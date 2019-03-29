Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside

At these levels, markets are already pricing in a near-worst-case for the name.

When companies go through transformational changes, the market will often be slow to reset its expectations, leading to opportunities for savvy investors.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released the first iPod in October 2001, when shares were trading around $1.30. Not until 2004 did shares rise above these levels for a sustained period of time.

Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 787 Dreamliner took its first flight in 2009, and after rebounding after the market collapse, shares of BA were roughly flat from early 2010 through 2013.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) went public in 2012, several years after they initially launched their mobile applications, and in 2012, the focus was all around monetization of this new platform. However, even with strong growth in that area, markets failed to recognize this as sustainable, and post-IPO shares fell to as low as $20, not truly taking off until late 2013 and 2014, after mobile revenue streams had been in place for years.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is the most recent example of the market failing to recognize major secular business shifts, and this offers a significant opportunity for investors. By moving into towables, and increasing its top-line potential, WGO is positioning itself to be a business with returns well above what the market is expecting. Even if the firm has slightly less success with their foray into this new market than peers like Thor (NYSE:THO), there is room for material upside going forward. Uniform Accounting helps us see this.

Valuations & Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Winnebago Industries after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or “Uniform Accounting,” and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA', Asset', V/A', and V/E' is the symbol for "prime" which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as “Uniform” throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

WGO is trading at a 9.2x Uniform P/E (Fwd V/E’), at the low end of historical valuations. WGO, peers, suppliers, and distributors in the RV space, like THO (8.7x Uniform P/E), REV Group (NYSE:REVG) (10.9x), Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) (11.3x), Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) (6.6x), have all been punished related to concerns about the RV cycle. Specifically, RVs are a discretionary purchase, and if we’re in the late stages of the cycle for consumer spending for this economic cycle, they are likely to see reduced demand.

At these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for WGO to have 4% Uniform Asset (Asset’) growth going forward, toward the lower end of historical Uniform Asset growth levels, with Uniform ROA falling to 11% levels over the next several years.

Just looking at WGO’s historic trend in Uniform ROA, expectations for ROA decline in a negative cycle look reasonable. ROA peaked last cycle at 20% in 2004, and bottomed (excluding 2009) around 0% in 2008 and 2010, staying low for some time. Is it possible that market expectations for mid-cycle levels of profitability for all of these firms, particularly WGO, are correct?

No.

Specifically, WGO had a transformational change in fiscal 2017 when they acquired Grand Design and changed from being an RV business to an RV and camper business.

If you look at THO (below), which is now a much closer comparison, with a similar business model, you can see that this blended business is a much higher ROA business throughout cycles. This isn't obvious using as-reported ROA which is distorted, and shows THO only having a 15% ROA, but real ROA is closer to 40% currently.

The big reason for that shift, which is already happening in WGO, is higher asset efficiency in camper manufacturing, as less complex manufacturing means more throughput, and better results. WGO’s as-reported asset turns don't show this, but when you see through the noise, it is possible to see this has already happened for WGO.

Therefore, projecting WGO to see mid-cycle ROA near where it would be in the legacy business is overly pessimistic, and instead, we ought to be valuing WGO to see Uniform ROA near mid-cycle levels for more comparable peers like THO. This would point to target Uniform ROA near 25-30% levels, or roughly where Uniform ROA currently sits.

Incentives Dictate Behavior™ and Earnings Call Forensics™ Analysis

The question then becomes, can WGO actually execute and become the business we project them to be?

Yes.

We can have confidence that WGO will get there, because management is aligned the right way to actually improve profitability based on their management compensation and significant ownership of the business relative to their compensation.

Specifically, management is actively incentivized to focus on improving Uniform ROA, with short-term compensation focused on ROA and net income, while long-term compensation is focused on ROE. The short-term ROA and net income compensation metrics are likely to drive management to focus on improving both parts of the DuPont formula, margins, and asset utilization. This should drive profitability higher over time, contrary to market expectations. Also, the focus on an ROE metric means that management will not necessarily shy away from using leverage to grow the business, if it makes sense to, which is a positive for the company’s ability to find growth capital.

Members of management are also material owners of the company. Several members of the management team own an excess of 1.1x their average compensation, favorably aligning them with investors. Moreover, management would be well compensated in a change in control, increasing the likelihood of management selling the company, a further possible catalyst for equity holders.

Lastly, management has been executing well recently, beating analyst expectations across the board in their most recent November quarter (EPS came in roughly 5% above expectations, revenue 2% above expectations), and management is showing significant confidence about their strategy for the business, in terms of new product launches, controlling expenses, and hitting their guidance for continued growth and operating improvements.

Conclusion

If WGO should be viewed more like THO in terms of potential profitability levels, valuations have significant upside here. They shouldn't have been punished with the rest of the RV space, and expectations for returns need to be revisited.

In a scenario where WGO can sustain 20%+ Uniform ROA, and just keep from shrinking their asset base, the firm is likely worth north of $50 per share, 70% higher than current prices, and if they are able to continue growing the business, while driving Uniform ROA to levels closer to THO mid-cycle levels of 30%, the firm could be worth north of $120 per share, or 4x current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.