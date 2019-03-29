Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of March 2019

Vanadium company news - First Vanadium announces maiden resource and more than doubles the size of its Carlin Vanadium property in Nevada.

Vanadium market news - "Roskill's base case sees (vanadium) market in structural deficit until 2023." The vanadium story is just beginning.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. March saw China vanadium spot prices slightly lower. Generally it was a quiet month of news for the vanadium miners, except for the financial reporting.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price = USD 15.80/lb

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 67.00/kg

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2019-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

On March 12 Roskill's Jack Bedder tweeted:

Roskill's base case sees market in structural deficit until 2023. Impact of new rebar regulations in China, substitution effects, and development of new projects are key factors impacting supply/demand over medium term.

Source: Roskill's Jack Bedder

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

On February 11 Investing News reported:

Andrew O’Donnell: Here’s why the vanadium story is just beginning. For O’Donnell, the vanadium market is intriguing in part because of its supply/demand dynamics. “Vanadium is one of those elements or minerals, metals that is on the 23 most crucial list that the US has,” he said, adding, “we don’t really produce any, and we’re in desperate need of it.” Also there is a good video to watch.

On March 19 Vanadiumprice.com reported:

What is vanadium and why should I care? Vanadium is the 20th most abundant element in the earth’s crust and the 13th most available metal. Vanadium is used in structural steels (rebar, etc.), high speed tool steel, catalysts for sulfuric acid production, surgical steels, aircraft structural and engine parts and vanadium flow batteries. Vanadium has been recognized as a strategic metal in 2018 along with 34 other minerals, as the US consumes about 9720 tons per year (2018), which is 13.3% of the world production but produces no vanadium on its own. The majority of the vanadium production comes from production comes mainly from China (54.2%), Russia (24.7%), South Africa (12.5%) and Brazil (8.6%).

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On March 1, Glencore announced: "2018 annual report of Glencore plc." The report mostly discusses risks to Glencore's business and risk mitigation strategies.

On February 1 Glencore announced: "Full Year 2018 production report." Glencore produced 20.2 million pounds of V2O5 in 2018, down 3% on 2017.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On February 28, AMG announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports record full year and fourth quarter 2018 results." Highlights include:

"Revenue increased by 23% to $344.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $280.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

EBITDA (2) was $62.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 90% increase over the same period in 2017.

was $62.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 90% increase over the same period in 2017. Full year 2018 EBITDA was the highest in AMG's history, increasing by 73% to $217.1 million, from $125.5 million in the prior year.

EPS, on a fully diluted basis, increased by 104% to $0.92 in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $0.45 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full year 2018 EPS, the highest in AMG's history, increased by 65% to $2.97 per fully diluted share from $1.80 per share in 2017.

Return on capital employed increased to 35.4% in 2018, as compared to 21.2% in 2017.

Operating cash flow was $97.4 million in 2018, a 24% increase over 2017, enabling AMG to end the year in a net cash position.

Total 2018 dividend proposed of €0.50 per ordinary share, including the interim dividend of €0.20, paid on August 14, 2018, an increase of 79% over the prior year's total dividend of €0.28."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar. Bushveld Minerals 100% owns Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 75% in an existing low-cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

On March 22, Bushveld Minerals Limited announced:

Drilling results at Brits Vanadium Project. The weighted average V 2 O 5 grade for the LS in situ/ in whole rock is 0.66%, the weighted average V 2 O 5 grade of the LS in magnetite concentrate is 1.66%. A geological trend of decreasing grade in vanadium for magnetite-rich orebodies from west to east in the Bushveld Complex accounts for the marginally lower grades on Brits in comparison to the grades at the operating Vametco Mine.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio." Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013 the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery they have resumed vanadium production.

On March 12, Energy Fuels announced: "Energy fuels announces 2018 results." Highlights include:

"$31.7 million of total revenue was realized by the Company during the year.

At December 31, 2018, the Company had $52.0 million of working capital, including cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $41.7 million and approximately 430,000 pounds of uranium concentrate inventory.

A gross profit of $12.4 million was realized by the Company, representing a 39% gross profit margin on mining and milling activities.

A net loss attributable to the Company of $25.4 million during the year.

650,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 sales were completed by the Company at an average realized price of $47.37 per pound. 400,000 pounds of sales were completed pursuant to long-term contracts at an average price of $61.30 per pound and 250,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 were sold into contracts based on spot market prices at a weighted average price of $25.07 per pound.

O sales were completed by the Company at an average realized price of $47.37 per pound. 400,000 pounds of sales were completed pursuant to long-term contracts at an average price of $61.30 per pound and 250,000 pounds of U O were sold into contracts based on spot market prices at a weighted average price of $25.07 per pound. 917,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 were recovered by the Company, of which 493,000 pounds were for the Company’s own account and 424,000 pounds were for the account of third parties.

