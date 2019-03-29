Uniti: Is A 10-Foot Pole Long Enough?

A few weeks ago one of our previous holdings Uniti Group (UNIT) dropped more than 50% in just two days (from $19.98 to $9.23) after its biggest customer Windstream (WIN) lost a court case against hedge fund Aurelius Capital.

We originally bought Uniti in October of 2017 for $15.67 then sold it 9 months later for 21.47 plus 1.80 in dividends. All told we made 49% in 10 months, a pretty good deal. Well, now their biggest customer, Windstream has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and everything appears to be up in the air.

Personally, I think Chapter 11 will benefit both parties here since it will cut WIN's debt by more than half and gives UNIT a real reason to cut their dividend considerably - i.e., at least by half. This would make UNIT more viable since it would give them more cash to pursue deals without borrowing.

Note: Uniti cut its dividend from $2.40 to $.20.

UNIT has put off their year-end report from Feb 27 to March 18 which indicates to me they are probably negotiating with WIN. WIN has 60 days (with extensions to 120 days) to accept or reject their leases. Since UNIT's lease is absolutely necessary for WIN to even function I don't see it being rejected. That would be a mess they might not survive.

So that leaves 2 options: just keep on going as is or perhaps reduce the lease a bit, say 5% (about $35 million/yr), in exchange for something. For example, WIN could allow UNIT to sell/use some of their dark fiber i.e. fiber capacity that is available but unused. Under the current lease terms UNIT cannot do that. That would allow UNIT to make up for the discount. WIN could also agree to a stepped-up annual rate increase from .5% to say 2.5% for 3 years. This would give WIN a couple of years to become more viable while not hurting UNIT unless WIN should happen to have to file for BR again. Or some combination.

Here's WIN debt profile from 2018 10k. Note unsecured equals about $3.2 billion so assuming they get an 80% haircut i.e. bondholders get 20 cents on the dollar, WIN will save about $200 million/year in interest. That should make them viable for at least a few years.

Uniti also has a lot of debt coming due over the next years as shown below.

But cash has been sinking like a rock ergo the dividend cut.

So I see Uniti's problems as not unresolvable but as unknowable as to timing and thus uninvestable as a turnaround stock.

1. Cash is short.

2. 65% of their revenue is tied to WIN a customer in bankruptcy.

3. Their lease with their 65% revenue customer may be renegotiated lower.

4. Big debt rollovers are coming in spite of unknowables.

5. As a REIT with a 2% dividend, how do they get the stock to double to $20 when the dividend would be 1%? How many 1% REITs are there?

6. If they raise the dividend then they have less investible cash thus a longer runway to reduce WIN's revenue from 65% to less than 50%.

Conclusion

So what about that 10-foot pole? I would say that UNIT's upside is limited until all of WIN's problems are behind them which could take 6 months to a year. Uniti management also has to deal with the 6 issues outlined above plus wait for the Chapter 11 issue to be resolved. Therefore, I would remain on the sidelines until a way forward emerges from the cloudbank.

Over the next 2 years, GE (GE) has as at least as much upside as UNIT with a lot less risk.

Uniti is a sell until further notice.

