Natural Gas Falls Toward The Bottom End Of Its Trading Range

Friday, March 29, marked the end of the first quarter of 2019. While April begins on Monday and the showers of the month tend to bring May flowers, the cold of winter will start to fade in the market's rearview mirror over the coming days and weeks. In the natural gas market, the withdrawal season is just above over, and the energy commodity will begin flowing into storage across the United States. In early 2019, the level of inventories declined to the lowest level since 2014 when they found a bottom at 824 billion cubic feet. As of the week of March 22, stockpiles stood at just 283 billion cubic feet above that level.

With spring arriving, and the withdrawal season ending, the price of natural gas edged lower over the past week and fell below the $2.70 level for the first time since mid-February. Natural gas has found higher bottoms in March or February each year since 2016, and the low for 2019 so far is at $2.543 per MMBtu.

So far in 2019, the active month May natural gas futures contract has traded in a range from $2.579 to $2.879 per MMBtu and was at the $2.685 level on Friday, March 29, closer to the low end of the trading range. Meanwhile, the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product (GASL) has traded between $4.67 and $8.81 so far in 2019 and was at the $7.92 per share level on the final day of the first quarter, a lot closer to the highs than the low for the three months. GASL could be warning us not to get too bearish for the price of natural gas as we head into the 2019 injection season.

A move below $2.70 per MMBtu

The price of natural gas slipped below the $2.70 per MMBtu level last week on the now active May NYMEX futures contract and closed the first quarter of 2019 on a weak note.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, May natural gas fell to a low at $2.676 per MMBtu and was trading at just below $2.70 on Friday. Price momentum and relative strength declined into oversold territory with daily historical volatility at 15.75%, a low level considering it was at over the 150% level in November and December when the price traded up to $4.929 on the continuous futures contract and failed. Open interest was holding steady at the 1.157 million contract level at the end of March which was substantially lower than the almost 1.7 million contracts at the beginning of October 2018. The low on the May contract was at $2.579, and on the continuous contract, the bottom for 2019 stands at $2.543 per MMBtu, marginally higher than the low in February 2018 at $2.53 per MMBtu.

Another inventory withdrawal

On Thursday, March 28, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles of the energy commodity declined by 36 billion cubic feet for the week ending on March 22.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, total stockpiles in the United States stood at 1.107 trillion cubic feet which was 20.5% below last year's level and 33.2% under the five-year average for this time of the year. Time will tell if the March 22 report will mark the final withdrawal of the 2018/2019 season and if stocks begin to rise next week. No matter what happens, stockpiles of the energy commodity are moving into the 2019 injection season at the lowest level since 2014.

Record supplies and record demand

Natural gas production in the United States hit a new record high at around the 89.5 billion cubic feet per day level over recent days as producers continue to tap the quadrillions of cubic feet of reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US. However, with the shift from coal to natural gas in power generation and the ever-rising level of shipments of LNG from US ports to delivery points around the world, demand has been rising with supply which has caused stocks to limp into the injection season at the lowest level in years.

The Greek philosopher Plato said that necessity is the mother of invention, and in the natural gas market rising supplies have found a home with increasing demand.

Injections begin soon, but inventories very low

The injection season will start with the report that covers natural gas inventories as of March 29 or soon after. However, at just over 1.1 trillion cubic feet producers will need to work overtime to build stocks for the 2019/2020 withdrawal season which will begin in November. In 2018, stocks rose to a high at 3.247 tcf, which was the lowest level in years. We will get a sense if record output will lead to a higher level of stockpiles going into the next season of peak demand over the coming months based on the pace of inventory builds. However, if the level comes in under last year's high in November, the market will run the risk of another price spike to the upside like the one we witnessed in November that took the short-term level of natural gas futures to just under the $5 per MMBtu level.

Natural gas should hold $2.543, and a dip below $2.60 is a buying opportunity with an attractive risk/reward profile; GASL could be signaling higher

Meanwhile, natural gas had made higher lows since 2016 when the price dropped to a low at $1.611 per MMBtu in March of that year. In 2017, the bottom came in February at $2.522. In 2018, the low was at $2.53 during February, and this year the bottom thus far has been at $2.543 during the same month.

I believe the low level of stockpiles will keep the price of natural gas above the February low and the current level offers a buying opportunity on a scale-down basis with a stop below $2.50 in case the energy commodity decides to make a marginally lower low in 2019. Meanwhile, the price action in the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product has been a lot more bullish than in the natural gas futures market. The fund summary for GASL states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to take advantage of both event-driven news and long-term trends in the natural gas industry. The fund is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings of GASL include some of the top natural gas producing companies:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price chart of GASL displays a bullish price pattern in 2019 reflecting the record level of production but not the bearish price action in the energy commodity.

Source: Barchart

Nearby natural gas futures closed 2018 at $3.033 per MMBtu and were trading at the $2.687 level on Friday, March 29, a decline of 11.4%. Meanwhile, the product that reflects the price of shares of the leading natural gas producers moved from $5.13 at the end of 2018 to above the $7.90 level on the final day of the first quarter of 2019, a rise of 54% over the three months.

Natural gas is trading at close to the bottom end of its trading range at the end of Q1, but the share prices of natural gas producers are trading closer to their highs. As the production cost of natural gas continues to fall and output is at a record level, producers have adjusted to the current price environment and are doing well as the US leads the world in the production of the energy commodity as we head into the 2019 injection season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.