O were recovered by the Company, of which 493,000 pounds were for the Company’s own account and 424,000 pounds were for the account of third parties. In response to elevated vanadium prices, the Company commenced vanadium production from the pond solutions at its 100% owned White Mesa Mill in late December 2018, and the first batches of finished vanadium product were produced in January 2019. The Company is currently producing a high-purity (99.6%) vanadium product that may be attractive to specialty aerospace, chemical and vanadium battery industries.

In response to a petition submitted by Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy in January 2018, the U.S. Department of Commerce initiated an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (as amended) in July 2018 into the effects of uranium imports on U.S. national security. Remedies sought in the petition include a quota to limit imports of uranium into the U.S., effectively reserving 25% of the U.S. market for U.S. uranium production, and a requirement for U.S. federal utilities and agencies to buy U.S. uranium."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company state: "The Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a 6 year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production.

On March 26 Largo Resources announced: "Record full year production and net income of $316.0 million in 2018."

Q4 2018 Highlights

"Net income of $108.0 million and basic earnings per share of $0.21 in Q4 2018.

Revenues of $177.5 million in Q4 2018, a 262% increase over Q4 2017 and a 19% increase over Q3 2018.

Cash provided before non-cash working capital items of $134.4 million in Q4 2018, an increase of $112.9 million over Q4 2017.

Record production of 2,595 tonnes of V 2 O 5 in Q4 2018."

Full Year 2018 Highlights

Net income of $316.0 million and basic earnings per share of $0.61 in 2018.

Revenues of $521.4 million in 2018, a 211% increase over 2017.

Cash provided before non-cash working capital items of $403.2 million in 2018, an increase of $336.1 million over 2017.

Cash operating costs excluding royalties of $4.41 (US$3.38) in 2018.

$206.2 million in cash exiting 2018.

Record production of 9,830 tonnes of V 2 O 5 in 2018, exceeding midpoint guidance of 9,650 tonnes by 2% and a 6% increase over 2017.

O in 2018, exceeding midpoint guidance of 9,650 tonnes by 2% and a 6% increase over 2017. Four consecutive quarters of production growth in 2018.

Expansion plan completion target of Q2 2019 with ramp up to follow in Q3 2019."

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer for Largo, stated:

2018 was an outstanding year for Largo as it delivered extremely robust financial results with net income of $316.0 million while also consecutively increasing quarterly production at the Maracás Menchen Mine allowing the Company to exceed its production guidance midpoint by 2%. We entered 2019 in a very solid financial position with a cash balance of $206.2 million and the Company currently has approximately US$29.1 million of outstanding debt with plans to eliminate this remaining debt balance in early June 2019. Largo's Board of Directors is examining alternatives for the return of capital to its shareholders in the form of share buybacks and/or dividends as well as using its excess cash and cash flows to finance the potential further expansion of its high-quality vanadium Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. Acquisitions of other companies or mining projects are not part of Largo's current strategy.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium developers

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On March 6, Neometals announced: "Half year report for the half year ended 31 December 2018."

On March 18, Neometals announced: "Completion of Mt Marion sale and strategy guidance." Vanadium highlights:

"Neometals Board has refined short‐term project development priorities: Driving the Barrambie Project’s engineering, approvals and financing processes toward a Final Investment Decision for the development of a primary vanadium operation in 2019."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or "An Update On Neometals", or my recent article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on the Gabanintha deposit in Western Australia.

On March 21 Proactive Investors reported: "Australian Vanadium further reduces capex, production expected in 2021."

On March 22 Proactive Investors reported: "Australian Vanadium revises PFS financial metrics, targets 2021 production." Highlights include:

A DFS for the Australian Vanadium Project is expected in December 2019, targeting cost reductions from a December 2018 PFS.

The project has an initial 17-year mine life.

At a US$13 per pound vanadium price, the project has an NPV8 value of US$616 million (A$860 million).

The corresponding internal rate of return is 27.2% while fully allocated C3 costs are $6.05 a pound.

Australian Vanadium hopes to start construction in 2020-21 and be in production with the namesake project in 2021.

Start-up, commissioning and ramp-up is tipped to happen over 2021-22."

Catalysts include:

December 2019 - DFS due

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On February 26, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Completion of share placement to raise $4,552,817."

On March 14, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Half-year report 31 December 2018."

Catalysts include:

H2 2019 - Resource upgrade

Mid 2019 - DFS due

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Execetive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On March 4, TNG announced:

TNG to consider potential dual listing on London Stock Exchange. Potential dual listing aimed at increasing TNG’s international profile and attracting new investors as part of its funding strategy for the Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project.

On March 7, TNG announced: "Half-year financial report31 December 2018."

