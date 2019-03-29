Why I'm Buying This Little-Known Chipmaker

Intro
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is a unique semiconductor firm that specializes in software to assist the design of chips and circuit boards. This focus on automation and intellectual property, as opposed to hardware alone, has allowed the company to enjoy a wide economic moat for its products and command business from multinationals including Intel , AMD, IBM, and Siemens.
Why I Like CDNS
By continuing to deliver excellent products since their IPO in 1987, Cadence Design Systems has become the go-to firm for high-tech chipmaking software and highly customized design solutions. This positioning, coupled with the global drive to implement 5G, pushes Cadence to the forefront of microchip and software expertise and innovation while generating exposure to positive consumer trends like 5G. Their boutique B2B and IP-based business model keeps the company’s operating earnings relatively insulated from downside in cyclical trends in both commodities and consumer demand.
Possibly my favorite reason for owning this stock is M&A action. Cadence has continued acquiring new technologies and peer companies practically since its inception, continuing on through the dotcom bubble and the financial crisis. This is the fruit of conservative and patient balance sheet positioning, and will serve Cadence for some time. Strategic M&A further enables Cadence’s management to grow operating income as well as their portfolio of intellectual technology – which, in the competitive tech space of today, is absolutely essential.
- Cadence Design Systems generally provides design services to microchip companies and defense contractors through their IP solutions unit, and recently made headlines for collaborating with Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), primarily using Cadence's industry-leading emulation software. This makes Cadence a unique company in the space; as they primarily provide software solutions to assist others in designing new technologies rather than manufacturing circuitry themselves.
- Cadence's vast software suite is used to prototype and vet circuitry for systems ranging from 5G networks to System on a Chip (SoC) to even dedicated circuits for machine learning.
- As is typical for custom intellectual property solutions and industrial software, Cadence prices on a per-contract basis with private companies and occasionally the government. Management's ability to successfully execute this pricing model at an operating margin of nearly 20% (and growing) indicates that CDNS is a premium business and customers are willing to pay for excellence.
I’d prefer to buy Cadence at a steeper margin of safety, but due to a dovish Fed and possible quantitative easing, this price point may not come. Given the company's history of earnings beats and rapid growth (21% growth in EBIT year-over-year), I believe CDNS shares are fairly valued by the market and offer an attractive growth opportunity at their current 5-year projected PEG of 2.51. I’ll discuss some ways to go long while not taking on excessive risk of a valuation compression.
Credit Analysis
-
Cadence also enjoys an extremely strong balance sheet and interest coverage. Major credit agencies haven’t rated their debt in years to my knowledge, but CDNS’s earnings are notably less volatile than peers such as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), yet has a comparable balance sheet. This affords management some flexibility in refinancing or retiring debt as is seen fit for the company.
EBIT to interest expense is a strong 20x, indicating a continuing ability to service debt and possibly take on greater leverage with little negative impact on the underlying business.
Cadence also holds enough cash on the balance sheet to retire all debt, if need be. I believe an adverse credit event to be extremely unlikely.
Premium industry positioning affords Cadence more safety from consumer preferences and macroeconomic forces than many of its peers.
-
Strategy
Though I consider myself a value investor, I believe that an excellent company should always warrant a closer look – even if it is priced at a premium. I certainly won’t argue that shares of CDNS are cheap, but operating income (EBIT) has grown fantastically over virtually any time period. This indicates that management is intelligently positioning itself for continued growth.
If you're risk-averse, you can buy the $45 12/20 PUT option to insure a 100-share position against a decline 28% or greater. At the time of writing, this contract trades for $1.05, or $105 for a $6200 position.
A cash cushion and more value-oriented investments can also help investors weather the storm of temporarily depressed share prices. I’ll discuss this further in the following section – value investors ought not be afraid of growth stocks, but they simply must be managed prudently.
Technical Analysis
Though I generally shy away from technical analysis in my investments, it can give valuable insights into the prospects of growth companies. I’ll talk through current technicals below.
CDNS has exceptionally strong momentum, with current share prices slightly higher than the 5-day simple moving average (NYSE:SMA) of $62.01. The 20-day SMA is still lower, at $59.82 indicating near- to intermediate-term bullishness. The “golden cross” remains intact, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages sitting at $53.92 and $46.77, respectively.
The 14-day RSI is just below overbought levels (77.05), indicating the possibility of a slight near-term pullback. Without a convergence of the 5 and 20-day moving averages, I wouldn’t worry about RSI levels – Cadence certainly has room to run in the near term.
Very few stocks offer technical profiles as compelling as CDNS’s. I would argue that without a death cross (50 day SMA crossing below the 200 day SMA), the technical thesis remains intact.
Threats
Owning Cadence does have one major drawback: they pay no dividend. This fact, when improperly managed or even ignored, can seriously hurt any investor’s portfolio in an economic downturn, as cash flow is not necessarily available to reinvest at a lower price point for an otherwise wonderful business. I propose that investors mitigate this risk by limiting position size for CDNS and maintaining a sizeable cash buffer, allowing for the deployment of capital at ever-more attractive price points while serving as insurance against becoming a forced seller.
However, this is just simple risk management – something all too many growth investors choose to ignore. Simply maintaining a 30% cash buffer and rebalancing during the dotcom crash would have enabled investors to see positive returns almost a year and a half earlier – which at today’s valuations is certainly prudent for many high-growth companies.
Moving Forward
I believe that Cadence Design Systems is one of the most-overlooked growth stocks in the present market. It offers compelling operating margins and exceptionally low credit risk, while strong pricing power may even allow for future margin expansion. Positioning in M&A and exposure to secular tailwinds such as 5G further strengthen the company.
For now, not paying a dividend makes sense – CDNS has a whopping 14.75% return on capital, a figure substantially greater than could generally be earned by deploying cash somewhere else. Continued focus on automation and strategic acquisitions generates tailwinds for the business that aren’t seen in many other places in today’s market, save for arguably J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM).
Remarkably, Cadence Design Systems is known for being one of the highest-paying employers in the U.S., dishing out an average of $150k per employee. With their competitive space in today’s labor market, investment into people trumps quarterly results. This deliberate choice by management encourages talent retention – which actually results in long-term cost savings – and has contributed to the company’s impressive 4.1 stars on Glassdoor. My own observations have indicated that a strong company culture helps align the interests of employees and shareholders and insulates both groups from the effects of a downturn.
I’m initiating a small position for my own portfolio, since I believe Cadence Design Systems is a best-in-breed company that will prove to be a compelling growth story through 2019 on, aided by 5G technology development and acceptance by consumers as well as top-notch management.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CDNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.