Tivity Health: The Sell-Off Looks Seriously Overdone

At the same time, however, the valuation now suggests the acquisition is a disaster - three weeks after it closed.

On Friday, December 7, shares of Tivity Health (TVTY) closed at $40.61. At that price, Tivity had a market cap of $1.74 billion. Before the market opened the following Monday, Tivity announced a $1.3 billion acquisition of diet provider Nutrisystem. TVTY shares dropped 31% - and the declines have only continued since:

source: finviz.com

TVTY now has an enterprise value (pro forma for shares and RSUs issued in conjunction with the acquisition, which closed earlier this month) just over $2 billion. At least as far as the market concerned, the acquisition destroyed roughly $1 billion worth of value. If TVTY had raised $1.3 billion and set it on fire, the stock would be at $10 (at least in theory). From that standpoint alone, the huge dip in TVTY looks like far too much.

That said, there's more going on here than just an acquisition the market didn't like. For both the legacy Tivity business and Nutrisystem, 2019 guidance looks disappointing. A newly (and heavily) leveraged balance sheet adds risk to the story.

But I thought TVTY was intriguing after the initial sell-off - and at $17 it looks downright enticing. Tivity probably overpaid for Nutrisystem - but at this point the market is acting as if the acquisition was an irredeemable disaster. Anything better than that, and TVTY should be able to rebound.

Why TVTY Has Sold Off

There are qualitative and quantitative aspects to the sell-off in TVTY. As the 31% decline on the day of the announcement shows, investors simply didn't like the deal from the jump. The argument from Tivity is that the tie-up of Tivity's legacy SilverSneakers and Prime Fitness offerings plus NutriSystem's meal plans (including the South Beach Diet brand) creates a "calories in, calories out" model:

source: Tivity Health presentation, January 2019

That model makes the combined companies much more valuable for health care payors (who fund the SilverSneakers and Prime Fitness benefit offerings, which allow for flexible gym access). Cross-selling - pushing Nutrisystem customers to enroll in the gym offerings, or having gym owners sell Nutrisystem or South Beach products - creates revenue synergies. And Tivity has targeted $30-$35 million in synergies on the cost side as well, with an estimated $9-$12 million to be realized in 2019, per guidance given with the company's Q4 release.

But, again, investors seem skeptical. And that skepticism is understandable. Nutrisystem customers - a quarter of which are over 65, per TVTY's Q4 conference call - do represent a potential audience for SilverSneakers to drive visits. But are gym operators really going to become Nutrisystem resellers? Why, exactly, are payors going to start covering Nutrisystem plans? The CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) has started allowing home meal delivery, and Anthem (ANTM) added that option to some Medicare Advantage plans back in 2017. Still, it's not clear that Nutrisystem, in particular, will benefit.

More broadly, particularly on the Nutrisystem side, there's a question as to why many of the discussed initiatives weren't executed already. On the post-acquisition call, Nutrisystem CEO Dawn Zier (who is staying on to run the unit as part of Tivity) discussed potentially developing a senior-focused program. If 25% of customers are 65-plus, why did it take the Tivity deal to create that opportunity? Couldn't gym operators have been targeted in the past (perhaps, for instance, via a partnership with Planet Fitness (PLNT) and its franchisees?) Tivity is making the case that "1 + 1 = 2.5 or 3", but as Michael Boyd put it on this site last month, investors' math seems closer to "1 + 1 = 1.5", and at this price perhaps closer to 1.3.

Fundamentally, there are worries as well - which tie into some of the qualitative concerns here. Most notably, guidance from both companies given with Tivity's release last month looks disappointing in the context of recent results:

source: author via Tivity Health and Nutrisystem press releases and filings. 2019 figures at midpoint of guidance; combined figure does not include cited cost synergies

For Nutrisystem, in particular, 2019 projections are concerning. Full-year revenue is guided basically flat ($682-$702M vs $691M) with the Adjusted EBITDA range of $100-$110 million bracketing 2018's $104.1 million. The problem is that 2018 was supposed to be an easy comparison: Nutrisystem, by management's own admission, had a poor "diet season" (which starts after New Year's Day, as customers try to adhere to resolutions) in 2018, with guidance leading the stock to plunge 21% in February 2018. That was supposed to be a one-time misstep (driven largely by poor results on TV advertising spend), with the previous growth trajectory resuming in 2019.

