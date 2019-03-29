China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) CEO Zhilin Li on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CPHI) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call March 29, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Zhilin Li

Sam Hsing

Thank you, Diana, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to thank each of you for joining us today and for your continued support of China Pharma.

We experienced certain market of fluctuations in 2018, but through the continued implementation of sales promotions, our sales revenue of 2018 was comparable to the same period a year ago. Management will continue to vigorously promote sales through active participation in recent provincial market openings to solicit new drug tender offers and allow China Pharma to expand its presence in these markets. In addition, we continued experiencing sustained pressure from the more stringent requirements of drug registration standards, consistency evaluations, and the rising costs of the clinical trials in 2018. In this challenging environment, the Company actively evaluated the technical difficulty, investment demand, time requirements, and investment return rate of all applicable marketed and pipeline products, and actively advanced the compliance process for several key products in 2018.

I will now read the rest of Ms. Li’s prepared remarks in English. Now, I would like to review our fiscal year 2018 financial results and balance sheet information.

Revenue decreased by 6.7% to $12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. This decrease was mainly due to the negative impact associated with health insurance cost controls as well as government policies targeted at reducing drug costs as a proportion of total healthcare spending, in conjunction with the Company's efforts in controlling bad debt by more rigorous screening customers and more stringent policies on payment terms.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $2 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2017. Our gross profit margin in 2018 was 16% compared to 18.7% in 2017. This decline in our gross profit margin was mainly due to the decrease in our sales, and our fixed manufacturing overhead.

Our selling expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $3.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Selling expenses accounted for 26.1% of total revenue in 2018 compared to 26.2% in 2017.

Our general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $1.9 million, which was close to $2 million in 2017. General and administrative expenses accounted for 15.8% and 15.3% of our total revenues in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Our bad debt expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $0.6 million, which represented a decrease of $0.8 million compared to $1.4 million in 2017. The decrease in our bad debt expenses was mainly due to the change in the composition of aging of accounts receivables for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017, which came in line with the Company's more stringent scrutiny upon customers' payment history.

Impairment of intangible assets for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $6.5 million, compared to $14.2 million in 2017. As a pharmaceutical company, we have been focusing on the development and maintenance of our intangible assets, mainly in the form of medical formulas. Because of recently implemented government policies such as consistency evaluations, our management made certain assessments regarding the impairment of our intangible assets as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 respectively, and identified two formulas and six formulas in 2018 and 2017, respectively, that would likely be unable to generate positive cash flow in the foreseeable future and therefore recognized impairment loss on them accordingly.

Net loss for year ended December 31, 2018 was $10.8 million, or negative $0.25 each basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $19.3 million, or negative $0.44 each basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in net loss was mainly a result of the decrease in impairment of long-term assets.

Turning to balance sheet. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million compared to $2 million as of December 31, 2017. Working capital decreased to negative $1.3 million as of December 31, 2018 from $3.1 million as of December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2018, our net accounts receivable was $0.9 million, compared to $2.3 million as of December 31, 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, cash flow from operating activities was $1.3 million, as compared to $0.8 million in 2017.

Overall, we will continue focusing on our business development and promote ourselves and believe that this will support the fair evaluation of our shareholders’ interest in the future.

With that, we will now open the call up for questions. Operator?

Sam Hsing

On behalf of the entire China Pharma team, we would like to thank you for your interest in the Company and the participation on this call. For any of you travelling to China, we always welcome and encourage any visitors from our shareholders, potential investors, and analysts. This concludes China Pharma’s fiscal year 2018 earnings call.

