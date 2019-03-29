Snap Inc.: Finally Looking Better

I am giving this company a buy, though my price target is not much higher than current prices at the time of writing.

Investment Thesis

Snap, Inc. (SNAP), the parent company of the high profile messaging platform Snapchat, is a company with which I have a long relationship. My sentiment on the company has long been bearish, and as time has proven, the company's $17 IPO valuation was higher than justified; let alone its mid-20s opening trade price. Today, however, I am surprised to say that I actually believe SNAP shares are showing upside potential.

Company Background

Source: Equity Zen

Snap, Inc. was founded by Evan Speigel and Bobby Murphy in 2011 in Santa Monica, California. The company is a key player in communications services and camera hardware and is comprised of a portfolio of brands including Snapchat, Spectacles, Bitmoji, and Zenly. Its primary product is Snapchat, the messaging service made famous by its vanishing picture communications and for being an early mover in the space of "story-based" content vs. say, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), or Instagram, which had then previously exclusively used timeline-based content. The company quickly grew to Unicorn status and, eventually, IPO'd in 2017 at a $23 billion valuation or $17 per share; however, the stock's opening trades were closer to $24 per share putting its valuation 41% higher at ~$32 billion.

Historical Performance & Projections

Share Price and Brief Financials

Data by YCharts

Snap's public offering has gone down as something of a debacle and a cautionary tale to exuberance in investor cash wealthy private markets. Initially, shares jumped to $29 per share, due in no small part to the fact the stock was a darling with young, retail investors, with activity on the prominent free trading platform Robinhood increasing 50% the day of SNAP's IPO; however, this was not to last. Once the inflow of negative analyst sentiments began, the floor fell out, so-to-speak, and thing only worsened after the company's lockup expiration date. At its worst, share prices have dropped below $5 per share, but since then, shares have rallied and are above the $10 mark at the time of writing.

From a reporting standpoint, the company has shown strong top-line growth, though has yet to turn a profit. Several key highlights from the company's latest filing are as follows:

FY 18 Revenue of $1,180 million USD (up 43% y/y)

FY 18 Operating Loss of $1,268 million USD (down 64% y/y)

FY 18 Net loss of $1,256 million USD (down 64% y/y)

Basic Revenue Per share of $1.19 (up 18.67% y/y)

Projections

The company divides its revenues into three distinct geographic segments; North America (including the US, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean), Europe, and Rest of World. Performance in these segments is evaluated on a monetization per user basis. In the case of Snap, daily active users (DAUs) and their associated average revenue per user (ARPU) are the driving metrics behind revenue growth. In projecting the company's future performance, this is the first area I examined and projected forward.

Source: Contributor Research

The figures above represent my quarterly-user forecast for upcoming quarters through the fiscal year 2020. Globally, Q4 2019 and 2020 DAUs continue to be relatively flat at 186 and 187 users respectively. While this is not a positive estimate, the company is saved by its trend of increased ARPUs, as the company is showing a better ability to monetize its user base. From a global standpoint, I expect ARPUs of $2.82 and $3.53 in 2019 and 2020, which represents 35.34% and 25.00% y/y growth. Using the estimates, I have projected the company's consolidated statement of income (see below).

Source: Contributor Research

The table above is my projected quarterly statement of income. Several key highlights from the document are as follows:

FY 19 Revenues of $1,680 million USD (up 42% y/y)

FY 19 Net loss of $270 million USD (down 78% y/y)

FY 19 Revenue per share of $1.48 (up 24% y/y)

FY 20 Revenues of $2,224 million USD (up 32 % y/y)

FY 20 Net income of $518 million USD

FY 20 Revenue per share of $1.71 (up 15% y/y)

FY 20 EPS of $0.39.

Using these projections, I will now explain my valuation of SNAP looking forward to the disclosure of 2019 fiscal year's results.

Valuation

While I predict the company to generate a positive net income next fiscal year, it is currently posting both a quarterly and an annual net loss. For this reason, my valuation is based on comparables analysis using revenue multiples. I have chosen a pool of companies with similar business models reporting per-user monetization and deriving their funds from ad revenues. The results can be seen below.

Source: Contributor Research

It is immediately evident that there is a clear trend in the price multiples of the companies examined. The values sit in a range from a low of 5.96x (GOOG) (GOOGL) to a high of 8.89x (MTCH), with an average of 7.84x which equates to a per share value of $11.61.

Risks

Slowing User Growth

Much like Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest (PINS), North American users are the most profitable and the slowest growing segment. Unlike the aforementioned companies, however, growth looks to be slow in all reporting segments on a per-user basis. The saving grace here is that the spread between US ARPUs and those international markets is nowhere near as significant, and I predict international users could actually even end up becoming more profitable the further out we look. While this is good news, if monetization rates significantly change in these international markets, investors could experience significant risk to the downside.

Share structure

One of the reasons Snap has garnered a level of infamy is its share class voting structure that leaves 95% of voting rights to founders Spiegel and Murphy, which are also transferable in the event of death, resignation, or retirement. This means investors have little to no control of the decisions made by the company. The move has even proved so controversial that it led the company to be excluded from the S&P 500. Investors should consider this lack of control and exclusion from indices.

Data Regulation Concerns

This is something to address when discussing any company that derives revenue from the monetization of user data. Snap, though otherwise controversial, has been spared from much of the heat its peers Twitter, Facebook, and Google have endured from the public and on in Congress. That being said, Snap will be very much exposed to the negative ramifications should the US and other major governments continue to crack down on business activities related to user data. For that reason, there is a significant legislative risk to consider this stock.

Conclusion

Snapchat is not my top choice for social media investments, but it is one of them. Investing in the company as it prepares to post a positive net income in the coming years may prove very rewarding. I will certainly be watching the guidance from the company very closely in the coming months. At this time, I am rating Snap a buy with a price target of $11.50 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.