Why I'm Buying This Little-Known Chipmaker

Summary

Cadence Design Systems is a semiconductor and software company known for their virtual circuit/chip design software and their production of intellectual property in the microchip space.

It has premium market positioning and is exposed to positive secular forces, such as the adoption of 5G and an increasing demand for automation in microchip development.

Operating earnings are remarkably stable for a semiconductor company, as CDNS is less exposed to cyclical forces and end-user demand for chips.

Though shares aren’t particularly cheap, I believe their future growth prospects outweigh the premium shares trade relative to other opportunities in the space, such as AMD or Qualcomm.