Liberty Health: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) has been undergoing a series of dramatic changes at the management and Board level. It appears that the company is trying to revamp itself after Hindenburg Research released a report alleging the company of undisclosed insider dealings, inflated asset purchases, and dilutive share issuances. We think the company is likely to face near-term pressures due to a lack of leadership but the company still holds lots of potentials as a few options remain available to this Florida upstart. We suggest shareholders wait for new management before selling the stock.

Near-Term Turmoil

Liberty's trouble began when a group of short sellers published a short report on Aphria in late 2018. Despite the fact that Liberty was not mentioned directly in the initial short report, the stock dropped like a rock due to its close ties with the Canadian cannabis company. However, short sellers published a follow-up analyst a few weeks later targeting Liberty and its relationships with Aphria insiders. The stock remains trading far below levels seen before the short attack while Aphria has recovered all the losses.

Since then, there have been many changes announced at the management and Board level. First of all, Liberty announced that Aphria insiders Vic Neufeld and John Cervini resigned from the Board in January. They were replaced by Ian McKinnon and John Hick shortly after. Then in February, the company announced that its CEO and CFO both resigned and will be replaced by future candidates that will U.S.-based as mentioned specifically in the press release.

(Source: TSX)

Liberty's Future

After the recent management and Board changes, we think it is clear that the company is taking actions in response to the short seller allegations. One of the short sellers' argument was that Liberty is run by people not originally from the Florida area despite being a predominately Floridian company. The recent departures of Canadian senior executives and the Board's intention to recruit local talent is a step in the right direction in addressing investor concerns. In the long-run, we think Liberty remains a solid company with good prospects either as a standalone entity or as a potential target.

We think Liberty has a clearly defined growth plan in the Florida market as it is accelerating its expansion in the state with its 11th store opened on March 1. It also completed the buildout of Phase 1 construction at its Liberty 360 campus adding over 80,000 sq ft of growing area. The company now has 150,000 sq ft of cultivation space in the state making it one of the largest operators in Florida. Going forward, we think Liberty would mimic the trajectory of Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) in pursuing a highly profitable expansion strategy within Florida as the market remains undersupplied and fragmented. However, we note that there is increasing competition from several multi-state operators ("MSOs") including MedMen, Harvest Health, iAnthus, and Curaleaf. Most of the larger MSOs have begun to expand in the Florida market which would indicate higher levels of competition for incumbents like Trulieve and Liberty. Additionally, Liberty received a processing license in Ohio last October which will provide another opportunity for it to diversify and expand its footprint outside Florida.

(Liberty Investor Deck)

We think Liberty could also serve as an attractive target for companies looking to acquire an existing platform in the coveted Florida market. Liberty has a strong presence in Florida and has just won a processor and dispensary license in Ohio under a JV with the Schottenstein Group (which also happen to be the largest shareholder of GGB). Florida has become one of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the U.S. due to its favorable demographics and an increasingly likely shift towards full legalization under the new governor.

Ultimately, we think the Board and management have to evaluate any potential interests in the company against its standalone business plan. While the Florida market is vast and growing, competition is also heating up as many companies are expanding their presence in the state. iAnthus opened its Florida location in December 2018 and Curaleaf already opened its 21st location in January this year. We think Liberty is at a disadvantage when it comes to access to capital and resources while competing with MSOs in the Florida market. At the right price, we think a combination with another strategy player could make sense for shareholders.

Looking Ahead

Liberty shareholders have many reasons for wanting to sell at current prices. The stock was implicated by the Aphria short attack back in December 2018 as short sellers targeted Liberty specifically as an example of insider dealings involving the Aphria insiders. However, Liberty never responded to the short report directly and the stock remains underwater as it struggles to recover from the repercussions. In the meantime, Aphria has moved on and recovered all the losses and more helped by GGB's hostile bid. We don't fault Liberty shareholders as they have been suffering due to its affiliation with Aphria. However, we think the long-term potential of Liberty is attractive given Aphria's recent announcement to complete exit its positions in Liberty and the departures of previous management and select Board members. The short-term pain at Liberty will result in a stronger and better company if the right management can be put into place. The Florida market is an important and strategically important one for any MSOs and Liberty is well-positioned to continue its current expansion or combine with another entity looking to leverage its platform. We would suggest investors wait for the new management to be announced before selling the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.