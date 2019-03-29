Range Resources: Profit From Natural Gas Growth In A Financially-Responsible Manner

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources Corp. (RRC) gave a presentation at the Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company devoted a significant amount of time to making its investment case to the analysts in attendance. Admittedly, the company does have a fairly solid investment case as it controls a huge amount of acreage in one of the richest natural gas plays in the world and the demand for natural gas continues to increase globally. The company did not spend much time discussing these broader industry trends, however. Nonetheless, it is still positioning itself to take advantage of the growing demand for natural gas in the LNG trade, which is likely to be one of the company's major drivers of growth over the next few years. Overall, Range Resources is a solid upstream play in the growing natural gas market and does merit some consideration for your portfolio.

Range Resources is a mid-sized natural gas producer boasting a current market cap of $2.65 billion and an enterprise value of $6.45 billion. The company boasts acreage positions in both North Louisiana and the Utica and Marcellus shales of Appalachia. It is one of the few energy companies in the United States that is exclusively focused on the production of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Source: Range Resources

Of its current acreage locations, the company's dominant position in the Marcellus shale is by far the most important. This is due to the resource potential of the play, which may be as high as 40 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, three billion barrels of natural gas liquids, and 149 million barrels of condensates.

Source: Range Resources

As we can see here, the company's acreage includes most of Washington County, PA, although it also has small amounts of acreage in Beaver and Butler Counties. As we might expect from an energy company that has managed to acquire land with such a high resource potential, Range Resources has put into place a plan to develop it. Under this plan, the company has identified 3,700 potential well locations, 285 of which have a greater than 40 billion cubic feet equivalent EUR (estimated ultimate recovery). As the company only needs to drill 60-70 wells per year to keep its production flat given current decline rates, we can see that there is a significant amount of growth potential here.

Speaking of the decline rate, this is one of the biggest problems with shale energy production. As I discussed in previous articles, most notably this one, a shale oil or gas well sees its production drop very quickly after it is drilled, to the point where the well has seen its production drop by 90% over its initial levels by the third year of operation. While companies have managed to reduce the problem somewhat over the last few years, it is still a very significant problem for the energy industry. The problem with this is that the producers in these shale patches need to almost continually drill new wells in order to just keep their production levels flat. This is an expensive proposition as shown by Range Resources' need to spend an estimated $525 million this year to keep its production flat at Q4 2018's level of 2.26 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Range Resources is actually well positioned here in terms of maintenance capital spending since it has a fairly low decline rate across its gas fields for a shale producer:

Source: Range Resources

As we can see here, the company sees the production from its wells decline by less than 20% per year on average. This allows the company to take some of the money that it would otherwise spend on maintaining its production and redirect it towards growth. All in all, Range Resources expects to grow its production about 6% in 2019. This will, of course, require a higher level of capital spending, about $550 million, for the company to maintain next year.

The fact that the company's decline rate is much lower than that of its peers allows Range Resources to spend a lower percentage of its cash flow on maintaining its production than its peers have to. This can be seen quite clearly here:

Source: Range Resources

The fact that many of the company's peers are spending nearly all of their cash flow just on maintaining their production is problematic as these firms will not be able to do other tasks that shareholders value, such as paying dividends or generating growth. This is one of the reasons why we have seen so many shale drillers amass large amounts of debt over the years as they are forced to spend all of their cash flow simply to maintain their production. Range Resources does not have this problem, and this alone puts the company on a level that is above its peers. In fact, even after financing its maintenance capital and planned 6% production growth this year, Range Resources should still have about 10% of its cash flow left over:

Source: Range Resources

This allows the company to do other things like paying a small dividend to its shareholders, which is something that few other shale drillers do. As of the time of writing, Range Resources yields 0.74%.

In a recent article, I discussed how a record level of LNG terminals is expected to be greenlighted this year in the United States. This comes on the heels of 2018, which was also a banner year for this segment of the industry, and there are currently a number of projects under construction. All in all, these projects are expected to more than double the export capability of the American natural gas industry to more than ten billion cubic feet per day. Over the following years, export capabilities are expected to continue to increase as projects representing over thirty billion cubic feet per day have already been proposed.

As these facilities come online, they will require a source of natural gas to convert into LNG, thus providing a ready source of demand growth for natural gas producers like Range Resources. In addition, we are likely to see older coal-powered power plants continue to be retired over the next five to ten years due to concerns over carbon emissions and the relative affordability of natural gas. All of these factors should cause the overall demand for natural gas in the United States to surge over the coming years:

Please note that this chart specifically shows the expected demand increase during each of the coming periods, not what total demand is expected to be. This should work out well for Range Resources because it should be able to act on its plan to grow its production in an aggressive but still financially responsible manner.

In conclusion, Range Resources looks like a solid way to play the growing American natural gas industry. The company is the dominant producer in the resource-rich Marcellus shale, and it is one of the few shale producers that is not being forced to use most of its cash flow just to maintain production, so it is able to deliver growth in a financially responsible way. The company should see its profits grow with production, which could certainly prove beneficial for the stock price and dividend. Overall, Range Resources looks worthy of consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.