But per Zier on Tivity's Q4 call, the 2019 diet season, too, was weak. This time around, higher costs driven by unspecified competitors led the company to pull back too far on TV. Zier cited "sequential improvements" through the February 19th date of the call, but investors likely are nervous about 2019 performance in the unit. Nutrisystem, after all, is a business that has stalled out before; Zier has done a remarkable job turning it around (the stock roughly quadrupled under her leadership) but it's starting to look like the low-hanging fruit has been harvested. And it almost certainly looks like Tivity paid too much: even accounting for the lower value of the small stock component of the deal, Tivity paid 11x+ EBITDA for a business whose own guidance suggests two straight years of essentially zero growth.

As for the legacy Tivity Health business, guidance suggests a deceleration there, too. Revenue is guided to increase 1-3% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be basically flat ($140-$145M vs $142.2M in 2018). That guidance is weaker than the preliminary outlook given last year - because United Healthcare (UNH) is pulling more lives from its individual plans from Tivity offerings and instead providing its Optum Fitness Advantage plan:

source: Tivity Health Q4 earnings slides

The reliance on key providers is a big part of the risk here. TVTY dropped 32% back in 2017 when Optum first launched that benefit to Medicare Advantage customers. In 2011, when Tivity was still known as Healthways, the company lost its largest customer Cigna (CI) as well.

Now another large customer is departing - with a "final wave" coming in 2020, per the Q4 call. The quicker-than-expected departure caused revenue guidance for 2019 to come down by $20 million - about a three-point hit.

For now, the impact is limited to individual plans - only about 1/3 of the 2019 revenue base, suggesting a similar ~$20 million headwind in 2020 (assuming all individual members are shifted to Optum). But with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana (HUM) also 10% customers (the three insurers combined drove 45% of 2018 revenue, per the 10-K), there's obvious concern that another proverbial shoe will drop at some point in the next few years.

In addition, on the Q4 call, Tivity lowered its enrollment target from 5 million to 4.5 million. CEO Donato Tramuto explained the move as being due to more "hybrid" agreements (in which Tivity gets a fee plus payments per visits, as opposed to 'PMPM', a fixed rate per member per month), which are better monetized. It's hard not to see that lowered target - and the explanation - as a bit too convenient, and perhaps a sign that the business is approaching a ceiling faster than investors might like.

All told, some pressure on TVTY post-acquisition makes some sense. Nutrisystem already looks like an overpay. Investors may have ignored the customer concentration risk in sending TVTY to $40+ before the acquisition was announced, and growth even ex-UNH appears to be decelerating. With the balance sheet now 4x+ levered, the disappointments come off the equity value much faster than they would have otherwise. And, qualitatively, it seems clear that investors simply have lost trust in both sides of the story here.

Is TVTY Too Cheap?

In that context, it's risky to try and time the bottom - or argue solely that TVTY simply is "cheap enough". (That's a lesson I unfortunately have learned with other levered plays of late, among them FTD (FTD) and GMS (GMS).) At the same time, however, TVTY really does look cheap. Pro forma EV/EBITDA (which includes the guided cost synergies for 2019) is right at 8x - while both stocks were trading at 10x+ before the deal. Pop that figure to 9x - assuming a more modest discount to pre-acquisition multiples and TVTY climbs some 30%. Further cost synergies ($20 million or so) add more upside.

P/FCF multiples look even more attractive. Tivity didn't give EPS guidance (it won't do so until Q1 as it finalizes purchase accounting), but the company projected standalone FCF of $95-$100 million for Tivity and $65-$75 million for Nutrisystem. Even assuming $50 million in incremental pre-tax interest, combined FCF should be in the $130 million range, suggesting a sub-7x multiple. That free cash flow also should accelerate deleveraging, with the company targeting a leverage ratio of 3.5x by the end of next year and 2.5x by the end of 2021.