On March 20, TNG announced:

Mount Peake Project update: Darwin EIS and mine site MMP progress. Australian strategic metals company TNG Limited is pleased to provide an update on the final environmental assessment and permitting processes being undertaken for the mine site and the proposed TIVAN® downstream Processing Plant Facility in Darwin, both part of its flagship 100%-owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project in the Northern Territory.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On March 7, Aura Energy announced: "Consolidated interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2018."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On March 26 Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

Prophecy discovers multiple vanadium surface mineralization at Gibellini. Assay results demonstrate extensive vanadium mineralization with nearly half of the samples well above the cut-off grades adopted at Gibellini. This confirms that any occurrence of the Woodruff Formation in this region is prospective from an exploration standpoint.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On March 15, Tando Resources announced: "Financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018."

On March 18, Tando Resources announced: "Exceptional metallurgical plant testwork confirms world class characteristics of SPD Vanadium Project, endorsing Tando’s production strategy. Plant simulation testwork delivers high quality vanadium concentrate consistent with previous laboratory results." Highlights include:

"Metallurgical testwork produces concentrate grading 2.2% V2O5, which is among the highest reported concentrate grades globally.

Process plant simulation tests on bulk sample deliver results consistent with previous Davis Tube laboratory results.

Results continue to support Tando’s plan for early production using near-surface high-grade zones at SPD.

Strategy capitalises on the shallow, high-grade, low-cost nature of the SPD Vanadium deposit and the simple magnetic separation process.

Scoping Study on this near-term, low CAPEX Phase 1 Production Project nearing completion.

Offtake discussions underway with a number of interested parties."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The company also has another smaller project known as the Iron-T Vanadium Project also in Quebec, and royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On February 26, VanadiumCorp Resorces Inc. announced:

National entry phases filed in South Africa, India and the United States for VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology [VEPT]. VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. and Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. (“Electrochem”) are pleased to announce the filing of the national entry phases in South Africa, India and the United States of the international patent application: WO 2018/152,628 [A1] metallurgical and chemical process for recovering vanadium and iron values from vanadiferous titanomagnetite and vanadiferous feedstocks”. Subsequent filings are planned in other key jurisdictions.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp.[TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On February 27, First Vanadium Corp. announced: "First Vanadium Corp. announces maiden mineral resource estimate at Carlin Vanadium Project, Nevada." The result was Indicated 303 mlbs V2O5 at 0.615%, and 75 mlbs V2O5 at 0.52%.

On March 19, First Vanadium Corp. announced:

First Vanadium more than doubles the size of its Carlin Vanadium property in Nevada. First Vanadium Corp. is pleased to announce that it has more than doubled the size of its Carlin Vanadium Property from 1,331 acres to 3,177 acres.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On March 13, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. provides a shareholder update regarding its previously announced plan to re-open the Sunday Mine Complex (“SMC”) for a vanadium project. Over the last several months, Western has advanced the re-opening of the SMC by: Preliminary Mine Planning and Budgeting; Evaluation of Equipment and Personnel Requirements and Availability; Pursuing Project Funding Options; and Expanding Vanadium Marketing Opportunities. The SMC Vanadium Project will be commenced within weeks of satisfactory project funding. The primary goals to be completed during the following six to nine months are: Identification of High-Grade Vanadium Zones measured by X-Ray Fluorescence Technology and Sample Assay Analysis; Long-Hole Drilling and Bulk Sampling from the Extensive Underground Mine Workings of the Sunday Mine Complex; Expand Resource Estimates with New Defined High-Grade Vanadium Resource. Delivery of Samples to Various Vanadium Processors and End-Users for Analysis; and Negotiation of Vanadium Term Contracts to catalyze Mine Production.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were slightly lower in March. Not a lot of news this month, but certainly some positive news.

Highlights for the month include:

"Roskill's base case sees (vanadium) market in structural deficit until 2023."Roskill's base case sees (vanadium) market in structural deficit until 2023."

Andrew O’Donnell: Here’s why the vanadium story is just beginning.

AMG - Full year 2018 EPS, the highest in AMG's history, increased by 65% to $2.97 per fully diluted share from $1.80 per share in 2017.

Largo resources - Record full year production and net income of $316.0 million in 2018.

Tando Resources - Exceptional metallurgical plant testwork confirms world class characteristics of SPD Vanadium Project.

First Vanadium Corp. announces maiden mineral resource estimate at Carlin Vanadium Project, Nevada." The result was Indicated 303 mlbs V2O5 at 0.615%, and 75 mlbs V2O5 at 0.52%. First Vanadium more than doubles the size of its Carlin Vanadium property in Nevada.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. - The SMC Vanadium Project will be commenced within weeks of satisfactory project funding.

As usual all comments are welcome.

