Spark Networks To Acquire Zoosk For U.S. Online Dating Expansion

The deal for Zoosk is a transformative acquisition and positions Spark to better compete in fragmented dating markets.

Spark Networks has agreed to acquire Zoosk for $255 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Spark Networks (LOV) announced it has agreed to acquire Zoosk for $255 million.

Zoosk operates an online dating platform for primarily North American consumers.

With the deal for Zoosk, LOV is creating a much larger online dating group as it seeks to achieve scale and effectively operate in competitive and fragmented online dating markets worldwide.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Zoosk was founded in 2007 to develop an online dating platform using their proprietary Behavioral Matchmaking algorithm.

Management is headed by CEO Steven McArthur, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously President and CEO at Vegas.com.

Investors have invested $61.6 million in the company and include Crossroads Capital, Canaan Partners, ATA Ventures, Crosslink Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, among others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to market research by Statista, the U.S. online dating market is projected to reach $797 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to $885 million by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2023.

In 2019, the user penetration rate stood at 10.8% and is expected to reach 11.3% by 2023.

However, Spark management values the U.S market at a much higher $2.5 billion, or 50% of the global online dating market.

Competitors that operate online dating platforms include:

OkCupid

Happn

Hily

Harmonica

LuvByrd

eHarmony

Tindr

Match.com (IAC)

Numerous others

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

According to the 6-K filing, Spark disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $255 million consisting of $115 million in cash and 12.98 million ADSs.

Management issued a comment on financial guidance as follows:

Given the timing of this transaction and other considerations, Spark's 2019 outlook is no longer consistent with preliminary 2019 guidance provided on August 30, 2018 as part of Spark Networks First Half 2018 results. Spark is focused on completing the post-close merger integration work as efficiently as possible, and we believe our efforts will result in at least $50 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

A review of the firm's 2018 half-year results indicates that as of June 30, 2018, LOV had EUR 8.1 million in cash and EUR 14 million in debt outstanding.

In the past 12 months, Spark's stock price has risen 9.8% vs. IAC's (IAC) rise of 37.4%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Covering analyst ratings are currently 'Buy' but the consensus price target of $15.25 implies a downside potential to the stock of 7%:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

Spark is acquiring Zoosk in the extended wake of its own combination in late 2017 with Affinitas.

Spark holds several global dating brands but the deal for Zoosk gives its a strong foothold in the fragmented, large and lucrative U.S. market.

As Spark CEO Jeronimo Folgueira stated in the deal announcement (linked to above):

Our acquisition of Zoosk is the most transformative deal in our history, and we expect the transaction to immediately strengthen our position in the online dating market. With the increased scale that results from the combination, we see a clear path to profitability improvements and greater opportunity to invest in innovation and growth initiatives that will drive shareholder value.

Spark has identified the U.S. as a key strategic market as it seeks to consolidate and achieve economies of scale to compete more effectively with IAC, the leading holding company for online dating services.

With the deal, Spark sees two-thirds of its revenue coming from North American operations and expects to achieve 'meaningful margin expansion in 2020 and beyond.'

Since the deal announcement, investors have pushed LOV stock up 50%, so they are clearly enamored of the deal's transformative potential.

But management will need to prove its thesis by increasing Zoosk's value add, monetization, and synergies.