Obviously, the leverage on the balance sheet suppresses P/FCF and P/E figures - and it adds risk to the story in the event 2019 actuals disappoint against the current outlook. That added risk alone might suggest EBITDA multiple compression, making the move from 10x+ to 8x more logical. But even with the debt, the numbers here do work even in the event that the business decelerates - or even stumbles modestly. Interest is the big expense at the moment, as these are capital-light businesses: combined capex in 2018 was $20.5 million, less than 2% of pro forma revenue. Even with ~flat underlying results, there should be an awful lot of free cash flow on the way to help deleverage - which management insists will be the focus in coming years.

Meanwhile, in the sell-off investors seem to be focusing solely on the qualitative risks - and not on some of the promise Tivity still has. The company recently signed a multi-year agreement with Walmart (WMT) to provide fitness benefits to its 1.6 million employees. That's a "spear tip," as CFO Adam Holland put it on the Q4 call, for similar deals with other large self-insured business. And it provides a potential catalyst for Prime, which continues to grow nicely (guided to 20%+ in 2019), while driving just ~9% of pro forma 2019 revenue based on guidance.

Even the UNH risk might be overblown at this point. As noted, the entire relationship drives just under 10% of 2019 revenue - and two-thirds of that comes from group lives that management believes should be protected. Humana extended its contract last year, to the end of 2022. The deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield covers the same period. There is a sense that Tivity could be squeezed by these increasingly large payors - but the near-term risk of a big loss interrupting the deleveraging story (or leading to EBITDA declines that further cut equity value) seems minimal at best. Without that risk, and the 2019 effect of UNH aside, the legacy Tivity business continues to post growth, with higher coverage and better enrollment both potential drivers of further revenue and profit increases going forward.

From here, the bigger risk admittedly is on the Nutrisystem side (which is somewhat ironic given that I owned the stock at the time the acquisition was announced). There's historically been a cyclical aspect to that business, and competition in the space might be expanding as grocers like Kroger (KR) move into the meal kit business. But it's worth remembering that performance there, too, actually has been rather solid save for diet season missteps the last two years. Investors might have some skepticism about the revenue opportunities (and rightfully so), but new channels, and new programs, may be able to offer some help. Meanwhile, I'm not quite ready to believe that Zier has somehow forgotten to manage the business.

From the standpoint of the combined business, as Tivity has pointed out since the acquisition, insurers are talking up more 'holistic' offerings in an effort to prevent diabetes and obesity; simply dismissing the larger "calories in, calories out" strategy so early seems far too conservative.

To Buy or Not to Buy

At the moment, TVTY seems like a classic (and all-too-common) case of a major acquisition destroying shareholder value. But at the same time, a nearly 60% decline pretty much assumes the acquisition was an enormous mistake - just three weeks after it closed. 2019 guidance does look disappointing - but UNH isn't going to pull lives every year, and Nutrisystem still has room for improvement on the execution front and through revenue synergies (possibly).

There are still deleveraging benefits to play out. There's an incremental ~$20 million in cost synergies against 2019 guidance of ~$250 million in Adjusted EBITDA. And at these prices, more downside (at least from a mid-term perspective; there's an obvious near-term "falling knife" problem) seems to require the business to turn south relatively quickly.

Even something close to stability from an EBITDA standpoint, with $100 million-plus (easily) in free cash flow, still suggests double-digit upside, with even a 10x P/FCF multiple plus deleveraging benefits getting the market cap to well past $1 billion against a current ~$850 million (fully diluted).

And if TVTY hits its targets, or even comes close, the upside is enormous. Something like $300 million in 2021 EBITDA at the 2.5x leverage target and a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple suggests a share price nearing $50 - a clean triple. This still seems like something where downside should be the in the $10 range (which wipes out the entirety of the Nutrisystem deal), stability gets $20+, and some level of success in the deal leads the stock to double.

Beyond the numbers, the argument here is relatively simple: the market already has decided the acquisition is something close to a disaster. Anything better probably leads TVTY to climb higher at some point.

It's possible the market is right: there are risks to the business, risks amplified by a 4.4x leverage ratio. But it's worth giving Tivity at least a chance to let its plans play out - and there's an awful lot of upside ahead if the market has overcorrected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TVTY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.