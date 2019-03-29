Unilever: Value For The Long-Term Investor

Unilever has a strong strategy in place and they continue to deliver on these strategic priorities.

Unilever has a well diversified product portofolio, and has signifcant growth in emerging markets.

Unilever has seen strong growth in emerging markets. Emerging markets now accounting for 59% of the turnover in 2018;

In 2018 Unilever (UL) delivered some good results as the volume of sales grew and the margins improved. However, the turnover has decreased by 5.1% in 2018 versus 2017. This was mainly because of an adverse currency impact.

Even though I believe the market will remain challenging for Unilever in 2019, I still believe that Unilever can deliver significant returns to its shareholders in the long term.

Investment thesis

In the chart below you can see that Unilever has a strong product portfolio spread across different market segments. Within each market segment, Unilever has some of the most well-known products across the world. These include products such as Axe, Dove, Magnum, Lifebuoy, Sunsilk and Knorr.

I believe that Unilever is able to capitalize further on these strong products in emerging markets like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. India experienced double-digit growth, and according to Unilever Pakistan and Bangladesh also have very good growth rates.

Besides the opportunity for growth, Unilever is having several cost savings programs. In 2019 it is expected that these programs continue to have a positive impact on the company. As a target, Unilever wants to achieve an underlying operating margin of 20% by 2020.

Source: Pie chart based on data from Unilever's 2018 full year results report.

Market developments

In 2018 the Asia/AMET/RUB region accounted for 22.9 €bn turnover and the underlying sales for that region grew by 6.2%. As mentioned before India, Pakistan and Bangladesh saw good growth in the region. For this region, Underlying operating margin improved by 130bps compared to the previous year.

Source: Unilever full year results 2018

In December 2018 Unilever announced it had signed an agreement to acquire the Health, food and Drinks portfolio of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in India, Bangladesh and 20 other markets. This deal will be completed by the end of 2019 and will provide Unilever more presence in the Asia/AMET/RUB region.

In the long run I believe that focusing on the Asia/AMET/RUB region will be a strong competitive advantage to Unilever. If we look at the table below we can see why:

Country GDP Growth 2018 GDP Forecasted growth by 2020 India 8.2% 6.50% China 6.8% 5.80% Pakistan 5.79% 4.50%

Source: Trading Economics

In 2018 the Americas region accounted for 16.0 €bn turnover. This region had some competitive challenges in dressings and teas. In Mexico, there was strong growth, but in Argentina there was a decline of 10% by volume. All in all this region saw it's Underlying operating margin reduced by 70bps.

I believe that in 2019 this market will continue to experience headwinds, strong competitors, trade wars with China, and the growth of economies in Latin American countries lacking.

Country GDP Growth rate 2018 GDP Forecasted growth by 2020 Brazil 0.4% 0.70% Argentina 1.1% 1.20% Chile 1.2% 1.20%

Source: Trading Economics

The Europe region had a turnover of 12.1 €bn in 2018. In this region, France was an extremely challenging market for Unilever. Sales decreased across all categories except ice cream. In other countries, ice cream sales benefited from good weather and from a strong innovation plan.

Country GDP Growth rate 2018 GDP Forecasted growth by 2020 European Union 1.40% 0.60%

Dividends

Unilever pays a quarterly dividend. In the past 5 years, the average dividend growth rate was 6.33%. The current yield is around 3% which is low, but it has room to grow. The payout ratio was 0.33 according to Gurufocus.

Source: Self-made graph based on company data.

Analyst ratings

Below table is based on the latest Unilever analysts consensus collection document. All data is for the full-year 2019.

Min Max Consensus Turnover (€ million) 50.571 52.835 51.602 Underlying sales growth 3.2% 4.5% 3.9% Underlying EPS (€) 2.44 2.60 2.51 Underlying EPS growth 3.3% 12.0% 8.4 %

The lowest estimate for Underlying EPS growth is 3.3% and the highest estimate is 12.0%. Personally, I don't expect the highest estimate is attainable due to headwinds Unilever might experience in the coming year, but I do think that an EPS growth between 4 and 5% should be achievable for Unilever.

Unilever's strategy

Unilever's strategy consists of several key focus area's: portfolio management, brands and innovation, market development, agility and cost management and people management.

When looking at their portfolio Unilever continues to invest and devest in products and brands which they believe will strengthen Unilever's portfolio. If we look at 2018 they made several acquisitions and divestments.

Source: Unilever full year results 2018

Another important strategy is its focus on cost management. Unilever wants to achieve an Underlying profit margin of 20%. I believe by having a focus on cost management they will strengthen their competitiveness and only invest in products/brands that will enhance their profitability.

The 2019 focus area's only confirming their commitment to their strategy:

Source: Unilever full year results 2018 presentation

All in all I believe that Unilever has a strong strategy in place which they continue to deliver on.

Valuation

The current stock price of Unilever is around 58 dollar per share. Which is near 52 week high and all-time high. The price-earnings ratio is also quite high at 22+. However, I do not expect that the price-earnings ratio will drop anytime soon to significantly lower levels.

Compared to other related companies the P/E ratio of Unilever is part of the lower P/E ratio companies.

Company P/E Ratio ((TTM)) Unilever 22.85 General Mills 20.14 Kimberly-Clark Corporation 30.74 Colgate-Palmolive Company 24.50 The Procter & Gamble Company 25.18

Source: Table compiled on data from Yahoo Finance.

Risks

Adverse currency exchange rates, rising commodity prices, and global developments will pose a challenge for Unilever in the coming period. A possible market downturn will also have a significant impact on Unilever.

Despite these risks, I do believe that the dividend will remain safe and will continue to grow.

Conclusion

Unilever will experience some headwinds in the coming period. However, with the focus on emerging markets, improving its margins and improving its competitiveness in low growth markets, I believe that for the next decade Unilever will deliver strong results and this stock should be a consideration for investors that have a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.