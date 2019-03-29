Liquid Media To Acquire Open Nuage For Cloud Gaming Infrastructure

YVR gains a new 'studio-as-a-service' capability to add to its offerings for gaming content creators and production companies.

Liquid Media will acquire Open Nuage for cash or stock consideration.

Quick Take

Liquid Media Group (YVR) announced it has agreed to acquire Open Nuage for $858,750 plus contingent earnouts.

Open Nuage is a cloud-based gaming infrastructure platform.

With the deal, YVR seeks to expand and diversify its portfolio of offerings to content creators and production companies in the gaming & entertainment industry.

Target Company

Milton, Ontario-based Open Nuage was founded in 2006 to make developing and playing games on the cloud easier.

The firm was launched by prominent Toronto game developer Throwback Entertainment and provides game developers with a variety of consulting and technology services that assist in improving cloud-delivered gaming experiences for users and developers.

Throwback was founded by Chairman Thomas Maduri and President Robert Maduri.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global cloud gaming market was valued at $802 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $6.9 billion by 2026.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 27.2% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing number of gaming devices, changing audience preferences for streaming gaming experiences, and improved content delivery technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to fast adoption in technologies in China, India, and South Korea for gaming purposes.

Major competitive vendors that provide cloud gaming services include:

IBM (IBM)

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Ubitus

Simplay

RemoteMyApp

GameFly

Hatch Entertainment

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Liquid disclosed the acquisition price as $858,750 in either cash or its common shares, at its discretion, plus additional share-based earnouts based on meeting ‘certain performance milestones for downloads.’

YVR didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent financials indicates that as of August 31, 2018, YVR had $101,240 in cash and $3.44 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the three months ended August 31, 2018, was a negative ($54,550).

In the past 12 months, YVR’s stock price has dropped (40.6%) as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

Liquid is acquiring Open Nuage for its expertise in gaming cloud IT infrastructure.

As Liquid Chairman Joshua Jackson stated in the deal announcement,

The Open Nuage cloud gaming platform creates an optimized environment to make games work better online. It’s a very exciting acquisition because Liquid can offer these best-in-class services to the market and provide improved experiences for the Company’s own titles. We believe the future of gaming is found in the growth of cloud-based, multiplayer, cross-platform games, and expect Open Nuage to play a pivotal role in meeting demand for gamers and developers alike.

Liquid seeks to position itself as a provider of what it calls ‘studio-as-a-service’ for content creators and entertainment companies in the industry.

Integration risk should be minimal, as Liquid’s Majesco subsidiary was an existing customer and has already integrated its gaming operations infrastructure with the Open Nuage system.

The deal also serves to diversify Liquid’s portfolio of offerings and promises to increase its ‘share of wallet’ from production companies as it seeks to provide a larger menu of choices to the entertainment industry.

Since October 2018, Liquid has closed approximately $5.8 million in private placement investment.

Additionally, the firm was able to successfully complete its Nasdaq listing review to retain its public market listing.

Although the stock has been pummeled over the past 12 months, YVR appears to be on the uptick since the beginning of 2019 and management is executing on its various growth strategies.

The acquisition of Open Nuage is part of its intent to provide improved production for cloud-based game operations.

