers

The table above provides an overview of Goldman Sachs valuation relative to the industry. Clearly Goldman offers the most attractive valuation on a relative basis giving the lowest PE ratio based on 2018 earnings and 3 year average earnings, as well as price-to-tangible book.

Of course Goldman shares currently have a degree of uncertainty that is hanging over the stock relating to the ongoing investigation into the 1MDB scandal. I believe however that at 0.79x tangible book any fines/penalties resulting from the scandal are more than built into Goldman shares. For example, a cash fine of $17bn would bring Goldman's price-to-tangible book ratio equal to 1.00 - still relatively attractive versus industry peers.

Apple Card Opportunity

Now let's talk about the potential of Apple Card. The credit card industry is very well established, competitive, but perhaps most importantly massive. I think that Goldman Sachs has a very good chance at penetrating the market and gaining traction among consumers very quickly.

First of all, the Apple Card is competitive in its own right with no fees, spending analytics via the Apple Wallet app, and enhanced security thanks to Apple and iOS. Secondly, and most importantly for Goldman however is the massive number of potential customers that the iOS platform provides direct access to. CIRP recently reported that there are over 189m iPhones active in the United States and Apple CFO Lucas Maestri recently confirmed there are over 900m active iPhones around the globe. Of course not all iPhone users will be eligible for a credit card, and not all are guaranteed to apply, or be accepted for a credit card, but Goldman doesn't need them all - just a few.

The table below, provided by Value Penguin, provides the number of active credit cardholder accounts for the top issuers in the US.

I want to focus on Discover Financial Services (DFS) because it's as close to a credit-card pure play as I could find with roughly 70% of the firms $100bn interest-earning assets originating from credit-card loans. Discover Financial, with just 38.7m cardholders, is valued at $23bn. Considering that Goldman expects 21m Apple Card customers soon after launch (and of course the potential market is far greater than that) and you can understand how Apple Card could create significant value for Goldman shareholders. If we assume that Apple Card creates a $5-10bn business for Goldman, that's a 7-14% gain for a business currently valued at $70bn - and that's a starting estimate. Given the number of active iOS devices and that Goldman has already hinted that they will deploy Apple Card worldwide (I think it's almost a certainty that they will) the consumer credit business could create significantly more value for Goldman shareholders.

As an additional side-note, I believe that the physical, Apple-branded, titanium and numberless card (although somewhat of a gimmick) will become another must-have status symbol for consumers much like current Apple products. I think this alone could drive consumer adoption and market penetration for Apple and Goldman. Of course the card still has merit in its own right.

Conclusion

I believe that Goldman Sachs shares, considering the current valuation and the potential growth that could come from Apple Card, represent an attractive risk/reward play for shareholders.

Goldman's valuation is already cheap relative to industry peers and I am viewing the potential growth from Apple Card as a free embedded call option. I think Apple Card has a high likely-hood of paying off handsomely for Goldman due to the unique aspects of Apple Card, the appeal of the Apple brand, and the access to an existing install base of over 900m devices around the globe all of which will drive consumer adoption.

I've built a position in Goldman at roughly $190/share ahead of Apple Card's launch in Summer. My time-frame on this trade is 6 to 18 months, starting at the launch of Apple Card and allowing a further 12 months for Goldman and Wall Street to realize any earnings potential. I expect Goldman and Apple will be quick to announce performance metrics, such as Apple Card members, and I think any value from this enterprise will be quickly realized by Wall Street soon after, if not before.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.