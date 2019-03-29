Agriculture Commodities: Grain Markets Remain Mixed Ahead Of Friday's USDA Report

Investment Thesis

From a pure weather perspective, corn and soybeans are buys. However, given the other variables that can have ramifications on these crops, investors should take a cautious approach by either remaining on the sidelines or taking small positions. With regards to wheat, global competition and supply continues to weigh bearishly on the market. The USDA report that comes out on Friday should provide some insightful information and lead to better direction of the markets.

Weather supports corn and soybeans but trade negotiations continue to weigh

Teucrium corn (CORN) pre-market is up 0.95% or .15 to $16.00 after finishing yesterday down 0.69% (-.11) to 15.85. Teucrium soybeans (SOYB) finished yesterday down 1.03% (-.17) to $15.88. Teucrium wheat (WEAT) pre-market is flat and finished yesterday up 0.22% or .01 to $5.43. The Teucrium Wheat (WEAT), Corn (CORN), and Soybean (SOYB) Funds provide investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat, corn, and soybean, respectively without the need for a futures account. These ETFs reflect the price action of their respective futures markets that trade on the CBOT.

The May corn futures contract finished yesterday up 0.13%, soybean up 0.28%, and wheat down 1.23%. Currently, grain futures are mixed with soybeans up .13% to $8.8812, corn up (0.24%) to $3.7388, and wheat (-1.94) down $4.5962. May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures this morning are down 9 cents to $4.604 with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures are down 7.4 cents to $4.370, resulting in a 23-cent premium CBOT to the KCBT. MGEX’s Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract is down $0.52 to $5.624. Figure 1 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn price trend over the past 7 days.

Figure 2 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans price trend over the past 7 days.

Figure 3 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat price trend over the past 7 days.

On the weather front, farmers across the central U.S. (particularly over the northwestern sections of the corn/soybean belt and across parts of the Mississippi Delta) will experience some major negative impacts this spring that will likely extend into/through the 2019 summer crop growing season. A wet Fall 2018 followed by a wet/snowy and cold winter 2018-2019 (particularly across the northern Rockies and Plains), combined with spring snowmelt, a March that's been wet, and an overall supersaturated environment has led to 1) poor fieldwork conditions that will continue to disrupt fieldwork preparation and planting, and 2) logistics issues over the Midwest/Plains where river, rail, and road networks will continue to be delayed/disrupted due to ongoing flooding. This has increased the risk of acreage loss, crop switchovers, and if we continue to experience wet conditions will lead to further acreage impacts and ultimately crop condition and supply.

The wetness this year across the central U.S. is unprecedented with several areas along the Red River, Missouri River Valley, and Mississippi River experiencing major to record flooding. Warming global sea surface temperatures are unequivocally one of the primary culprits in a wetter pattern. Through a process known as evaporation, energy via warm sea surface temperatures gets pumped into the atmosphere to adding fuel to storms and increasing the occurrence of precipitation events including extreme events. Figure 4 is a map depicting the percent of normal precipitation over the past 4 months across the Corn Belt. Areas in blue and purple indicate a surplus of precipitation, while areas in yellow and orange indicate a deficit.

Figure 5 below is a map showing areas of moderate (orange), major (red), and record (purple) flooding.

Over the next 7 days, the central U.S. will experience bouts of cool and mild air with an overall cooler than normal outlook. Variable weather will continue in the 8-14 day period but trending warmer overall. There will be periods of rain/snow showers but the main precipitation axis will fall just to the south (from northern MO into central IL/IN into cent/north OH) of the hard hit areas of the northwestern corn/soybean belt. Figure 6 below is a 7-day precipitation outlook map through April 4.

On the international front, the U.S./China trade negotiations remain a focal point with soybeans being one the of main crops in the crosshairs. Soybeans in particular is a crop of concern given the possibility of tariffs placed on China even if a trade deal goes through.

Wheat is down due to no concerns of global supply and weather so far not having any negative impacts on the grain.

Final Trading Thoughts – Corn provides the greater upside of the three grains

All three markets of wheat have been on a downward trend as of late amid a stronger U.S. Dollar and adequate supply globally. I would expect that to continue in the short-term. The weather and flooding hasn’t had much impact on the winter wheat as much as its going to have an impact on corn and soybeans.

From a weather point of view, the upside favors soybeans. However, there’s risk given the U.S./China trade dispute. Additionally, farmers are planning to plant more corn than soybeans this year as they see more corn as being more optimal financially.

Corn has upside potential based off the weather. Planting disruptions this spring will likely continue and the potential exist for crop condition and supply issues. If we have a hot and dry summer, that will create even more upside potential for corn. Acreage issues early planting season and delays combined with a hot and dry summer will be detrimental to corn likely killing off the crop or causing serious damage. That in turn will cause prices to shoot up due to major supply issues.

On Friday, the USDA will come out with its report. This can potentially provide more clues/insights as where the market is and is projected to go.

Given all stated above, I would be most bullish with corn at this point than the other agriculture products. However, I would remain conservative in my investing approach as there’s still a great deal of uncertainty.

