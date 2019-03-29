Blue Apron: Hemorrhaging Customers

Investment Thesis

Every time I go to evaluate a company as an investment, I make a point to leave my biases at the door. Sometimes I have no interest in the company which I'm writing about and the numbers prove me wrong, but other times they're just that bad. Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) is an example of the latter and has been, unfortunately, since its IPO two years ago.

Company Overview

Blue Apron is a meal delivery service and operates exclusively in the United States. The company was founded in 2012, has delivered over 8 million meals, and is helmed by CEO Brad Dickerson. Initially, the company differentiated itself by offering "meal kits", weekly boxes consisting of a recipe and fresh ingredients, instead of pre-prepared food. The company quickly took off, and it subsequently had a public offering in July of 2017 at a $300 million valuation.

Performance History & Projections

Historical Performance

Blue Apron hasn't caught many breaks since its initial day of trading. Not only was the company greeted with a negative buzz from analysts, but it also had the misfortune of debuting almost immediately after headlines broke that Amazon (AMZN) was to acquire Whole Foods in a $13.7 billion deal. Industry experts began floating the concern that Amazon, with access to the Whole Foods supply chain, could easily replicate the Blue Apron business model with a built-in customer base and a pricing advantage. Today shares of Blue Apron are valued at roughly a tenth of their initial listing price. While the stock has gotten a few boosts during the course of its downward journey, notably from Kevin O'Leary, the stream of disappointing news has kept the prices down.

From an earnings standpoint, revenues have been declining, dropping 20-25% y/y each quarter of 2018. Although marketing expenses and COGS have dropped to a more favorable percentage of revenue, this decline has not kept pace with the dips in total sales. This trend has hurt the company's gross margin, causing it to drop from 38% Q1 FY'17 to 33% Q1 the following year. Blue Apron posts a net loss on both an annual and quarterly basis and thus has a negative EPS. Several other notable key data points are as follows:

FY'18 revenues of $667.64 million (down 24% y/y)

FY'18 operating loss of $114.378 million (down 39% y/y)

FY'18 net loss of $122.105 million (down $42 y/y)

Projections

Source: Contributor Research

Being a subscription-based business model with a variety of tiers, the number of customers and their purchasing habits are the key drivers behind the company's revenue. The critical figure that Blue Apron highlights is ARPC (Average Revenue Per Customer). Typically, I would detail this figure at the end, but in this case, I think it is most prudent to lead with this value, as at a glance, it does not raise any red flags. The chart above details the historical ARPC, as reported in APRN's SEC filings, as well as my projections for the next eight quarters.

Source: Contributor Research

Above are two charts detailing my forecasts for APRN's average order value and average order size respectively. As you can clearly see, the average price is showing a slight decline. This is easily explained as the chart showing the average order size is on an upward trend. It is not unusual to see businesses offer discounted unit prices to customers purchasing larger quantities. This inverse relationship is not alarming and could be viewed as a positive if perhaps the trend in customer retention and growth was more ideal.

Source: Contributor Research

The chart above is the real albatross haunting this company. It perfectly illustrates the problems facing Blue Apron and why it is so hard to back as an investment. From the time of the company's initial listing, industry experts have raised concerns that customers could leave the platform as the business model does not have many proprietary elements. Today you can find meal kit offerings from a number of almost identical companies, celebrity chefs (such as Martha Stewart), and even in brick and mortar grocery stores. This might not be such an issue if customers were showing a strong degree of brand loyalty, but clearly, they are not.

Source: Contributor Research

As you can see, the impact of the declining trend is going to be very problematic for the company unless it manages to stop the bleeding from its customer base. Several key figures from my income statement forecast are as follows:

FY'19 revenues of $569.987 million (down 15% y/y)

FY'19 operating loss of $99.809 million (down 13% y/y)

FY'19 net loss of $98.994 million (down 19% y/y)

FY'20 revenues of $460.283 million (down 19% y/y)

FY'20 operating loss of $80.510 million (down 19% y/y)

FY'20 net loss of $79.847 million (down 19% y/y)

With these assumptions and estimates in mind, we can move onto my valuation.

Valuation

My full model (not entirely shown) does not predict the company will post positive net income in the next 20 quarters, let alone annually in the near future. APRN is declining in total sales and customers, leaving it very little room to command much of any price multiple. I would not value this company at anything more than its book value per share (currently about $0.61).

Conclusion

Blue Apron is a hard investment to back, and I cannot understand what Kevin O'Leary saw when he made this his pick in last year's stock draft. There is not much proprietary about the business model and customers are not so enamored with the brand that they're showing longevity. An investible company can be weak on earnings, but it cannot also be weak on fundamentals. For me, this is a strong sell, and I am setting a price target at $0.60.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.