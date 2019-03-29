Too Much Worry About Bonds

Why this budding consensus could be wrong, and why it could be an ideal time to be a contrarian.

Introduction

Since 2016, I have been bearish on bonds, periodically owning puts in the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), and writing about this positioning privately, and publicly, on Seeking Alpha.

A sampling of my public writing on this topic includes the following articles:

Since my last public article on bonds, there has been a mini-panic, or buying capitulation, on top of what already was a bullish investment backdrop for bonds.

Clearly, in the short term, I have been wrong with by bearish positioning with bonds, as almost everyone has come to embrace the "lower for longer" mantra, which from my perspective is very similar to how almost all investors believed housing prices would never decline on a national basis before they ultimately declined on a national basis, spurring the Great Financial Crisis from 2007-2009.

In summary, I continue to disagree with this building consensus, and I think there is a set-up for higher bond yields, particularly at the long-end of the curve that is playing out.

Investment Thesis

Sovereign bond yields bottomed in 2016, and this was a secular bottom, so look for bond yields to make new highs in the months and years ahead, not new lows.

Yields Continue Lower

Sovereign bond yields began to slide in late 2018, and that has continued into 2019, with an acceleration of the decline in bond yields over the past several weeks, as the following ten-year charts of the 10-Year Treasury Yields from Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States illustrate below.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Roughly two weeks after I last wrote publicly about the bond market, German Ten-Year Treasury Yields have declined from 0.07%, to -0.07%, Japan Ten-Year Treasury Yields have declined from -0.04% to -0.07%, U.K. Ten-Year Treasury Yields have declined from 1.20% to 1.03%, and U.S. Ten-Year Treasury Yields have declined from 2.61% to 2.39%.

The ongoing plunge in yields, particularly the return of negative yields in Europe, specifically in Germany, has many market participants worried.

However, if you look at the bigger picture charts shown above, the 2016 secular lows in sovereign bond yields are still intact, and building on this narrative, in the U.S., and to a lesser extent in the U.K., Germany, and Japan, we are a long way from the 2016 low in yields, however, sentiment is reaching similar extreme levels.

A Fed Funds Interest Rate Cut

Right now, the CME Group's (CME) FedWatch tool is suggesting a 76% probability of an interest rate cut by January of 2020.

(Source: CME Group)

Just a month ago, there was an 82% probability of the Fed keeping its target interest rate at current levels, and today, that probability has fallen to less than 25%, so clearly, there has been a sea change in expectations.

Yield Curve Inversion

The fall in longer-term Treasury Yields has caused a yield curve inversion in the United States, as the chart of 10-Year Treasury Yields minus 3-Month Treasury Yields illustrates.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

While the yield curve is inverting with shorter-term yields higher than longer-term yields, something interesting is happening in the more popular spread between 10-Year and 2-Year U.S. Treasury Yields, specifically there is a gradual steepening of the yield curve that has been happening.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

This steepening of the yield curve is more evident when looking at the spread between 30-Year and 2-Year Treasury Yields.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

What does this burgeoning steeping of the yield curve between the 10-2 spread, and the 20-2 spread mean?

From my perspective, this is a very important question for investors to answer in the months ahead.

Equities Responding Favorably

Thus far, the continued fall in sovereign bond yields, has been greeted positively by the equity markets.

The S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), is up 12.4% year-to-date, and yield-oriented favorites, including REITs, as measured by the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), and utilities, as measured by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), have continued to grind higher, rising 16.1%, and 11.5% year-to-date.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

However, commodity prices have responded with vigor too, led by crude oil, which is up 30.8% YTD using $WTIC prices, and this has propelled the United States Oil Fund (USO) to a YTD gain of 27.7%, which outpaces SPY's YTD gain of 12.4%.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Building on the positive commodity reflationary narrative, BHP Billiton (BHP), and Rio Tinto (RIO), which are two large diversified commodity producers, with BHP being the largest diversified commodities producer by market capitalization, are up 18.8%, and 28.3% respectively, both ahead of SPY's 12.4% gain.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

BHP and RIO have both performed strongly since their 2016 lows, yet the better opportunities are in more out-of-favor commodity equities, something we discuss in detail on a regular basis.

The performance of commodities, and leading commodity equities is suggesting that the current panic in the bond market is overdone, indicating a growing opportunity in going short the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

This trade, meaning short TLT, has been wrong thus far in 2019, yet it was a big winner for us in 2016, and I expect a repeat of this to happen in 2019.

Closing Thoughts

There has clearly been a panic in the bond market, as the inversion of the yield curve, and declining long-term sovereign bond yields has spurred a wave of bond buying as investors position for a possible oncoming recession.

However, rising commodity prices are suggesting a different outcome, as are rising wage pressures.

Specific to wage pressures, in the February Employment Report, wages increased by 3.4% over the past year, their fastest pace of increase since the current economic expansion has begun, as the following chart illustrates.

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, FRED, MarketWatch)

With rising commodity prices, and rising wage pressures, could the bond bulls have overplayed their hand?

It remains my view that recent fears about a downturn in global growth, led by a downturn in China, are causing a secondary peak in sovereign bond prices that is occurring right now, however, once this storm passes, the secular turning point in 2016 will be cemented, and sovereign bond yields will have a lot of room to run higher, from their current levels.

Once the bond market rolls over once again, look for a capital rotation, highlighted by a move from growth-to-value, that has a chance to rival, or exceed the capital rotation that took place from 2000-2002.

Bigger picture, fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, as price discovery, after a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active, value investors, who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free-cash-flow-leading companies, and the most out-of-favor sectors and the most out-of-favor equities, including this recent public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article.

WTK

